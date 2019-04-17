The Latest USDA WASDE Report Ignored The Most Significant Factor Impacting Pork Prices

The monthly World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) report from the US Department of Agriculture is the gold-standard when it comes to its supply and demand data and projections. However, the USDA often looks at agricultural markets with a bit too much optimism at the beginning of a crop year as it assumes ideal growing conditions for crops and the other products that feed and clothe people all over the world.

The WASDE report does not opine on the potential of weather conditions or crop or animal diseases that could render fundamental projections useless. In reading the latest April report, the agency released on April 9, one will never know that there is a significant problem facing pork supplies in Asia these days.

All a market participant would need to do to realize that something is going on with the state of the hog market is to look at the price action since March, but the USDA made no mention of a disease that has the potential to send the price of lean hog futures to a new all-time high. Those rose-colored glasses at the USDA blinded their analysts when it comes to the price and availability of pork around the world in 2019.

The most direct route for a trade or investment in the lean hog market is via the futures that trade on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. However, the iPath DJ-UBS Livestock Total Return Sub-Index ETN product (COW) and the Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (DBA) both have exposure to lean hog futures prices and are available to those with a standard equity account.

The USDA sent a benign message on pork

In their April World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report, the USDA said:

The 2019 forecast for total red meat and poultry production is lowered from last month on lower expected beef, pork and broiler production. Pork production is lowered on a slower pace of slaughter throughout the year, but this decline is partially offset by slightly higher hog weights. USDA's March Quarterly Hogs and Pigs report estimated producers farrowed 2 percent more sows during December-February and indicated their intentions to farrow about 1 percent more sows in March-May. These hogs will be ready for slaughter in the second half of 2019. Pork imports remain unchanged from the previous month, but the export forecast is raised on expectations of stronger global demand for U.S. pork products in the second half of the year. These forecasts assume that current trade policies remain in place. The hog price forecast is raised from last month but demand in coming quarters is not expected to be as strong as in March and early April. Source: USDA

While the USDA made some mention of the trade issues between the US and China, the April report ignored the most significant factor in the global hog market which came as a surprise.

African swine fever in China

African swine fever is a virus that causes a hemorrhagic fever with high mortality rates in pigs. The swine fever has hit hog supplies hard in China over the recent weeks. According to Arlan Suderman, the chief commodities analyst for INTL FCStone, hog feeding in China is down by 40% this year. With typical hog production at 710 million pigs each year, the reduction could mean that as many as 300 million hogs have perished because of the disease.

A reduction in hog feeding weighs on the demand for soybeans as soybean meal is the primary ingredient in animal feed. According to Suderman, "It's going to dramatically change what they trade. Instead of buying a lot of soybeans, they [the Chinese] will be buying a lot of meat."

China is downplaying the carnage in hog supplies, but the nation is the world's leading consumer of pork, and with 1.4 billion mouths to feed, African swine fever could turn into a disaster for the food supply. We could be on the verge of a shortage of pork around the world as China sources meat from all over the world to replace their lost production. Prices for lean hog futures in the US have taken off to the upside since March.

An explosive lean hog futures market

Lean hog futures had been falling and reached a low in mid-February at 72.20 cents per pound on the nearby June futures contract, but the continuous contract price fell to a bottom at 52.25 cents in February which was the low so far this year.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart of June futures shows, the price exploded to a high at 99.825 cents on April 5 and was trading above 98 cents, near the recent peak, on April 16. Open interest, the total number of open long and short positions in the lean hog futures market, has been rising with the price of pork and was at over the 290,000-contract level on April 15 which is near the recent all-time high. Increasing price and expanding open interest is a technical validation of a bull trend in a futures market. At the same time, daily historical volatility rose to over 46% while the price was on its way high as news of the African Swine Fever broke. With the price of hog futures consolidating near the recent high, the metric dropped to just over 30% over the recent sessions.

Source: CQG

As the quarterly chart illustrates, lean hog futures have not traded over $1 per pound since 2014 when the price of pork futures rose to their all-time high at $1.33875 per pound. In 2014, an outbreak of PED killed seven million suckling pigs in the US causing the price to rise. The African swine fever outbreak in China could have an even more significant impact on prices over the coming weeks and months.

Confirmation of supply problems in China over the coming days and weeks would likely push the price over $1 per pound. Moreover, a trade deal that opens the way for pork to flow from the US to China could cause a challenge of the all-time peak price. We could be on the verge of a perfect bullish storm in the lean hog futures market. If Arlan Suderman's intelligence from China is correct and the situation is worse than the Chinese admit, and the US and China sign a trade deal, the rally since early March could be the tip of the iceberg in the animal protein sector of the commodities market. A lack of pork is also likely to increase demand for beef, which has been trending higher.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart of nearby live cattle futures shows, the price of beef has been in an uptrend since reaching a low at $1.01375 per pound in mid-May 2018. The most recent high in the live cattle market was at $1.3045 which is a double top from the weeks of February 25 and March 18. At $1.2725 per pound on April 16, the price of cattle is within striking distance of the high. A global pork shortage would likely increase the demand for beef, and in the US the 2019 grilling season is only six short weeks away.

The peak season for demand is on the horizon

The grilling season in the United States is the time of the year when barbecues come out of storage, and the summer season increases the demand for burgers, steaks, ribs, sausage, and other beef and pork products. The peak demand window begins at the end of May during the Memorial Day weekend and runs through early September when the Labor Day weekend holiday marks the end of summer and the grilling season.

The stars are lining up for hog and cattle prices, and carnivores in the United States and around the world could be paying a lot more for the animal proteins this summer. The USDA may be ignoring the potential impact of African swine fever in China, but the futures markets are paying attention, and the price is telling us to prepare for shortages and substantially higher prices.

COW or DBA could move with the price of hog futures

The most direct route to participate in a rally in the lean hog or live cattle futures market is via the futures and futures options that trade on the CME. For those who do not venture into the highly-leveraged and volatile world of meat futures, two ETF/ETN products provide an alternative.

The diversified Invesco DB Agriculture Fund holds around 11.5% of its assets in live cattle and lean hog futures. The top holdings of the product include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

DBA is a liquid instrument with $455 million in net assets and an average daily volume of 371,982 shares.

Since February 28, the price of June live cattle futures have moved from $1.20225 to $1.22225 per pound, a marginal gain of 1.7%. Over the same period, June lean hog futures exploded from 75.70 cents to 98.325 cents per pound, a rise of 29.9%.

Source: Barchart

DBA closed at $16.44 on the final day of trading in February and was at $16.70 per share on April 16, as it posted a 1.6% gain.

A direct route to the cattle and hog markets is available via the iPath DJ-UBS Livestock Total Return Sub-Index ETN product. The fund summary for COW states:

The investment seeks return linked to the performance of the Bloomberg Livestock Subindex Total Return. The ETN offers exposure to futures contracts and not direct exposure to the physical commodities. The index is composed of one or more futures contracts on the relevant commodity (the 'index components') and is intended to reflect the returns that are potentially available through (1) an unleveraged investment in those contracts plus (2) the rate of interest that could be earned on cash collateral invested in specified Treasury Bills.

COW is a lot less liquid than DBA as it only has $8.23 million in net assets and trades an average of 2,498 shares each day. However, the volume has been increasing as the ETN traded 20,723 shares on April 15.

Source: Barchart

COW moved from $48.03 per share on February 28 to $54.61 on April 16, an increase of 13.7% as the product is a more direct proxy for the animal protein markets that trade on the CME.

I was surprised that the April WASDE report did not acknowledge the most significant factor that is pushing the price of pork high since March. The current price of an asset is always the correct price because it is the level where buyers and sellers meet in a transparent environment. The futures markets are not underestimating the potential impact of African swine fever that could continue to take prices higher as we head into the peak season for demand in the US.

