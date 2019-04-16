3 Reasons Why RIF's 21% Discount To NAV Is Not Worth Buying

Thanks to its huge discount and significant leverage, it also offers investors a hefty 7% yield that is 300 basis points higher than what is offered by VNQ.

The RMR Real Estate Income Fund (RIF) looks quite tempting at first glance thanks to its 7% dividend yield and enormous 21% discount to NAV, the greatest among all real estate CEFs. The thought of gaining access to a professionally-managed portfolio of mainly blue-chip REITs and REIT preferreds at a 21% discount is highly appealing. However, after looking beneath the surface at management's track record, poor use of leverage, and over-charging for their services, the fund does not appear as attractive as it does at first glance, explaining the discount.

Deep Discount to NAV

RIF currently trades at a huge 21.21% discount to NAV, which is lower than its 52 weeks average and over 400 basis points below its 52-week high while less than 300 points away from its 52-week low.

As a result, RIF appears on sale relative to both its underlying holdings as well as its historical performance. This view also bears out a look back over the past five years:

Data by YCharts

However, by looking at the fund's background, we see three clear reasons why the fund's huge discount to NAV is not worth buying:

1. Shareholder Dilution

With such a steep and persistent discount to NAV, it would seem to make sense for management to buy back its own shares and immediately unlock considerable value for shareholders. Yet, in August of 2017, management instead chose to increase the common shares outstanding from 7,651,507 to 10,202,009 citing a desire to achieve "economies of scale" that would make it easier for them to service the fund without charging enormous fees. The belief was that this would help close the gap to NAV. However, as can be seen from the five-year chart above, the issuance of shares actually caused the gap to NAV to plummet from -14% to -22.5%, further damaging shareholders. As a result, issuing a large number of shares at such a huge discount to NAV was a self-serving move designed to fatten the asset management profits of RMR at the expense of shareholders. This lack of confidence in management alone is enough to explain the current steep discount to NAV.

2. Poor Use of Leverage

However, beyond that, there are other reasons for the discount. First, is the fact that management uses a lot of leverage (currently at 34.52%). While this has enabled the fund to handily outperform the Vanguard REIT ETF (VNQ) during the current bull market, over the long run through a full economic cycle, it has resulted in dramatic underperformance:

Data by YCharts

Why? Well, when management has its fund so heavily leveraged (especially right now when asset valuations are relatively rich), it forces it to sell low when asset valuations plummet (in order to keep the leverage ratio under control) and buy high (in order to keep the leverage ratio near its high target). As long as prices keep going up, this strategy appears to work great, but when prices fall, it can quickly wipe out any advantage gained during the bull run. As a result, the fund would be much better served if it deployed a much smaller and more sustainable amount of leverage, especially at this point in the cycle, which would give it more flexibility to hold or even buy after major market sell-offs.

3. Overpriced Management

Another reason for the discount to NAV (likely the main factor behind it prior to the share issuance in 2017) is its high management/fund fee (1.8%).

This is far more than that found in other funds with similar, if not better, track records. Take, for example, the Cohen & Steers Realty CEF (RQI). Its pre-leverage expense ratio is a mere 1.32%, 48 basis points less than RIF's.

Then, despite deploying only 26.43% leverage (far less than RIF does), it has way outperformed RIF:

Data by YCharts

In fact, despite its use of leverage, it has performed nearly in line with VNQ over the long term, including the real estate crash of 2008-2009.

Data by YCharts

Simply put, this reveals a far stronger management team which should warrant a higher management fee than RMR asks for in its RIF fund.

Investor Takeaway

CEFs like RIF can be useful vehicles for investors for several reasons. First, they offer passive exposure to REITs. While index ETFs like VNQ offer the same thing at lower cost, CEFs do provide active management and leveraged exposure to the sector, which as both RIF's and RQI's records show, can lead to significant outperformance during a bull market. Additionally, the active and leveraged exposure can juice distribution yields making them attractive options for income investors.

However, over the course of a full economic cycle, the leverage cuts both ways, often leading to negligible impact if not material underperformance (as RIF experienced) when not managed correctly. Additionally, investors need to be mindful of management fees as well as how its share issuance practices can dilute shareholders if done at discounts to NAV. Unfortunately, RIF fails all three tests - leverage, management fee, and share issuance - miserably, making its 21% discount to NAV fully warranted. Given the current richly valued state of the REIT market and the late-stage in the economic expansion we are in, it is likely best to stay away from leveraged REIT products altogether for now, though one with a better track record such as RQI might be worthwhile if/when the market sells off again.

In the meantime, investors can invest in a non-leveraged, low-cost passive fund like VNQ or they can invest in an unleveraged, actively-managed portfolio like the three we offer at High Yield Landlord. While investing in VNQ is a fairly effortless way to get solid performance over the long-run, we believe that active management in a fairly inefficient sector like REITs (especially underfollowed small caps) can lead to outperformance. Despite no additional leverage risk, we have significantly outperformed the market since inception and offer investors dividend yields of 7%+.

High Yield Landlord, The #1 Service for Real Estate Investors To access my "Top Ideas" join us at High Yield Landlord. We are the largest community of Landlords on Seeking Alpha with over 300 members. We spend 1000s of hours and well over $20,000 per year researching the market for the most profitable investment opportunities and share the results with you at a tiny fraction of the cost. Join Us Today Before Price Increase! Don't let tenants, toilets, and trash ruin your life. Beat the price increase and become a "Passive Landlord" with our 8% yielding diversified Real Estate Portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.