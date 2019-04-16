Citigroup: The Beat Goes On

The stock remains the cheapest amongst the large banks despite the improving RoTCE.

The market remains overly focused on revenue growth or lack there of the ability of Citigroup to boost revenues.

Quarter after quarter, Citigroup (C) beats analyst estimates while the stock struggles to push past $70. The market continues to be wrong about this bank stock by having an absurd focus on revenue growth while Citigroup has several catalysts to expand earnings per share at a fast clip.

Image Source: Citigroup website

Staying Away From Revenue Focus

Despite new, post-financial crisis EPS highs, the market was focused on whether or not Citigroup beat Q1 revenue estimates. Remember that costs cuts and share buybacks can produce stellar bottom line improvements regardless of what happens to the top line.

This headline from TD Ameritrade Chief Market Strategist on Forbes is a prime example of what is holding back the stock. Investors are looking for inspiration in the wrong numbers.

Source: Forbes

Since the 2008/2009 financial crisis, Citigroup has shifted away from a pure focus on revenue growth. As this 10-year chart shows, revenues have mostly flat-lined in part due to the wind-down of some legacy assets.

In this regards, the Q1 numbers weren't impressive to the market. Revenues of $18.6 billion were down 1.5% from $18.9 billion last Q1.

The more important number is that EPS smashed estimates by $0.08 and beat the $1.68 figure from Q1 last year by 11%. The $1.87 EPS is the highest quarterly result since the financial crisis.

A big part of the investment story is the drastic reduction in costs, now approaching $1.8 billion per quarter from the 2016 levels. The efficiency ratio is down to 57.2% with plenty of room for improvement.

Source: Citigroup Q1'19 presentation

Growth Not Needed

Revenue growth isn't needed in an environment were costs are declining and the company has a massive capital return plan. In essence, Citigroup is using their income to reward shareholders via dividends and stock buybacks that boost EPS.

The last quarter was no exception with an incredible $5.1 billion returned to shareholders including the repurchase of 66 million shares. Current investors now get a 2.7% dividend yield plus a 9% annual reduction in the share count.

For this reason, EPS was up 11% during the quarter despite the revenue decline. In fact, analysts only forecast a few percentage points of revenue growth over the next few years leading to massive EPS growth.

The 2020 EPS estimate is up at $8.49 followed by an astonishing $9.71 target by 2021. Analysts are predicting very large growth rates approaching 15% for a stock trading as if weak revenues will hold back earnings growth.

For this reason, revenue growth is really just a bonus to the business and not needed to reward shareholders at this price that allows for EPS boosting buybacks.

In addition, Citigroup just reported an impressive return on tangible common equity of 11.9% that should help close the valuation gap with other banks. Whether looking at the forward P/E ratio or the price to tangible book value, Citigroup trades far below the large bank stock group of Bank of America (BAC), JPMorgan Chase (JPM) and even Wells Fargo (WFC).

A middle of the pack multiple would place the Citigroup stock at closer to $75. This is based on the forward P/E multiple or $100 using tangible book value. Remember, these valuations are just the middle of the path valuations for a sector that many see as extremely cheap.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Citigroup and the bank sector remain exceptionally cheap. The sector could stay this way for an extended period of time as investors likely fret the flat yield curve.

No matter, the large financial is busy boosting value via substantial income generation that leads to major capital returns. The longer Citigroup stays below $70 while on a path to generating up to $8.50 per share next year, the more value is generated via buybacks. Investors should just sit back and enjoy the benefit that won't last forever.

Disclosure: I am/we are long C. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

