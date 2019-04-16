GreenSky Is A GARP Investor's Dream

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Joseph Kowaleski as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to the SA PRO archive. Click here to find out more »

Thesis

GreenSky (GSKY) offers a rare opportunity for GARP (growth at a reasonable price) investors. Shares remain about 50% below the 52-week high even after rallying. While rising fintech stars such as Square (SQ), and more mature fintech players such as PayPal (PYPL) trade at premium valuations, GreenSky offers investors exposure to the long-term trend in financial technology at just 11 times free cash flow. With revenue growth projected to exceed 30% for 2019, GreenSky is a rare gem the market has unjustifiably discounted, possibly due to false assumptions that GreenSky's model is comparable with inferior lending platforms.

GARP Investors should begin accumulating shares now and be prepared to buy heavily on dips. The market sentiment is justifiably bullish on financial technology over the long term, and GreenSky's metrics are significantly undervalued compared to peers.

Business Overview

GreenSky is a software company that facilitates commerce between banks, consumers, and merchants. The largest number of GreenSky merchants consists of home contractors. The GreenSky platform is a very valuable tool to drive sales for contractors by providing promotional credit for home improvement projects. GreenSky provides credit at the point of sale, which eliminates hassle for consumers, generates more sales for merchants, and increases loan originations for bank partners. GreenSky has a long runway in the home improvement market and multiple growth levers by expanding into new verticals.

Source: Forbes

GreenSky derives most of its revenue from transaction volume. Every time a merchant makes a sale using GreenSky financing, the company receives a fee. GreenSky's business model is very attractive. Once a merchant is in the ecosystem, GreenSky benefits from reoccurring revenue after each transaction. GreenSky has some risks due to revenue concentration. 5% of revenue comes directly from The Home Depot (HD), and 19% is contributed by affiliates of Renewal by Anderson. Upholding strong relationships with partners and the strength of the overall economy will be critical to GreenSky's future success.

GreenSky should continue to facilitate successful partnerships as it has in the past. Given GreenSky's small size in the massive home improvement market, they should continue to add merchants to drive higher transactional volume, even during an economic slowdown. GreenSky's success with reputable contractors and businesses is key in building brand value and trustworthiness. Forming new partnerships such as the recent strategic alliance with American Express (AXP) will help further expand the business by giving GreenSky greater exposure without the need of increasing marketing spend.

Competition

GreenSky is the best in breed of lending platforms. GreenSky's significant competitive advantage is its bank partners such as SunTrust (STI) and Fifth Third (FITB). GreenSky has often been characterized as a competitor to firms such as On Deck Capital (ONDK) and LendingClub (LC). However, this is not a fair comparison. GreenSky is a software company; it is not competing to offer loans in a traditional sense. GreenSky seeks to provide an ecosystem of commerce.

Recently, GreenSky's share price has begun to divulge from On Deck and LendingClub. Perhaps the market is beginning to recognize that GreenSky is not a true competitor to these firms and does not face the same risks as lenders. GreenSky's business model is much more reflective of behemoths Visa (V) and Mastercard (MA), in that it charges a small transaction fee for each use of its service. GreenSky's market opportunity is much smaller, there are far fewer transactions in need of credit and financing, but GreenSky is the dominant player in the niche. CEO David Zalik drives home the message that GreenSky is about "commerce, not credit."

Financials

Breaking down GreenSky's lean, efficient business model begins with analyzing the cost of revenue. GreenSky recognizes three components that make up this expense. The first two components are relatively straightforward, costs relating to personnel, and fees related to loan originations and servicing. The final component, the change in the FCR liability, or finance charge reversal liability, requires more dissection.

Source: GreenSky Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Slides

While the entire change in the FCR liability gets expensed to cost of revenue, a portion of the liability gets rolled into the next period. The roughly $97.9 million fair value change in FCR Liability gets expensed under cost of revenue, but only a portion of that is cash exiting the business. The change in the ending balance of the FCR liability roll-forward is not a cash outflow. This number is obtained by subtracting the $94.1 million FY 2017 balance from the FY 2018 balance of $138.6 million as shown below.

This results in 44.4 million negative skew to the bottom line. GreenSky's gross margin shrunk from 72% to 61% from 2017 to 2018 strictly because of the change in the assumption of the liability, not because expenses are getting out of hand. The FCR liability presents some risk, as assumptions are made on what the extent of the liability will be, and a portion is repaid to bank partners for consumers who are billed for interest but pay the loan off in full before the promotional period ends.

Source: GreenSky Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Slides with author edits

Unlike CapEx or depreciation, the FCR liability is assumption-based, thus it should be thought about as being expensed in the period that the reversal occurs, rather than subtracted as a cost of revenue. This is because the company estimates the charges but does not know for sure if consumers will pay off the loan during the promotional period. The continuous roll forward of the liability will inherently place pressure on net income. Investors should place greater emphasis on GreenSky's free cash flow to get a clearer sense of how the business is performing.

Source: GreenSky Form 10-K

The roughly $44.4 million that is expensed in the cost of revenue is not cash leaving the business. The other large difference is the approximately $70 million of additional cash flow attributed to the change in loan receivables held for sale. These are loans that are only intended to be held for a short period of time and then sold to bank partners. Thus, the decrease in these receivables represent a cash inflow, and as of the end of the year, GreenSky held just $2.9 million worth of these receivables.

Going forward it's unlikely that GreenSky holds many of these loans unless they expand into new verticals. From their latest 10-K, "Our objective is to hold these receivables only until we have enough experience with the particular products or industry verticals for our Bank Partners to purchase the receivables." All other accounts have minimal effect on the free cash flow generated by the business.

Discounted Earnings

Adjusting for non-cash changes is necessary to see the true magic of GreenSky's model. This reveals a strong conviction buy for GARP investors. At these levels, GreenSky trades for just 11 times free cash flow. For what GreenSky is, a software company taking advantage of the emergence of financial technology, this is an incredibly attractive valuation. Management's guidance for 2019 includes a growth rate north of 30% for revenue and transactional volume. There is clear demand for the GreenSky platform. Management also expects pro forma net income to grow between 17-28% to $128-140 million. The pro-forma net income refers to the adjustments made relating to how non-controlling interests are taxed in order to provide a clearer comparison to other businesses.

Due to GreenSky's significant growth, we can conservatively model pro forma net income to grow by 17% over the next 5 years. We can then use the market average price to earnings ratio of 15 as the terminal multiple. Discounting the future pro forma earnings and terminal value by a rate of 10%, gives an ultra-conservative fair value of $15.28. This estimate does not take into consideration the substantial additional operating cash flow contributed by non-cash expenses such as the FCR liability roll-forward. At the current valuation, with the fintech secular tailwind, GreenSky shares are too cheap.

Conclusion

GreenSky checks all the boxes of a wonderful GARP investment. At just 11 times cash flow, investors are getting great value for exposure to the fintech space. Along with such a cheap multiple, investors get revenue growth of over 30%. While the fintech space is highly competitive, GreenSky's competitive advantages are its relationships with bank partners, and merchant ecosystem. GreenSky is a strong buy at current levels, and without a broad market correction, it is unlikely GreenSky retests December lows. As always, investors should have cash on hand to be prepared to take advantage of any opportunity should GreenSky drop further.