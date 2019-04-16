Alteryx Acquires ClearStory Data For Unstructured Data Analytics

AYX gains a low-cost addition as it builds out its suite of enterprise data analytics offerings.

Quick Take

Alteryx (AYX) announced it has acquired ClearStory Data for $20 million in an all-cash transaction.

ClearStory Data operates as an enterprise data analytics and automation platform.

With the deal, AYX is getting a low-cost ‘team & technology’ addition to its suite of solutions for the hot enterprise analytics space.

Target Company

Menlo Park, California-based ClearStory Data was founded in 2011 to enable smarter automation on enterprise-scale data processing platforms through its AI-powered analytics solutions for complex and unstructured data.

Management is headed by Founder and CEO Sharmila Mulligan, who was previously CMO/EVP Marketing, Products at Aster Data Systems.

Below is an overview video of the company’s offerings:

Source: ClearStory Data

Investors have invested $50.5 million in the company and include Kleiner Perkins, GV, DAG Ventures, Khosla Ventures, and Andreessen Horowitz.

Source: VentureDeal Venture Capital Database

Market & Competition

According to a market research report by Market Research Future, the global data analytics market is projected to reach $77.6 billion by 2023.

This represents a very strong CAGR of 30% between 2017 and 2023.

The main driver for this expected growth is the growing ability to predict probable future outcomes based on historical data, thus improving efficiency and cutting costs of operations.

Major vendors that provide data analytics include:

Tableau Software (DATA)

IBM (IBM)

Microsoft (MSFT)

Oracle (ORCL)

SAP (SAP)

SAS Institute

Amazon Web Services (AMZN)

Dell (DELL)

Datameer

Source: Sentieo

Acquisition Terms and Financial

Alteryx disclosed the acquisition price and terms in a Form 8-K filing as $20 million in cash.

Management didn’t provide a change in financial guidance as a result of the transaction.

A review of the firm’s most recent 10-K filing indicates that as of December 31, 2018, AYX had $330 million in cash and short-term investments and $316 million in total liabilities, of which deferred revenue accounted for $86 million.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018, was $19.4 million.

In the past 12 months, AYX’s stock price has risen 131.7% vs. Tableau’s rise of 52.8%, as the chart below indicates:

Source: Sentieo

Since Q1 2017, Alteryx has beaten analyst earnings estimates in each quarter:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Analyst ratings are fairly split between the three positive or neutral ratings and the consensus price target of $85.09 implies that the stock is fully valued at its current price of $84.49:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Analyst sentiment in recent earnings calls has fluctuated but is roughly the same as it was in early 2017, according to this transcript linguistic analysis:

Source: Sentieo

Commentary

Alteryx acquired ClearStory for its self-serve, low- or no-code system for analyzing complex or unstructured data in the enterprise.

As Alteryx stated in the deal announcement:

Alteryx believes ClearStory Data will help it continue to be a leading innovator of a code-free platform for citizen data scientists and a code-friendly one for trained statisticians, while meeting the business demands of the chief data officer. The team's technical expertise in scalable compute, data profiling and auto inference aligns with the strategy of Alteryx to meet global demand for advanced analytics, supporting customers in their digital transformation initiatives.

With the deal, Alteryx aims to provide a full suite of self-service data analysis tools for the enterprise.

Getting ClearStory for $20 million was probably based on a ‘buy or build’ calculation and Alteryx also gains the ClearStory team to add to its development group.

The acquisition looks to be a smart and low-cost way to accelerate the build-out of Alteryx’ platform as it seeks to compete in the hot enterprise data analytics space.

