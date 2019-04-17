Glencore Consolidates - The Company Trades With Copper, But It Offers Much More

I began working at what was the world's leading commodities trading company in the late 1970s as a summer employee during my final year in high school and continued throughout college. After graduating, there was no other career that I considered as Philipp Brothers was my home.

Just one year before I began traveling into the heart of New York City, Philipp Brothers' most influential trader left the company to start his own commodities business. Marc Rich was a legend at the company. He began his career at Philipp Brothers in the late 1950s in the mailroom. The company groomed its traders from the bottom up so they could learn all of the aspects of the business. The apprentice route took young employees from the service departments through the traffic or shipping area and if they had the right stuff, promoted them into the trading area. Marc Rich was not only a legend at Philipp Brothers but in the commodities business around the world.

Marc Rich's history was checkered, at best, but after his death, he left a legacy company that today dominates the world of commodities trading. Glencore (OTCPK:GLNCY) is the successor company to Marc Rich and Company, the Swiss commodities giant, and today GLNCY has its tentacles all over the globe and trades a vast array of raw materials. Glencore not only trades commodities, but the company also owns and operates raw material production around the world.

The successor company from Marc Rich

Ivan Glasenberg began his career working for Marc Rich in 1984 working in the coal trading department in his home country; mineral-rich South Africa. He managed the company's critical Hong Kong and Beijing offices from 1989 to 1990 and became the head of the coal trading department in 1991. His success in trading the energy commodity led to his ascent up the corporate ladder to become the CEO in 2002. Glasenberg engineered the purchase of commodity-producing giant Xstrata in 2013. The debt weighed on the company in late 2015 and early 2016 and early 2016 when commodities' price hit bottom. However, through a series of cost-cutting measures and the sale of nonessential assets, Glencore survived and has thrived over the recent years.

Glencore's headquarters are in Switzerland, and the rumors have been that Mr. Glasenberg is preparing to retire from the firm. It is likely that his replacement will be another successful trader who climbed the corporate ladder through the apprentice program that has been such a success for grooming leaders at the firm.

Some of the smartest and most clued-in traders in the world

The German term for an apprentice is lehrling. Learning any business from the ground up creates a competitive edge for a trader at any company. It provides exposure and understanding of the company's inner workings and employees and the idiosyncrasies of a trade from the purchase, financing, shipping, operations, and sale of the raw material. At Glencore, the operation and economics of a producing property add to that knowledge base.

Moreover, aspiring traders who rise through the company have exposure to all of the inner workings of the company. As a trader for a company like Glencore, the power of the company in the world of commodities makes the person negotiating purchases and sales one of the most knowledgeable in the world when it comes to supply and demand data and producer and consumer behavior. Anyone of a number of the top traders at Glencore who rose through the ranks could step into Mr. Glasenberg's shoes, which is one of the strengths of the company.

As an example, when I was a senior trader at Philipp Brothers in the late 1980s, one of the top prospects who came through the company's trading program was a young man named Tor Peterson. Glencore poached Mr. Peterson from the company, and today he runs the company's coal business. Not only has his career been a success in coal trading, but the IPO of Glencore made him a billionaire.

Tentacles around the globe

The commodities business is global, so Glencore has offices around the world, and where it does not have an office, you can be sure it has an agent. As a Swiss company, the company can operate more efficiently when it comes to the current regulatory environment in the United States and Europe. As a public company that trades on stock exchanges around the world, GLNCY must adhere to laws and regulations, which can become a sticky issue at times. Most recently, business in the African nation of Congo has caused some problems for the firm.

The issues when it comes to the global commodities business is that the US and European regulators attempt to legislate for other countries around the world. In Africa and other parts of the world, the US Foreign Corrupt Business Practices Act prevents many companies from doing business in mineral-rich nations where the only way to secure product is to violate the law. Additionally, when a company like Glencore has a dominant position in a specific commodity, it can be the target of price-fixing and anti-trust accusations. Recently, Indian officials raided the Mumbai offices of Glencore in connection with an investigation that the Swiss commodities trading was running a price-fixing cartel in the nation. Glencore is also currently under investigation by the US Justice Department over violations pertaining to business in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Nigeria, and Venezuela. As commodities traders and producers of raw materials, the late Marc Rich and his successor Ivan Glasenberg often explained that they are apolitical and see their role as moving raw materials from points of production to areas of consumption around the world. As it conducts its business in some of the most challenging areas of the world, the company makes lots of profits that have made more than a few top traders at the company. Like Glasenberg and Tor Peterson, billionaires.

The commodities business is based on relationships, and for producers and consumers around the globe, Glencore has been a trusted business partner for decades.

A whole host of commodities

Glencore has a leadership role in three commodities sectors given its aggressive approach to trading and ownership of production assets.

In the metals and minerals vertical, Glencore is one of the world's leading producers and traders of copper. It is also a leader in cobalt production along with owning assets and an extensive marketing net in the global nickel business. The company also owns production assets and trades in the zinc, lead, and ferroalloys markets as it produces and markets ferrochrome, vanadium, and chrome ore as week as manganese ore and alloys. It is also a leading supplier of alumina and aluminum as well as an active participant in the global iron ore market. All of these metals and minerals are the building blocks of infrastructure around the world.

Glencore's energy business puts it in a leadership role when it comes to production and exports of seaborne traded thermal and coking coal. It is one of the most influential crude oil and oil product traders supplying over six million barrels per day to consumers around the globe. Marketing agreements with producers in the Middle East, Russia, and around the world provides the firm with supplies to meet its consumption requirements.

The company has a 49.9% stable in Glencore Agriculture which is a leading company in the sourcing, handling, processing, and marketing of the agricultural commodities that feed the world. During its economic woes in 2016, Glencore sold the majority stake to Canadian pension funds which are investors and silent partners.

Glencore also markets and trades a myriad of other raw materials and owns warehouses, ships, storage, port facilities, and processing plants around the world. When it comes to the raw material markets, Glencore is the 800-pound gorilla and no other commodities trading firm has the same level of depth, relationships, or expertise.

GLNCY got its act together in 2016 and is poised to rise to new record highs

2015 and 2016 were tough years for Glencore as the banks that financed its many acquisitions threatened to bankrupt the company when commodities prices declined and its ability to service a mountain of debt became problematic. However, cost-cutting, selling off assets, and an upturn in prices saved the company from falling into an economic abyss. In 2016, shares of GLNCY fell to a low at $1.95. Not only did the company make the correct strategic decisions, but the leading traders at the company along with Mr. Glasenberg also put more skin in the game as they purchased shares in the company at bargain basement prices.

Source: Barchart

As the chart shows, GLNCY stock traded to a high at $15.70 per share in 2012 soon after its IPO. After declining to the early 2016 low at $1.95, the stock rose to $11.68 in early 2018. The most recent correction took the price to $6.72 earlier this year, but GLNCY rebounded to $8.68 per share as of Tuesday, April 16. The price chart for GLNCY looks a lot like the price pictorial for the copper market.

Source: CQG

Copper was around the $4 per pound level when GLNCY traded to its highest price. In early 2016, copper found a bottom at $1.9355 when the stock fell below $2 per share. In January 2018, copper had rebounded to over $3.30 when the stock reached $11.68, and the most recent low in copper came in early January of this year at $2.5430 when GLNCY shares backed off to $6.72. With the price of copper back above the $2.90 level, the shares recovered to $8.68 on Tuesday.

GLNCY has a strong correlation with the price of copper for three reasons. The company is a major copper producer and trader. Copper is a leader when it comes to the price action in many commodities. And, finally, Glencore is a leader when it comes to trading and production of raw materials.

In many ways, GLNCY shares are a proxy investment in the commodities market and the stock has a history of acting as almost an ETF for the asset class. The risk of holding GLNCY shares is that regulators and governments in the US, Europe, and other nations around the world could put pressure on the company given its relationships with governments that do not conform to the current environment of moral and ethical standards. However, GLNCY's dominant position in the world of commodities suggests that the price of its stock will eventually rise to a level that is higher than the 2012 peak at $15.70. At the current share price, the potential for a 100% gain in the stock makes GLNCY a compelling investment opportunity for the medium to long term.

The Hecht Commodity Report is one of the most comprehensive commodities reports available today from the #2 ranked author in both commodities and precious metals. My weekly report covers the market movements of 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish and neutral calls, directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders. I just reworked the report to make it very actionable!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.



The author is trading GLNCY shares from the long side