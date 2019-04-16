Lynas: Narrowing The Price-Value Gap

But the initial offer may simply be the first of many more to come - we expect a range of interested parties to show up.

Wesfarmers (OTCPK:WFAFF) recently launched a conditional, non-binding, indicative cash offer to acquire Lynas Corporation (OTCPK:LYSCF), a rare earth producer, at A$ 2.25 per share (around 45% premium to the last closing price), A$ 1.5 billion in total. The proposal was conditional upon the following terms:

Condition Terms I Completion of due diligence II Negotiation and execution of an implementation agreement for approval by both boards III Ensuring relevant operating licenses in Malaysia are in force and will remain in force for a satisfactory period following completion of the transaction IV Securing regulatory and shareholder approvals

Though the Wesfarmers bid was swiftly rejected, we think it could be the first shot in a drawn-out bidding war as other strategic investors will want to get in on the action given Lynas' depressed price. We think further bids while the Malaysian license renewal continues to drag down the stock price could be a key catalyst in further narrowing the Lynas price-value gap.

Malaysia license renewal

One of the most important conditions presented on the deal is the requirement of the Malaysia license renewal, as the license expires on September 2nd of 2019.

Lynas Corporation's operating license was subject to a review process which started in October last year. In December, however, the Malaysian Minister for Energy, Science, Technology, Environment, and Climate Change subjected the company to two new pre-conditions for its license renewal - 1) Management of Neutralization Underflow (NUF) and 2) Water leach purification (WLP).

Since then, Lynas' stock has tanked - Lynas' operating permit is up for renewal by Sept. 19, but the company is unable to fulfill the precondition that it remove and export 'WLP' waste within the timeframe stipulated. Lynas is currently locked in negotiations with the government on ways to resolve this matter.

The Wesfarmers Bid

The acquisition idea surged from a strategic decision to diversify Wesfarmers' portfolio into commodities. The bid for Lynas is interesting, however, as it is not capital constrained or poorly run - the main attributes typically sought by the Australian retail-to-industrials conglomerate. Wesfarmers is, however, being opportunistic at a time when Lynas' stock price has materially departed from fundamentals. Overall, the proposal generated little enthusiasm from the investor community and Lynas itself, as the ASX-listed miner declined the offer.

What may be more interesting, however, is that the market sees an open door for a bidding war, as the valuation proposed by Wesfarmers was far lower than consensus and widely acknowledged as excessively opportunistic. We think the Wesfarmers bid could be dwarfed from here on in as the deal as companies like Japanese trading houses, commodity traders and listed miners could be seduced to enter on the bidding war given both the undervaluation and potential synergies.

Why is Lynas Corporation attracting investors?

Lynas Corporation is a market front-runner in the production of rare earth elements, predominantly Neodymium and Praseodymium, also known as NdPr, and is the only operating processor outside of China. NdPr is mostly used to make permanent Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) magnets for electric motors. Advantages range from significant torque and weight, while the demand is related to growth in electric vehicles and renewables generation.

The company owns and operates a mine and concentrator at Mt. Weld in Western Australia which delivers material for processing to a purpose-built facility in Malaysia called as Lynas Advanced Materials Plant ('LAMP'). The LAMP produced 17.8kt of rare earth oxides, including 5.4kt of NdPr which, despite representing only a third of production, represents a considerably higher value than larger revenue contributors.

Why a Bidding War Might Ensue

The Australian press has been awash with rumors of a bidding war and given the state of play, we are inclined to believe one might ensue.

Lynas' key output - rare earths - are the essence of the high-tech components' production such as LEDs and efficient motors in a market which is dominated by Chinese producers - a burden for Japanese, European, and North American manufacturers, who fear Beijing's control of their supply chain. As the only wholly non-Chinese rare earths producer at present, Lynas stands in an exclusive position.

A joint venture composed of the Japanese trading house Sojitz Corp. and the state-owned Japan Oil, Gas, and Metals National Corp. are senior financiers of Lynas. During the past decade, the corporations have had multiple opportunities to acquire Lynas and they are probably happy to see a proposal from a stable group like Wesfarmers rejected, but it is not impossible they will present a rival bid. The Japanese have gone on record:

We want Lynas' operations to continue and it's important that they comply with rules and regulations in Malaysia," he said. "The embassy would like to support in any way it can to facilitate."

(Source: AFR)

Other possible competitors in a potential bidding war include Glencore Plc (OTCPK:GLCNF), which holds important positions in commodities such as zinc and cobalt, and Japanese auto companies that view Lynas as a strategic asset given its role as a key enabler for new energy applications.

Deal's feasibility: Valuation and risks associated

First, we would like to highlight the risks associated with this investment as they are equally as important as valuation when analyzing feasibility. In our view, key risks include Chinese government policy changes, illegal mining ban enforcement, raw material pricing, and the outcome of the Malaysian regulatory permit.

Consensus estimates currently place Lynas' value per share at around A$ 3.50 per share, 55% above the current Wesfarmers bid - clearly, opportunistic and unsatisfactory from Lynas' perspective. The undervaluation offered by Wesfarmers does, however, open the door to a bidding war as we think other companies will feel compelled to make a bid given the extent of Lynas' undervaluation.

Conclusion

To conclude, it is worth noting the growth potential offered by Lynas as together with its competent board and management team, the company is in a great place with healthy financials and a clear runway for growth. Given Lynas' current position, the extent of the discount proposed by Wesfarmers may have been too opportunistic, but we think it opens the door for a potential bidding war going forward.

Despite the recent spike following Wesfarmers' bid, we think a Wesfarmers-triggered bidding war could ensue which will help catalyze a further narrowing of Lynas' price-value gap.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.