Lessons Learned Series: In The School Of Hard Knocks, I Took Night Classes

Depending on the educational expert you talk to, there are any number of learning styles. Some will say three. Some will say four. Others will say seven or more that may or may not make sense.

Most of them can, however, agree on the basic three learning styles: Visual, auditory and kinesthetic. They might use varying terminology to capture those concepts, but the titles and jargon they throw around basically boil down the same.

As such, they look very much like this:

Visual Learner: People who are visual learners are best able to process new information when it’s right there in front of them. They’re drawn (no pun intended) to written instruction such as textbooks, diagrams, graphs, charts and handouts. Auditory Learner: These individuals work best when information is presented through sound or the spoken word. As such, they appreciate classroom-style lectures and presentations, as well as talking through equations and problems. Kinesthetic Learner: This basically boils down to being hands-on: Grasping information (OK, that one was intentional) through touch and feel. Experiments and physical activity – even if it’s just of fingers on a console – are key to these learners.

As the well-established, self-described premier reference site ThoughtCo puts it, most people do tend to gravitate toward one particular learning style in most situations. That’s why it cautions teachers to create “a classroom that can engage any type of leaner. And students, use your strengths so you can be the most successful student you can be.”

That’s absolutely true. But with no offense meant to any of the exceptional educators out there, sometimes a teacher just isn’t going to cut it regardless. Sometimes it takes more than black and white, attention-grabbing sounds or feeling our way through a new skill set to make something stick.

Visual, auditory or kinesthetic learner aside, there are just some life lessons we need to learn on our own.

Looking Back at My Days as a Developer

There are perfectly positive life lessons we can and do pick up on as we go through life. These are enjoyable principles and ethics we get by interacting with others on a day-to-day basis. They feel good going down and they don’t come back to bite us in the bums after the fact.

It would be nice if that was always the case, but we all know it’s not. They may benefit us down the road. They just don’t feel like sunshine and rainbows while we’re going through them.

That’s the school of hard knocks, my alma mater in many ways, particularly back when I was a real estate developer (and yes, as the title suggests, I took night classes).

Both before I officially stepped into that role and then during the early stages of getting my business up and running, I did my fair share of reading up on the exact job and the larger industry. I listened to expert advice and physically took notes, essentially employing all three of the main learning styles.

I even took classes in college on real estate, finance, accounting, statistics, and economics (graduated from Presbyterian College) and I read The Art of the Deal (numerous times).

As a result, there were days and weeks I did very, very well for myself.

And then there were days and weeks I did not. In some particularly painful instances, that was due to my lack of respect for leverage, and that happens to be the subject of my “lessons learned” article today.

Leverage – the Good, the Bad and the Ugly

The term leverage sounds like a good thing at first glance. It sounds like a boost upward to help someone reach some stated goal.

In which case, leverage sounds like exactly what it is, no matter what context you’re applying it to. When it comes to a business context, the boost in question is borrowed money. You borrow funds in order to bankroll some expansionary measure with the hope that the expansionary measure more than makes up for the cost of the borrowed money.

It’s a normal business practice that can and does produce advantageous short-term results. It’s only a matter of whether it will produce such worthwhile long-term results that’s up in the air.

For one thing, companies can easily get addicted to leveraging… precisely because of the quick results it offers. It’s like when an individual owns a credit card and overuses it in the moment, only to be shocked at the bill when it comes in a month later.

How is he going to pay that off?

In the same way, companies will say they have a plan to handle their leverage-fueled spending. But that doesn’t mean they’re being realistic in the moment and/or down the road.

The other major potential problem with relying on leverage lies in its fair-weather friend nature. When the economy is going gangbusters and the business is running strong, leverage works like a charm.

However, as the school of hard knocks teaches us a time or two, the sun doesn’t always shine so brightly. So it’s always good to prepare for a rainy day.

REITs Learned Their Lesson

That’s why I was so happy to read late last year that REIT leverage levels had fallen to an all-time low. This is how real estate expert Nareit explained it:

“REIT leverage ratios declined on both a book-value and market-value basis…as prudent balance sheet management reduced the sector’s exposure to interest rates.”

In other words, they learned their hard-knocks lesson since the last recession. This makes for a long-term trend we want to capitalize on, benefiting from the industry’s revenue-filled rise out of its past mistakes.

For that matter, I’m just as willing to let you capitalize off of my bad leverage experiences. I definitely got something valuable out of them – in the end – and I’d love nothing more than for you to be a visual learner in this regard, reading my words and taking them to heart.

Just because I had to learn it the hard way doesn’t mean you do too though. So take it from me…

Investing in overly leveraged companies is a surefire way to get burned. As you can see below, REIT leverage has improved considerably as leverage ratios declined on both a book-value and market-value basis:

Source: NAREIT

REITs’ reliance on permanent equity capital to finance their property portfolios has a number of important benefits. First, their sparing use of debt, combined with low interest rates, has reduced their interest expenses as a share of net operating income (NOI) to the lowest on record (as viewed below):

Source: NAREIT

Moreover, REITs issue primarily long-term fixed-rate debt, and they have extended the average maturities of their debt outstanding to more than 72 months, or six years, compared to an average maturity of five years one decade ago.

As a result, REITs have locked in these low interest rates (and low interest expenses) until well into the next decade. The strength of REIT balance sheets reduces their financing costs today and protects them against possible financial market shocks in the future.

Source: NAREIT

Not only are REIT balance sheets well protected for the interest rate environment ahead, their operating performance also has continued to improve even as market interest rates have risen.

For example, the occupancy rate of properties owned by REIT rose to a record high of 94.3% (as of Q3 2018), as demand for high-quality REIT-owned properties remains robust.

Source: NAREIT

Of course what matters most for REIT investors is how these factors — solid balance sheets, high occupancy rates and steady operating performance — translate into earnings. Funds from operations (or FFO) of all listed equity REITs was $15.9 billion in Q4 2018, 7.4% higher than one year earlier.

Source: NAREIT

In Conclusion

As far as I’m concerned “lessons learned” is the essence of investing and many of my recommendations today are based upon my experiences in life as a developer and investor. Had it not been for these “lessons learned” I would no not have gained the valuable experience to establish my extreme conservatism habits.

But it’s not just me - many REITs also have become more risk averse after the previous recession. Several companies have obtained credit upgrades: Ventas Inc. (VTR) got an upgrade from S&P in December 2013 from BBB to BBB+, Realty Income (O) got an upgrade by S&P from BBB+ to A- and is one of just nine REITs with a strong A- rating or higher. Although Kimco Realty (KIM) is not A-rated yet, we believe the company is notching closer to the elite “A” list based upon the company’s debt profile (its consolidation weighted average debt maturity profile is now 10.7 years, one of the longest in the REIT industry).

Leverage is an extremely important topic and we consider cost of capital to be a key driver for REIT performance. One of the reasons that many of the so-called SWANs have performed well is because they have maintained strict discipline in order to generate the most durable dividends.

One investor who understood that monetary success involves playing good offense (i.e. earning money) and defense (i.e. maintaining a healthy balance sheet) is Benjamin Graham. He famously explained, “Adversity is bitter, but its uses may be sweet. Our loss was great, but in the end, we could count great compensations.”

Stay tuned for my next “Lessons Learned” article on Diversification.

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, and that means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free, and the sole purpose for writing it is to assist with research, while also providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KIM, VTR, O. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.