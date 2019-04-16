Quick Notes On MAV And High-Yield Munis

We purchased MAV after its distribution cut 1 month ago and are up 4% on our position since then.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (MAV) was the 3rd-ranked D x Y x Z fund in our Quality CEF report. MAV closed yesterday with a discount of -8.49% and a z-score of -1.4, indicating moderate undervaluation relative to its historical average. It yields 4.83% on price and 4.42% on NAV. The coverage is an excellent 107%, but this is largely due to a massive -19% distribution cut earlier this year (the old coverage would have been only 86%). [April 15 update: Discount is -7.59%, z-score is -0.8, and yield is 4.76%]

(In fact, the negative reaction to the distribution cut was so severe that we bought a medium-sized position in MAV after the distribution cut to take advantage of the overreaction (Trade Alert: Buying MAV In The Tactical Income-100 Portfolio), and we are already up over 4% in this position in just over 1 month's time.)

MAV is classified by CEFConnect as "Municipal High Yield Leveraged", so I really wanted to know just how junky this fund is and consider how an investor might think about the class of high-yield muni bonds?

According to the fund's website,

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust is a closed-end fund designed to pursue high current income exempt from regular federal income tax, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The Trust invests in a professionally managed portfolio of municipal securities from across the United States.

MAV was incepted on October 17, 2003. It has $273 million in AUM and charges a baseline expense ratio of 1.09%. It should also be noted that the Pioneer brand of funds have been under the Amundi Pioneer umbrella since 2017, when Amundi acquired Pioneer Investments.

Let's take a look at the credit quality profile of MAV. As the table below shows, the fund has about 65% in investment grade holdings and 35% in non-investment grade or unrated holdings. According to Morningstar, the average credit quality is "BB".

(Source: Amundi Pioneer)

In contrast, most muni funds that do not have a high-yield mandate are restricted to investment grade securities, such as the benchmark ETF, iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB).

(Source: iShares)

Hence, MAV should be, in theory, be considered to be more risky than a typical muni bond fund. However, during benign periods, that may not necessarily be the case. For example, when we look at the risk metrics for MAV (NAV ticker XPMAX) versus five other representative muni funds (none of which are classed as "high yield" by CEFConnect), NEA, NVG, EIM, VKQ, and MVF, we don't see any significant difference in volatility, beta, daily variation or maximum drawdown over the last 5 years, which included both the credit panic of 2015/2016 and the mini-credit panic in December 2018.

Ticker Annualized Volatility Beta Daily VaR (99%) Max Drawdown Total Return XPMAX 3.5% -0.04 0.5% -11.8% 13.2% XNEAX 3.5% -0.04 0.5% -12.4% 16.4% XNVGX 3.8% -0.04 0.6% -14.4% 21.2% XEIMX 3.4% -0.05 0.5% -11.6% 14.3% XVKQX 3.0% -0.04 0.4% -10.4% 10.6% XMVFX 2.7% -0.03 0.4% -10.2% 8.8%

(Source: InvestSpy)

Stretching the time period to before the Great Recession (from July 2007), however, reveals that MAV has among the worst drawdowns of the funds under consideration. This suggests that MAV would likely perform worse versus investment grade muni funds in the next recession.

Ticker Annualized Volatility Beta Daily VaR (99%) Max Drawdown Total Return XPMAX 6.5% -0.04 1.0% -48.1% -1.7% XNEAX 5.8% -0.04 0.9% -26.2% 24.1% XNVGX 5.4% -0.04 0.8% -22.9% 34.5% XEIMX 14.0% -0.04 2.1% -51.2% 5.8% XVKQX 6.5% -0.05 1.0% -41.4% 1.4% XMVFX 5.5% -0.04 0.8% -29.6% 21.2%

(Source: InvestSpy)

This link goes into good detail about the differences between investment grade municipal bonds and high yield municipal bonds. Some relevant excerpts are reproduced below, but the entire article is worth reading.

A Different Set of Risks: While investment grade municipal bonds are more affected by interest rate risk and less affected by credit risk, the opposite is usually true for high yield. In other words, performance is driven more by the financial strength of the underlying issuers rather than movements in interest rates. It means that high yield munis are more sensitive to fluctuations in the economy than investment grade issues. High yield munis can, therefore, offer a measure of diversification to a portfolio that is heavily weighted in higher-quality bonds. Higher Default Risk: In the period from 1970-2011, only 0.8% of municipal bonds rated investment grade defaulted (i.e., failed to make interest or principal payments) within ten years after issuance. In contrast, 7.94% of below-investment-grade muni bonds defaulted during this time. It indicates that default risk, while not particularly high on an absolute basis, is much higher for below-investment-grade munis—a potential issue when a weaker economy pressures the finances of state and local governments. More Volatility: As is always the case, higher yield means higher risk. As a result, price fluctuations can be much larger in the high yield muni segment compared to investment grade issues. Here’s an extreme example: during the height of the financial crisis in late 2008, most high yield municipal bonds lost about 20-25% in the three-month period from September through November. In contrast, investment-grade funds shed approximately 10-13%. This was a unique time period, but it serves to illustrate that high yield bonds are at risk for a greater loss than investment grade bonds when the market turns south.

Overall, I think the higher yields afforded to high-yield muni bonds compared to investment grade bonds can be a risk worth taking during benign credit environments. However, during a recession, such assets will not offer as much protection compared to traditional investment grade muni bonds.

In the case of MAV specifically, its yield of 4.84% is only slightly higher than the average yield of 4.69% for all muni funds. However, its NAV performance is strong vs. the peer group over the last 1, 3, 5 and 10-year periods, reflecting the better performance of more risky debt in healthy economic environments. Hence, whether or not MAV will continue to be a good investment vis-a-vis a more typical investment grade muni CEF will very much depend on the health of the U.S. economy going forward.

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

We can see that MAV has performed very well compared to the benchmark ETF, MUB, over the past 10 years.

Data by YCharts

However, the worse performance of MAV in the two years spanning the Great Financial Crisis can be clearly seen in the chart below.

Data by YCharts

In terms of our Tactical Income-100 portfolio, we are not necessarily intending to hold onto MAV as a long-term investment. With a quick 4% profit in a month due to discount contraction, we are ready to swap this fund for another more opportunistically valued fund at any time (or hopefully, after the discount moves up another point or two).

Disclosure: I am/we are long MAV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.