Vector Group: Why I Sold My Shares

Because one of my investing goals is to preserve income, I sold my VGR position recently even though the current price is of good value.

This article was co-produced with Rida Morwa.

The current market price for shares of Vector Group (VGR) has fallen from near $20 last year to just over $10 now. In large part that is due to poor performance of the real estate segment. The recent performance (or lack thereof) of the company has increased the risk of a dividend cut. While I think the current price is a very good value for the shares, the risk of a dividend cut has increased. While the current market price is a good value for the shares and the risk, I sold my position to preserve my income.

What did I think last time?

I last wrote about Vector Group back in June of last year. At the time, despite what many naysayers had to say, I saw the dividend as safe and the price pretty reasonable to buy more. Since that time, while there have been some articles predicting a dividend cut, I have seen nothing that changed my mind about the safety of the dividend or the long-term prospects of the company. I continued to hold the stock and collect dividends, both cash and some additional shares from the annual share dividend.

I took a very conservative approach to calculating the NPV (Net Present Value) of the dividends by not counting the 5% increase in share count each year. Since Vector is not very transparent on how the dividend is supported, I took an additional 15% discount to increase my margin of safety.

What new information do we have now?

Since my article in June, VGR’s share price has been on a downward trend. The overall market downturn in December hit the share price hard. Ordinarily, I don’t worry much about share price declines, unless something else has changed. The real estate market in New York has been hard hit of late, particularly during the last half of last year. Since much of Vector’s real estate operations are based there, they too took a hit. As I saw it, this was the major factor in the price decline.

On February 28, Vector reported its Q4 and full-year 2018 results. The results, cast in the best light, were mixed. On a company-wide basis, revenues increased slightly for the full year versus 2017. Income, however, saw a decrease. While the tobacco segment did reasonably well, the real estate segment produced very little in the way of net income for the full year. Not only was net income in the real estate segment down from 2017, if it wasn’t for the Q4 net income, the year would have seen a loss.

How safe is the dividend?

There has been a lot of debate over the years about how safe Vector’s dividend really is. The fact is that the dividend has been growing for well over a decade and so has the company. Those who think the dividend is at risk tend to ignore that Vector has been doing exactly the same things for well over a decade and is now a bigger company with more cash flow that it was when it started this dividend policy.

Vector borrows the cash it needs to continue growing its operations and dividend. This works provided Vector grows its assets' values enough that it can find willing lenders to lend it cash at interest rates its cash flow can support. Management has been able to do this for well over a decade.

Three recent developments indicate that the dividend may now be less safe than it has been in the past. While I don’t think the dividend is in imminent danger, it is certainly less secure than it has been.

My first issue of concern is tied to Vector’s borrowing. On October 30, 2018, Vector issued $325 million in new notes. The problem was that the coupon on these notes is 10.5%. Not only was that a steep cost, but the proceeds were mostly used to pay off a note with a 7.5% variable rate coupon. While operations have improved, and it's possible Vector could get better rates going forward, that is not a good sign.

My second issue is tied to Vector’s market share in the cigarette business. The company has a bunch of discount brands, and it is able to both offer a low price and make solid profits because its small market share limits payments under the MSA. In a good news, bad news type of situation, Vector now has a market share that requires increasing payments under MSA, thus eroding one of its competitive advantages. So while it’s good news that Vector is growing its market share, it’s bad news that further growth from here (needed if the dividend is to continue growing) comes at a higher cost than it has in the past. This higher cost could both limit the ability of the company to pay and grow the dividend and limit the ability of the company to increase market share further.

My third issue is related to the real estate segment. A large part of the revenues and cash generation from that segment is due to the volume of real estate transactions conducted. It is very much a turn the crank type of operation. Do a certain amount dollar amount of transactions, generate a certain amount of profit. And yet, for 3 quarters in 2018, this segment did not generate a profit. Of further concern to me is that Vector paid $40 million, according to the 10-K, to purchase the remaining 29% of Douglas Elliman it did not already own. While that might be a good price, I wonder if that was the best use of money it was paying 10.5% to get. In 2018, Douglas Elliman only produced $5.2 million in net income even if it did produce $21.3 million in 2017.

I think the dividend is still pretty safe. I don't expect a change until late next year. At that point, I think there is a chance that the share dividend will be reduced from the normal 5%.

So why did I decide to sell?

Based on the 3 issues that concern me, I feel the risk to the dividend has increased enough that I needed to make an exit plan. Ordinarily, share price is a concern only when buying or selling a stock. Since I was putting together a plan to sell shares, I needed to look at the current price and make an assessment of where price was likely to go in the near future.

Looking at the price action over the last year, but focusing on how the share price has moved since the beginning of the year indicates to me that the price will likely not return to its historical range this year. Further looking at how the price reacted to the latest earnings report inclines me to think that $12 a share is likely a cap for this year (barring some dramatic improvement). So I will not include in the plan waiting on any price increase, but will look entirely towards replacing all or most of the income the position generates.

Based on articles first released to the HDO marketplace service, I chose Newtek Business Services (NEWT) using this article, and Eagle Point Credit Company (ECC) based on this article. I think the dividend from NEWT is both safer and likely to increase nicely. ECC is new for me, but I don’t see the dividend being at a greater risk than it was with Vector.

Source: Broker Records

The Vector position produced $1,200 in dividend a year. NEWT has declared an annual dividend of $1.85 so it should produce ~$314 for a year. ECC is currently paying $2.40 on an annual basis, so that position will yield $660. The total for the new positions is ~$974 or about 82% of the prior dividends.

Looking at the rest of year, VGR would have paid me $1.20 per share or $960. NEWT should pay out $1.45 per share or ~$246 and ECC should pay out $1.80 per share $540. That would leave me around $190 short of where I would have been had I not sold the VGR shares. NEWT has a much safer dividend and grew it faster last year than VGR (almost 10% from 2017, and more than 6% above the originally projected payment). ECC’s distribution is certainly no less safe. I think the increased safety is worth the small decline in payments.

Source

Conclusion

VGR has always been an interesting stock to own. It’s one of the few that regularly pay a stock dividend every year. Over the years, lots of articles have appeared claiming the dividend is at significant risk. This is not such an article. I still think that the dividend is fairly safe, even though I think it is less safe than it was a year ago. At a cost basis under $14 or so, I think VGR is good investment. The current market price is even more attractive.

But my cost basis was over $18 and I don’t see the price returning to that level for years. Given those circumstances, I made an exit plan to preserve income. And so I sold my shares when doing so allowed me to keep most of the income VGR was generating for me. VGR is an example of a good investment that doesn’t fit in my portfolio any longer given my goals.

My investment plan seeks to preserve and grow my income. So even though I think VGR remains a good investment at its current price (and up to about $14), preserving the income of my portfolio meant selling it now.

About High Dividend Opportunities

We are the largest community of income investors and retirees with over 2000 members. We provide a comprehensive service, ranked #1, dedicated to high-yield securities trading at attractive valuations. Subscription includes:

A managed portfolio of stocks currently yielding over 10%. A "Dividend Tracker" to know exactly when to expect your next dividend. A "Portfolio Tracker" to track your holdings, income, and sector allocations. For video, click here.

We recently launched our "Preferred Stock & Bond" portfolio for conservative income investors.

Take advantage of our 2-week free-trial including access to our report " Our Favorite Picks for 2019"

SIGN-UP HERE

Disclosure: I am/we are long NEWT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I was long VGR but sold it just prior to starting this article.



Disclaimer: This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to complete their own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned or recommended. The price I call fair valued is not a prediction of future price but only the price at which I consider the stock to be of value for its dividends.