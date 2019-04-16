Destination Maternity Corporation (DEST) CEO Marla Ryan on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Destination Maternity Corporation (NASDAQ:DEST) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call April 16, 2019 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Thomas McCracken - SVP, Finance

Marla Ryan - CEO

David Helkey - CFO & COO

Conference Call Participants

Jeff Cutshall - Swan River Capital

Julian Cash - Savrin

Roy Johnston - Austin Perry

Chris Lair - Private Investor

Thomas McCracken

Thank you, operator. Good morning everyone, and welcome to Destination Maternity's fourth quarter fiscal 2018 earnings call. The earnings release that was disseminated this morning is available on the Investors section of our website.

The earnings release contains definitions of various financial terms as well as reconciliations of certain non-GAAP financial measures we will be discussing in today's call. If non-GAAP financial information is provided on this call, a reconciliation of the non-GAAP information to the most comparable GAAP financial measure is available in our press release.

This call will include certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, trends and other matters that are not historical facts and are subject to risks and uncertainties that might affect future events or results. Descriptions of these risks are set forth in the company's SEC filings.

Also, I would like to remind you that today's call cannot be reproduced in any form without the expressed written consent of Destination Maternity.

Joining me on the call today is Marla Ryan, our Chief Executive Officer and David Helkey, our Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer. Marla will open with some remarks, followed by additional commentary by Dave on our financial results. Afterward, Marla and Dave will be available to take your questions.

It is now my pleasure to turn the call over to Marla.

It is now my pleasure to turn the call over to Marla.

Marla Ryan

Thank you, Tom. Good morning everyone and welcome to our fourth quarter earnings call. Before I provide an update on our progress against our long-term strategic plan, I will provide some commentary on our fiscal 2018, Q4 results and fiscal 2019 Q1 results to date.

In short, our fourth quarter results were both challenging and not acceptable. We experienced a comp sales decline of 5.8%, driven by soft conversion results in our e-commerce sites, challenging trends in store, and margin performance that was negatively impacted by an aggressive approach to right sizing our total inventory.

While there were external factors that impacted our business, including the temporary government shutdown, a highly competitive and promotional holiday season, along with several delayed shipments due to port congestion, there were a number of factors that we own.

We are in the process of course correcting those. Specifically, our promotional cadence and marketing strategy. We acted too aggressively to right size our markdown inventory. While we expected a significant erosion in selling prices, sales were not incremental, and we traded our customer from regular price into markdowns.

Our promotional cadence moving forward is constructed to strike a balance between conversion and margin preservation. From a marketing perspective we were too reactionary with our email campaigns and did not optimize our paid search spend.

While the sales and profit results fell short of our plans, we were able to tightly manage expenses in order to mostly offset the profit impact of the lackluster sales and challenging promotional environment. From an inventory perspective, we reduced our balance sheet inventory by 10% versus the prior quarter, which was better than we had planned, and aged inventory units were reduced by 21% versus the prior year.

Moving forward we are continuing to rationalize our inventory assortment, as we build on our learnings, we have confidence in our ability to improve both price and margin. As for fiscal 2019 Q1, results to date have continued to be below our expectations. February sales were significantly impacted with a delay in Spring shipments due to port congestion and a vessel fire.

Well, we did see trend improvement heading into the beginning of March, the final two weeks were challenging with the Easter shift to April. To quantify, we anticipate Q1 comp sales to be down mid single digits, our gross profit margin rate to be relatively flat to last year and lower SG&A than last year in both dollars and as a percent of sales.

As we look to the balance of the year, we are actively taking measures to ensure we deliver our plan for the year with an improved CRM strategy optimized paid search program and promotional efforts that will strike an improved balance between conversion and margin.

Now I'd like to provide an update on our progress on our long term strategic plan destination forward, which I will bucket in towards three priorities right-sizing our ship, optimizing our infrastructure and developing innovative product and solutions. First, right-sizing our ship to be a more efficient organization, I mentioned our progress in reducing fourth quarter inventory levels to plan. While margins were negatively impacted by these efforts, we have built a go-forward strategic promotional calendar with enhanced segmentation precision, to drive more conversion with margin preservation.

We continue to rationalize our product assortment, shifting product mix towards evergreen core solutions. This shift has allowed us to reduce overall inventory receipts by 18% in fiscal 2019 versus fiscal 2018. This in turn will help deliver improved inventory turns, and ultimately the $7 million in working capital improvement from reduced inventory that we expect to generate this year. Our brick and mortar optimization strategy continues to evolve and Dave will cover this in more detail in a few minutes.

Our second priority, optimizing our infrastructure. We continue to focus our capital investments on items that will fuel e-Commerce growth and enable us to be more Omni focused. We are in phase one of a multi-year technology upgrade plan that will allow us to achieve our long-range sales plan for e-Commerce, while also making store inventories more productive.

A few investments we made recently include upgraded product page ratings and review tool, enhanced store locator tool, an additional payment solution Venmo, as well as providing store inventory visibility on individual product pages.

A second key infrastructure priority is to re-establish our wholesale business channel. Since launching our Amazon wholesale business last Fall, we continued to see opportunity to grow the wholesale channel allowing new customers to engage with our brand. During 2019, we anticipate growing our distribution strategy with additional third parties, expanding our reach and revenue.

Our third infrastructure update, is personnel. Over the last eight months we have re-shaped our senior leadership team with performance driven individuals, who champion optimization, productivity and profitability. In mid-January, the entire senior management team began executing a detailed transformation initiative aimed at driving alignment throughout the organization with the comprehensive goals and actions needed to deliver and achieve our 2019 budget.

In addition, we recently announced the appointments of two new board members, Lisa Gavales and Greg Kleffner. The Board and the management team are pleased to have Lisa and Greg join us with their extensive public company, retail and financial experience. Our third and final priority is developing innovative products and solutions.

From a product standpoint, as we curate a narrower, and more evergreen products offer, our focus is on creating solution-based products. We saw strong comparative sales results in the fourth quarter across our top 30 products and anticipate this accelerating throughout fiscal 2019.

From a merchandising strategy standpoint, we continue to test new strategies focused on driving incremental business in our key product categories with new in store placements, marketing campaigns and strategic promotional campaigns to drive conversion and grow the basket size. Lastly, from a sourcing and costing standpoint, we have begun to platform fabric and reduce product costs, which will deliver improved speed to market as well as savings in the back half of fiscal 2019.

While the recent results were not what we anticipated, I'm encouraged by the progress we have made to date and look forward with excitement as our three priorities and many initiatives are taking shape. Our organization was founded on the principle of innovation, delivering solutions to new moms and moms2be.

Our brands remain highly trusted and recognized in the market place for their quality merchandise, affordable value and knowledgeable sales associates. With these core values and our strategic priorities, we remain committed to our enterprise wide transformation to a more nimble and profitable organization that generates long-term shareholder value.

With that, let me turn things over to Dave to provide a review of our financial performance as well as Fiscal 2019 guidance.

David Helkey

Thank you, Marla, and good morning to everybody. Before reviewing the Q4 results, I want to echo what Marla said. While we did make progress in some areas, our Q4 results are not where we want them to be and are not acceptable. We need to be laser focused as we move forward with our Destination Forward strategy and ensure that we are delivering on our 2019 plan.

With that, I'll turn it to the fiscal 2018 fourth quarter results. Sales for the fourth quarter were $91.3 million, a decrease of $13.8 million, or 13.1% from the fourth quarter last year. The decrease in total sales resulted from the net closure of 29 stores and 83 leased apartments, a 5.8% decline in comparable retail sales and the 53 week in fiscal 2017.

By channel the comparable retail sales decline of 5.8% was brick and mortar comparable sales down 8.8%, while e-com sales were up 2.7%. Gross margin for the fourth quarter was 48.4%, a decrease of 200 basis points from the same quarter last year. The year over year decrease and gross margin was driven primarily by increased markdowns and promotional activity due to being more aggressive with our aged inventory.

Gross profit for the fourth quarter was $44.2 million a decrease of $8.8 million or 16.6% from last year. The decrease resulted from the previously mentioned sales decline gross margin rate decrease and the 53rd week in fiscal 2017.

As mentioned by Marla, we continue to make good progress on rightsizing our organization and our SG&A expenses. Despite the myths in sales, we leverage SG&A as a percent -- percent of sales by 190 basis points last year or two last year. SG&A expenses for the fourth quarter were $47.8 million a decrease of $9.2 million dollars or 16.1% from the comparable quarter last year.

The decline in SG&A in fiscal 2018 compared to fiscal 2017 reflects reductions in employee costs in occupancy expenses resulting from the closure of underperforming stores. Ongoing expense reduction initiatives and expenses related to the additional 53 week of operations in fiscal 2017.

The net loss for the fourth quarter was $6.4 million or $0.46 per share compared to a net loss of $10.2 million or $0.73 per share last year. Adjusted net loss was $4.4 million or $0.31 a share compared to adjusted net loss of $5 million or $0.36 a share last year. Adjusted EBITDA before other charges for the fourth quarter was positive $0.3 million, which is down $0.3 million from last year's comparable quarter.

I will now turn to the full year results. Sales for the fiscal year ended February 2, 2019 were $383.8 million a decrease of $22.4 million or 5.5%. The decrease in total sales for fiscal 2018 compared to fiscal 2017 resulted from the net closure of 29 stores and 83 leased apartments a 1.8% decline in comparable retail sales, the recognition of $0.8 million in revenue in fiscal 2017 related to a change in our method of accounting for gift card breakage and the 53 week in fiscal 2017.

For the year by channel, the comparable retail sales decline of negative 1.8% was brick-and-mortar comparable sales down 6.2% with e-com sales increasing 13.6% for the year. Gross margin rate for fiscal 2018 was 51.6% a decrease of 100 basis points from fiscal 2017 year over year decrease in gross margins driven primarily by increased markdowns in promotional activities to more aggressively manage inventory in addition to the increase in e-com sales as a percentage of the total retail sales, our e-commerce channel generally generates lower gross margins in sales through our retail outlets.

Gross profit for the year was 198.1 million a decrease of 7.3% or $15.8 million from last year. Some of this decrease came from the 53 week in 2017. Again on expenses, we leveraged SG&A as a percent of sales by 210 basis points to last year. SG&A expenses for fiscal 2018 were $198.3 million a decrease of $20.4 million or 9.3% from last year. This decline in SG&A in fiscal 2018 compared to fiscal 2017 reflects cost reductions in employee costs and occupancy expenses related from the closing of underperforming stores. Our ongoing expense reduction initiatives and expenses related to the additional 53 week of operations in fiscal 2017.

Our net loss for fiscal 2018 was 14.3 million or a $1.03 per share. This compares to a net loss of $21.6 million or $1.57 per share for the prior year. Adjusted net loss was $6.7 million or $0.48 per diluted share compared to adjusted net loss of $10.2 or $0.74 per share for the 12 month ended February 03 2018. Adjusted EBITDA charges for the full year were $16 million dollars, an increase of 23% or $3 million from last year.

Now I'll turn to our balance sheet for a moment. At yearend inventory was 70.9 million a decrease of 0.4% or 0.6% from last year. Debt net of cash was $45.4 million an increase of $10.4 million from last year. The increase in debt net of cash was due mainly to timing of inventory receipts and other payments at year end. At year end we had $15.3 million of availability on our credit facility and during fiscal 2019 we expect to generate $8.5 million to $13 million in free cash flow as we move forward.

I also wanted to provide an update on the Bank of America refinance. We filed an 8-K yesterday that communicated the termination of our proposed arrangement. We had been pursuing this opportunity in an attempt to reduce our cost of capital. As we worked through the detail, though, the refinance could have adversely affected the company's credit availability. So, we mutually agreed to terminate the commitment. We will continue to look for ways to deliver shareholder value through improved cost of capital, and are pleased to continue to have the support of our current lenders, Wells Fargo and Pathlight.

Moving to Capital Expenditures for the year. Capital Expenditures for 2018 were $4.6 million, a reduction of $2.0 million from last year. The 2018 capital outlays were primarily the result of modest store investments, as we optimize our real estate portfolio, as well as investments in systems, primarily in our ecommerce platform. These investments represent a measured and revenue-focused approach to capital expenditures that we will continue as we move forward.

Now I want to switch and spend a moment on our real estate portfolio. As part of our Destination Forward bricks and mortar strategy, we are continuing to maximize opportunities to prune unprofitable stores and lease locations and are beginning to test new smaller size store formats. During the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018, we closed 16 owned store locations and 80 leased departments for a total of 31 store closures and 85 leased department for Fiscal 2018.

Additionally, we generated $2.5 million in incremental occupancy savings in fiscal 2018 from continued lease renewal negotiations on owned stores. As we look to Fiscal 2019, we remain on track to close another 42 to 67 stores and estimate there will be approximately $1.5 million to $2 million in occupancy savings in fiscal 2019 related to our on-going rent negotiation efforts and smaller footprint for continuing stores.

We are continuously evaluating the store portfolio based on both the stores results and trends by market. If there is an opportunity to be more aggressive with the portfolio, we will take advantage of that and update you as we progress.

Turning to our outlook for full-year fiscal 2019. Today we are updating our fiscal 2019 full year guidance as follows: Total Sales to be in the range of $370 million to $380 million. Comparable retail sales to be in the range of down 1% to up 1%. Gross margin to be in the range of 51.5% to 52%. SG&A to be in the range of $185 million to $189 million. SG&A to be in the range of 49.5% to 50.5% as a percentage of sales.

Operating cash flow to be in the range of $13 million to $18.5 million. Capital expenditures to be in the range of $4.5 million to $5.5 million. Free cash flow to be in the range of $8.5 million to $13 million. Adjusted EBITDA before other charges to be in the range of $17.0 million to $22 million. Adjusted EPS diluted to be in the range of negative $0.12 to positive $0.08 and inventory turns to be in the range of 2.8 times to 3.0 times for this year for 2019.

As Marla mentioned; we are disappointed in the first quarter results to date. However, we believe that the initiatives we have in place will allow us to improve performance for the balance of the year. As much as we would like to take this turnaround is going to be linear we recognize that we will have some highs and lows as we move forward. We made progress in 2018 and we expect to continue that progress in 2019.

I will now turn it back over to Marla or to the operator for the Q&A session.

Thank you, Sir. [Operator Instructions] And our first question will come from the line of Jeff Cutshall with Swan River Capital. Your line is now open.

Jeff Cutshall

Can you hear me? Hi, sorry. Good morning. So can you dig a little bit more into the reason to terminate the refinancing, I apologize that I haven't read the 8-K yet. So if you address it in there, just bear with me. But just trying to understand what the negative implications would have been if you had proceeded with that?

Thomas McCracken

Yeah, Jeff. So the commitment was about being opportunistic with our interest costs. However, after kind of looking at the deal as it relates to today, the deal on the table as presented would have reduced our overall availability after you take into account among other things the prepayment penalties associated with our existing facility. So due to the fact that our net availability would have actually decreased in the existing deal. We mutually agreed to terminate the commitment.

Jeff Cutshall

Are you having active discussions with other lenders right now? Or is this been -- has the whole idea for this been tabled temporarily?

Thomas McCracken

From a liquidity perspective, we're comfortable where we are today. Our liquidity planning includes both upside and downside scenarios with some different levels we're actively working as a group and with others to evaluate where we are -- can see where we want to be when we go forward. But again, I'd say we're comfortable with our liquidity projections for the balance of the year.

Jeff Cutshall

Okay. So look you guys – you had this – let’s see was on the third quarter and in December 11 you had a month left in the quarter. Here we are with pretty dramatic – not dramatic, dramatic enough I guess revision downwards in terms of expectations.

You missed your guidance for the fourth quarter despite being a month and a half through that. The inventory while reduced year-over-year and more than double what your intention was in terms of reducing these inventories effectively flat versus last year, inventory turns were lower year-over-year on the fourth quarter. I don't need to tell you this, but the math never works where you're doing 51% gross margin, 51% SG&A.

I'm trying to understand you know what progress if any is being made on this restructuring story that you guys laid out because it's certainly not shown up in the results. And my issue with this and I voiced this concern one or two quarters ago is that any plan that's predicated on flat growth is not worth its weight in paper.

I don't know why all of a sudden you're targeting flat comps year-over-year when you just generated negative 6% year-over-year and you haven’t had a positive quarter in five quarters. Sorry, let me rephrase that. Bricks and mortar hasn't had a positive comp in over six quarters and total comp stores have been negative for, I don’t know whatever 5% of the last 8%.

You should really be targeting a cost structure for about $350 million top line organization. And then, when sales which you can't control do what they do, the company's going to be nicely profitable. Instead we continue to hear about these goals and these initiatives to fix the sales, targeting comps that continually are over – overly optimistic. And naturally what happens is the company continues to languish.

So how do I -- how do I refine and understand the question. I guess the question is, I'm looking for some confidence that you guys are affecting the right changes internally; you're targeting the right issues, your focus is on the correct issues. The board, which has had a lot of transitions in the last – I mean, really two years, but even – you know even in the last couple of months, there have been a couple of new additions.

The board is constituted with the right people. There's a right eye, are there are enough eyes with on restructuring and people who've been there and done this before. Because if not, I think you know the organization and shareholders need to rethink the direction this company is going and who's at the helm?

Marla Ryan

To address those were a lot of questions; we want to be able to answer them. Is there one in particular that you would like us to start with?

Jeff Cutshall

Yeah. How can you give us confidence that you are going to be able to execute on the goals that you've just outlined for 2019?

Marla Ryan

Okay. So like we said, you know we've been focused for quite some time on trying to get all the different initiatives lined up and to actually start getting them executed. When we got here, the inventory for the year was purchased in 2018 and we could not alter that. The assortment was what it was, we couldn't alter that.

So the first chance we got to really impact not only receipts and the composition of the product was beginning February 2019. Throughout the entire fall season, we put a lot of test and learned strategies together to be able to essentially walk into this year and execute on the strategy. We did our top 30 test which has proven itself very successful. It continues to be successful as we walk into this year.

We have several other initiatives that we're working on that we will roll out as we walk into a – into the second quarter and the third quarter. You know I think we've made improvements on the SG&A line, we are continuing to look to figure out how to cut costs. We are heavily stored and we know that we need to right size that fleet and we're pushing on our e-commerce.

We did not estimate or anticipate that we would have positive store comps for 2019. We're really looking to the e-commerce channel, but as we look back at over last year and even in late 2017, a lot of the business that was driven on e-commerce it was done at significantly reduced a large end margins which we know for the long haul isn't what we need to do. We have to have a profitability …

Jeff Cutshall

Well, but that’s – if I may interrupt, but – but this is the point right. The consumer, you need to focus not you specifically, but the collective whether it's Destination Maternity or any other company out there. You need to focus on the things that you can control and that you can dictate and not the things that become based on hope. And the consumer is going to do what’s he going to do and we're seeing that across the world in – they’re across the world of retail. Waiting for the consumer to – to go in the direction that you're expecting to go is based on hope in my eyes…

Thomas McCracken

We’re not, we’re not leading. We have been testing and I – and I am very confident in a number of the pricing strategies that we put into place and tested that we have found a path that's going to take us forward, that strikes the right balance between conversion because we do need to convert that customer online, but also with margin preservation.

We have been working with an inventory that we were handed and we are trying to slice and dice it as best we can, as profitably as we can to get through the aged and make sure that we're bringing in receipts to stand behind the items that are really working and selling which by the way we've also worked on cost structure of those items to be able to get better margins as we move forward.

Jeff Cutshall

Right. But there was a lot of confidence a quarter ago and margins just declined by 200 basis points. So all right, let's put that aside for a second. What can we hold you guys accountable to in terms of the cost structure and actually before you talk about that. I'd love to know where the heck all this SG&A is being spent, because there are organizations with one unit and there are organizations with thousands of store units and they can make the ratios work.

This company is stuck in this world of purgatory where gross margins equal SG&A and despite all the initiatives, that have been laid out, I guess, I guess we're making progress but not in terms of I mean marginally in terms of percentage of sales. And so do you have a breakdown for SG&A how much of its corporate, how much of it, how much of it's rent. What is in-store labor, how do we think about that.

Thomas McCracken

Hey Jeff that's not something we share publicly in terms of that detail of a breakdown. What I would say...

Jeff Cutshall

Okay. Then how about this, qualitatively where does the opportunity lie. Because something in there had got to be bloated.

Thomas McCracken

Again, what I would say Jeff is, I mean we look at everything from a cost perspective. We're continuously evaluating that on the SG&A line. Whether that's store payroll, home office payroll, travel, our biggest checks are our rent, payroll, inventory and marketing.

Jeff Cutshall

What’s home office payroll. What does that mean you?

Thomas McCracken

So we – when you say wait home meaning…

Jeff Cutshall

Yeah, corporate?

Thomas McCracken

Corporate, I'm sorry.

Jeff Cutshall

Okay. All right.

Thomas McCracken

So, those are our biggest checks and we continuously re-evaluate kind of whether we're spending that money effectively is what I would say. So you know I've been here a couple of months and there are opportunities for us to continue to find savings in our cost act.

But we're going to be as judicious about that as we can because what we don't want to do is cut the department to lean in and then come back – come back later and then have some challenges. So we do think there's some opportunity there, but again, our guidance, we revised our SG&A guidance down a bit in terms of expenses. We expect to be on the low end of that number from an expense perspective.

Jeff Cutshall

Last question, I'll let someone else jump on. Given what's going on with the board and maybe there are some board members there that would be willing to weigh in on this. But do you think the board to be amenable to having a shareholder or a stakeholder on the board?

Marla Ryan

Okay. I mean, I think you know we've – we’ve taken on two new board members, we're always looking to find the right experience and talent and we're always open to having that conversation.

Jeff Cutshall

Okay. Thank you.

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Julian Cash with Savrin. Your line is now open.

Julian Cash

Hey, guys. Can you hear me?

Marla Ryan

Yes.

Julian Cash

Marla, you mentioned that the first quarter starting hasn't started off very well. I know, there's plenty of reasons for that, the fourth quarter has been cited by a number of other retailers as well. I just wonder, if you know can you elaborate on what do you think the problems are in the first quarter. Is it just the continuation of what was going on in the floors between weather government shutdown things like that? Why hasn’t things -- why don’t -- why do you think things haven't picked up?

Marla Ryan

Sure. So, government shutdown and weather side, we thought a significant delay in our spring good poor congestion which a lot of that was retailers cramming shipments in because of the entire tariff situation. There also was a vessel fire that quite a few retailers were caught up on and that is a big one for us in terms of a lot of our seasonal basics.

So, we definitely got out of the gate and little bit slower than we had wanted to. And we do have the shift at Easter from March into April. I would say that when we look at our strategies that we've lined out previously in top – in terms of our top 30, some of the category expansions that we detailed out in the Destination Forward plan, those items are all checking. In terms of misses, we are continuing to strike that balance between full price and markdown and how much promotion we need to convert her.

We’re trying to take the needle out of what has been done over time. We've seen AURs decline over the last three years as inventories piled up and we know that's not the answer as we look forward. We've got to have a healthy business. We need to be able to have the right items which I think that we have and we need to have them at the right price and in the right cost structure which we are definitely there from a cost structure and it's just striking the right balance as to how we can convert her on a daily basis whether it’d be online or in stores.

Julian Cash

So, if the Court issue and kind of the seasonality of Easter this year is the issue, when would you expect that sales to normalize again? sales to such a normalize again?

Thomas McCracken

As we come through this month, we've definitely been working overtime to be able to make sure that we can see that start to realize. And I think, as we go into May, it gets only better.

Julian Cash

Okay. So the same-store sales that have been kind of drifting lower or a less than the third quarters, I was wondering as your brick-and-mortar sales fall, obviously more is going online do you know kind of where it's going online too, is it just other, other vendors and people not differentiating between the Destination Maternity brands and others, do you have any insight on that?

Thomas McCracken

Well, I think, you have to understand that from at the highest level, the birth rate has declined over the last three to four years and it continues to drop each year. We've maintained our position in the market in spite of that. And so, I think it's really making sure that we have the right product and the right solution for her. And as we brought in our spring product, we are encouraged by the results. We feel that we're hitting on those principles that we said we would deliver on in terms of what she wants from us whether it would be to the less price, fabric print pattern.

So I think we continue to make strides in that – in that area. Part of what we did to ourselves in the fourth quarter was trying to move through that aged inventory that we inherited. And the over receipt that we were settled with when we walked in unlike other retailers, it's just not all incremental, there's a spending limit with the customer and we've learned that and now it's about striking that right balance as we go forward.

Julian Cash

So there's no, you can’t kind of pin it down to one or two, I realize your percent of sales has remained constant, but is it strictly just the lower birth rate do you think that's doing it?

Thomas McCracken

Well, it certainly doesn't help. And I mean, there's certainly –

Julian Cash

Like is it Amazon, anything in point to like that or just strict mainly in the birth rate?

Thomas McCracken

I mean, I think the birth rate is probably a large part of it, there's definitely competitive pressures out there from a processing perspective. And we don't see a direct line to that. So I think, it's on us to continue to keep having the strong voice that we have in the market. And it’s continuing to fuel the awareness that we have, that's been strong for the last couple of years and remains constant as well.

And we have to deliver the right product at the right price, at the right time. That's our job. And I think that's why we feel as we move through the rest of the year that we’ll be able to deliver the plan that Dave outlined.

Julian Cash

Any sense, how many more quarters it will take to get through the aged inventory issue?

Thomas McCracken

Well, as we outlined in the Destination Forward, the inventory is being worked on, on a weekly basis. We definitely have a good 24 months ahead of us, as we start to move through it. Doing it in a really conservative manner, and I think learning from some of the challenges that we had in the fourth quarter, we're not going to just let the fire hose open.

So it's about making sure that we're getting through it, chipping away at it, it’s moving in the right direction. We’re really happy with the results and we continue to keep evaluating how we can push more through the pipeline without impacting the margins.

Julian Cash

24 months sounds like a long time, do you guys have any alternatives to accelerate that or is it just going to take time?

Thomas McCracken

I think it's just going to take time. I mean, there's a limited amount of market share that this particular category maternity has flooded out into the marketplace doesn't serve us well. And we definitely have found some avenues that are working really well for us to be able to move it and to move it at a decent clip and that's the timeframe that we're estimating.

Julian Cash

You say that there's new merchandise that you guys have was testing pretty well, can you elaborate on that a little bit like what are some measures that we can kind of think about when we’re looking at new stat?

Thomas McCracken

So we are looking at a total as a percent of sales, which is definitely one of the initiatives that we came in with which was to right-size the assortment to rationalize the inventory and to really focus on our top core products and those items are checking. They can then continue to deliver strong comparable sales, they did in the fourth quarter as well. And in terms of some of the other category expansion which we outlined in Destination Forward those items are checking as well and we're continuing to fuel those sales where need to be.

Julian Cash

Okay. Great. Thanks. I want to -- I would like just to reiterate one thing that Jeff mentioned as a shareholder I would be greatly encouraged to see another significant shareholder on the board. I don't necessarily care who it is, but I think it would just make me feel better overall in the long run to know that there is another shareholder there with significant skin in the game as far as going forward.

I know Marla that you've bought some shares in the past you know comparatively though it's just its if not a lot and it really does give us a lot more faith in what's going on that's to know that somebody on that board might actually be allocating for us because in total, the total amount of shareholder ownership on the board is quite low and to do something to fix that I think would be a very great help? Thank you guys for your time.

Marla Ryan

Thanks.

Thank you. And our next question will come from the line of Roy A. Johnston with Austin Perry. Your line is now open.

Roy Johnston

Hi guys. Yeah, I just you know – I don't want to pile on, but I would like to get more details. I mean, I think the biggest issue here is the cost cutting plan and if you – what details you can give us kind of maybe benchmarks, what – what are you looking for in the various categories and in cost cutting and you know and I think personnel was one of them, I'm trying to remember you know what some of the others were. If you could give us kind of dollar numbers or something so that we can hang our hats on you know point of SG&A?

Thomas McCracken

Yeah, Roy. Hey Roy. What I would say again is that, you know I'm new here. So you know my take on it is pretty straightforward. I'm you know everything's up for grabs, everything – every dollar that we spend should be efficient and effective for us. Again, that the large categories in this business from a cash point of view is inventory and [indiscernible] also expensive, but it's a big check in working capital.

Rent, payroll across the board and then marketing and then there's obviously other things. But from, from that perspective on a run, we've targeted a $1.5 million to $2 million in savings this fiscal year, we're obviously hopeful to do more. In totality from an expense point of view, we lowered our guidance that meaning we decreased the expenses that we expect to spend this year. We'll continue to look for ways to lower that number even further, if it makes sense.

So, again to me is – the two questions are as the expense efficient and is it effective and if it's not efficient, we need to do something about it. And if it's not effective, we should probably remove it from the cost act. So, that's what I’d share.

Roy Johnston

Okay. And then on the other large category you laid out there rent obviously it’s a huge one. What about payroll, I mean where do we stand on that and what do we hope to save this year and I mean what is the total headcount for the company and I mean where do you guys expect quarter to be at year end?

Thomas McCracken

I don't know the total headcount for the company, I don’t know that we've shared before the – payroll situation, we've, we’ve made a number of adjustments to payroll over the past couple of years and even in the last eight months, nine months and the summer of last year. I don't have all – I wasn't here for that, but we've made quite a few adjustments.

Again, we continue to look at our org chart for places to be efficient and effective and I would say if we're missing the skill set, we look at it that way too, because we want to – we want to drive revenue and reduce expenses. So there's a place we don't feel like we have the right skill set in our org chart.

We also have those conversations as well. I'm not going to break out kind of the differences between payroll, rent et cetera in terms of our targets, but again what I will tell is that we’re being as judicious as we can as we move forward recognizing that this is a complicated business and we have to have the right resources in place to get the job done and deliver on our 2019 plan.

I guess what is – concerning it doesn’t seem like there is the same given the radical changes that they are happening in retail and traditional retail I just done with the sense of urgency about riding the ship and I’m not trying to beat the dead horse, but just like that something seems helpful.

I’m trying to get a little bit that’s what I’m driving as is kind of like what do you guys have which you can share that chose that you guys are really motivated to ride this ship and ride it quickly, because as [indiscernible] the issue is like if you keep kind of incrementally cutting cost we’re not going to get there, we’re just going to get into a bunch of paper cuts and never achieve meaningful profitability in the things like radical actually needs to be taken.

Marla Ryan

So I mean this is Marla. We outlined this when we gave destination forward in November and we talked about this on our other calls. SG&A is a big one for us as Dave said, we continued to look at every single line of expense, whether it’s the payroll or otherwise. We have gotten to what I would call a very lean efficient team on our stores side. We continued to evaluate all of our talent needs across the organization in the home/office. We’ve made a number of changes over the last couple of months.

We’ll continue to evaluate if we need to make more changes, but we also need to have talent in the building to deliver the business that said we’re going to deliver this share as well. We’re making technology investments deliver the share as well. We're making technology investments, so that we can be more efficient. We're doing everything that we can to be able to continue to lower that SG&A spend.

Roy Johnston

Okay. And then switching gears, e-commerce, you’ve commented on, it was so positive, but it’s a little bit of a slowdown from what we've seen kind of previously. Can you talk to that a little bit, what was – what drove was a 2.8% increase in comparable e-commerce year-over-year?

Thomas McCracken

So we have two components to our e-commerce business. We have our own sites and then we have our third-party sites. I will speak to our own sites. We continue to deliver significant comps on our own sites. And as I said before, we inherited the inventory that we had. We inherited the assortment that we had. And we were making the best of what we had.

We've had a lot of conversation with our third-party centers. I think, we've got a great strategy as we walk into this year, in terms of addressing those individual customer needs, as well as our own, and making sure that we're in-stock on our best items and that we are able to have that conversion that we need.

Roy Johnston

And then, so was it other sites, I think you’ve break down like what was the growth on your internal side versus the external?

Thomas McCracken

So our own sites were plus 9%.

Roy Johnston

Okay. Great. Yeah. And so – and it was negative on the externals?

Thomas McCracken

Yes.

Roy Johnston

Okay. And then this inventory issue that you addressed which might take 24 months to write address. How large of a dollar item are we talking about, are we talking about $10 million, $20 million$30 million?

Marla Ryan

Give us one second.

Roy Johnston

Okay. Thank you.

Thomas McCracken

$10 million to $30 million.

Marla Ryan

$10 million to $30 million.

Roy Johnston

Okay. Okay. Yeah.

Marla Ryan

And you know what I’d like to…

Roy Johnston

The $20 million id; be more concerned, but yeah, its $10 million to – yeah, that’s okay.

Marla Ryan

And I think that the thing to remember too is that this inventory has backed up over time. And as with mostly its inventory there's the good and there's the middle and then you know there is what you're left with. And what we're trying to do is, as we're trying to do it in a really smart efficient way, we want to be able to get as much profit out of it as possible. But we know that we have a contained market.

So, it doesn't make sense as I said before to flood the market with all of this and you know we've found some very efficient – efficient streams to be able to move it. We're going to continue to keep levering on those and push as much as we can as it make sense.

Roy Johnston

Okay.

Marla Ryan

So our hope is – that it's not. Our hope is that it doesn't take 24 months you know our hope would be that we would be able to get through it faster. But that's what we have – we've really built out.

Roy Johnston

Thank you, Marla. Appreciate it.

Marla Ryan

No problem.

Thank you. And our next question will come from Chris Lair, retail investor. Your line is now open.

Chris Lair

Hi. Can you hear me?

Marla Ryan

Yes, we can.

Chris Lair

So I was wondering if you could provide some more color on the gross margins moving forward, specifically what will margins look like on the brick-and-mortar side versus the e-commerce side as the inventory eventually will normalize and shifts to I guess more profitable product mix.

Thomas McCracken

Sure. So we've put a number of measures in place to be able to make sure that we've got the best cost behind our product as we go forward. We have had I would say healthier margins in our brick-and-mortar than on our e-commerce site over the last couple of years. And in terms of our aged inventory previously most of that was being moved through on the e-commerce site.

So as we try to shift some of that balance we're looking to be able to find different ways for our e-commerce business, the margins to actually increase. We need to be able to increase margins in general, but we know that we don't want to be where we've been in the past with the e-commerce margins because as we grow the e-commerce business as a bigger percent to total that's just going to drag us down.

Chris Lair

Right. And then -- so then how do you think you're going to go about increasing those margins on the e-commerce site? Is that through technology enhancements? Is it through better marketing? I mean could you give me just a little bit more picture on how you can potentially get those gross margins on the e-commerce site to kind of increase in almost potentially maybe surpass the brick-and-mortar side?

Thomas McCracken

Sure. So I think it's a couple of things, right. We have to work on a couple of different points. One, we're working on just the pure product cost. Two, we're constantly evaluating our ticket price for out the door price. And with that comes promotions and what it takes to convert her. We are really hitting hard on our CRM and just the precision in which we can segment our files.

I think there's definitely more opportunity on the table in terms of how we speak to her by trimester, how we speak to her in terms of pure product needs or solutions in some cases you need something at one point in your pregnancy and in others you may not need it at all.

So if we can have much clearer segmentation around the file and hit her when we know she actually needs that item we have greater ability to get that conversion and more than likely not have to do it at a reduced price. So all of that is in work, in addition to the fact that in the back half of this year, we won't be as promotional as we had been this past year.

Chris Lair

Okay. And I guess my last question would be, so you guys just mentioned that e-commerce right now is a lower margin business than the brick-and-mortar side. Do you have any like hard numbers kind of give us a better sense or do you guys not release that publicly?

Thomas McCracken

We don't release that publicly.

Chris Lair

Okay. All right. That's all I had. Thank you very much.

Thomas McCracken

Thank you.

Thank you. And our next question will come from the line of Robert Cook with Cook Capital [ph]. Your line is now open.

Unidentified Conference Call Participant

Good morning, everybody. Thanks for taking the time. I won’t [ph] dog pile much of the questions I have been addressed. But I would like to ask what's your process for deciding pricing because clearly quarter after quarter after quarter we keep hearing the same thing of not getting it right. So is there a science that use for pricing and discounting? And then very separately because I want to pull an answer to that question is, you talked about they now desire to expand in a wholesale market and specifics on the margins you expects from that.

Thomas McCracken

Sure.

Unidentified Conference Call Participant

I didn’t know that there’s more than I hope on that status those two strategies? Thanks.

Thomas McCracken

So with regard to pricing I think that, we go through a competitive process every season as we look at what future buys we're making, what current products rare selling and then we go through in hindsight in process. And we are constantly looking at market competition and trying to make sure that we are relevant. We don't ever want to be in a place where we're too cheap and we don't want to be in a place where we’re too expensive.

So there's a lot that goes into making sure that we are hitting the sweet spot. If you look over the last three years both online and in-stores, we have denigrated and declined those AURs and most of it is come from promotions and that is a direct result of the fact that there has just been far too much inventory that has been bought over the last three years. To be able to move that inventory, it's had – to have happened at a significantly reduced price, cut the receipts by 18% this year for fiscal 2019, will continue to evaluate and cut where it necessary. Our goal is not to continue to keep this business as a hard driving against promotion.

There is great value that we deliver and we have plenty of test cases across the business where we don't have to be as promotional. But you've got to be able to have the right inventory levels to have that approach and that's what we're trying to do right now is to shift those tides so that we can get ourselves into the right inventory positions behind the right products and we know what the right prices need to be. With regard to those ….

Unidentified Conference Call Participant

But, but – hold on, but the divesture is very old, it's not like it’s coming back into its action and I'm sure it's not on the balance sheet for hardly anything. I know you just picked the tough medicine and just get rid of it. It just clouded, clouds the every pricing this is as you may going forward and you can’t grow your healthy business.

Marla Ryan

It's staggering -- its staggering beyond that the e-commerce business is a lower margin business and the bricks-and-mortar. So Robert what I would say is that the approach that we took in fourth quarter definitely was not the right answer and we have shifted and adjusted our approach as we go through the rest of this year.

The goal is not to flood all of those markdowns and aged inventory through our e-commerce business, being you know that that does not do anything for the health of the [indiscernible]. While there is definitely a long in terms of you know that the age of the actual product, there is a fair amount of that product that is usable, that is desirable, that you know we can actually get real money for and that's what we've been working is to work for top of that…

Unidentified Conference Call Participant

Yes. Where can you get back, because you're not getting here just killing your – its killing your everyday sale, you don’t accelerate it and burn it [indiscernible] Indonesia, its killing us. It's absolutely killing us. The house is on fire you need the right size this thing immediately, everyone saying that quarter after quarter after quarter and I get it that everyone's saying you got some skin in the game, but you've taken the job you're there right now you must care.

So that's not the issue, of course, we love everyone to have more skin in the game. But whatever you're going to make that decision send those signals by yourself. But I don't know what the [indiscernible] indicated, but this house is on fire.

Marla Ryan

I think you know we – we've gotten through a fair amount of the aged inventory that we inherited. We have made a commitment to right size the inventory as we go forward. As we said, we reduced the receipts by 18%, we've cut 50% of the assortment out of what we offered today. We are seeing dramatic increases in our sales in our top 30 products.

We’ve continued to see that since the third quarter when we put that strategy into place and we are trying to move as quickly as we possibly can without flooding the market with a bunch of aged inventory. And we found a couple of different levers it is working very nicely. We are moving through it without it being a distraction to our full price products.

Unidentified Conference Call Participant

Okay. I may not be argumentative, so I guess maybe with dental. Can you talk about…

Marla Ryan

So wholesale.

Unidentified Conference Call Participant

Wholesale. And then SKU reduction.

Marla Ryan

Sure. With regard to wholesale we know there’s an opportunity for us to be able to continue to keep gaining market share. And for us to be in different places where our customer might be. That is one of the reasons why we went with the Amazon, 54% of our customers don’t have a Prime account and we wanted to be able to engage with her on that platform. We see opportunity to continue to keep looking at other third party wholesale opportunities. It is definitely something that we’re happy with the sales so far and we’re going to continue to keep pursuing that.

Unidentified Conference Call Participant

And do you have any margin. Just looking up on.

Marla Ryan

So I mean our wholesale margins are between 25% and 35%. It offers us the opportunity to sell that inventory. But it gets us into avenues that we wouldn’t normally be able to penetrate.

Unidentified Conference Call Participant

Is that the idea to sell the old inventory there and not new stuff with slightly reduced margin?

Marla Ryan

No. No.

Unidentified Conference Call Participant

That’s okay. Can you talk about SKU reductions, please?

Marla Ryan

Yeah, sure.

Unidentified Conference Call Participant

And what percent down and what mix is evergreen because I think that’s important.

Marla Ryan

Sure. So when we came in and what we said is we cut 30% of the assortment starting with spring 2019. So if you were to walk into a store or if you were to go online, you would see about 50% less than you've seen in prior years. We continue to look at that and evaluate and I would say that we're continuing to shave where necessary.

In addition to that, we are probably upwards of 75% of our assortment being in what we would call Evergreen or Evercore. These are our hardest working items, they are solution oriented items. They're really what has delivered the majority of the business in prior years and we are eliminating a lot of that risky fashion.

Unidentified Conference Call Participant

So one of the suggestion I will make as you talk about some of the initiatives that are working. Everyone is tying some good news that we can be specific on initiatives that are working, you know what we’d all love to know. And then lastly, what really things happened with e-commerce on the other side and what are you doing to address it?

Thomas McCracken

I would say that we have not addressed some of the customer specific needs and after much research and due diligence. We know where we need to point the ship. We're moving in that direction. Some of it has to do with pricing, some of it has to do with actual product offer. But we've made those adjustments and we'll start to see things improve as we get through the back half of this year.

Unidentified Conference Call Participant

Is there new e-commerce had as I remember?

Thomas McCracken

So we have several new e-commerce members in addition to some of the other senior leadership that we've brought in.

Unidentified Conference Call Participant

Okay. Thank you. Thank you for your time.

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen this concludes our question-and-answer session for today. It is now my pleasure to hand the conference back over to Marla Ryan, Chief Executive Officer for any closing comments or remarks.

Marla Ryan

Thank you everybody for joining us today. As we said before, the results from fourth quarter are not what we anticipated nor what we expected. We realize that they are not where they need to be and we continue to work very diligently, not only on our SG&A line, but also in terms of growth. And as we look forward to the balance of the year, we will be back for the first quarter earnings call in speaking with you in just a few short weeks. So thank you for your time today.

