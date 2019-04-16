Health Insurance Innovations: A Grossly Undervalued Fire Sale

Prepared by Chris, CEO Quad 7 Capital

We have diligently screened a number of stocks in recent weeks, and several in the field of health, healthcare, and insurance have come up. Let us be realistic. These names have been slammed. One of the names that we screened in the beginning of March was Health Insurance Innovations Inc. (HIIQ). At the time shares were at $35 and looked set to bounce, but I held the idea back, because of some concerns with the sector, despite two lines of support at $35 and again around $30. I was a bit saddened to see the stock rally off $35 to $38 in no time, and while that profit was positive, the rest of March and here in early April vindicated my hesitation as the name fell another 35% to the $23 level. The stock is now grossly undervalued in my opinion under $23. Let us discuss.

Source: Company website

Let us start by looking at the chart. It is pretty disgusting if you entered recently: Here is the one-year chart:

Source: BAD BEAT Investing

The stock looked primed for a bounce at $25, but fell through. The chart shows a last base of support between $23, before seeing next support in the teens (data not shown). I think they could retest $25 again in coming sessions, but timing the absolute bottom here is tough. That said, here at $22.78 at the time of this writing, we have opportunity. I believe that when the noise of the current battles over healthcare settles toward the summer, barring us entering a recessionary period or a really tough market. I like the risk-reward here, however, and the company has set itself up for longer-term success. Let me throw the play at you and then you can read on for more information.

The play

Our initial entry: $25

Current entry opportunity: $22-$23

Target exit: $30+

Estimated time frame: 4-6 weeks

Discussion

So you have the historical context and you have the recommended windows that we are eyeballing, but you may be wondering about this company, which in my opinion, does fly a bit under the radar. Well the company is a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of health insurance, life insurance and supplemental plans. This is not an insurer. The company does not underwrite or insure any sort of coverage. Rather, HIIQ offers an online cloud-based platform and third-party distribution network where insurance providers can market their products to consumers.

Source: Company presentation

The reason I like this name is that with or without the ACA's individual mandate the demand and work to get people insured is growing, and growing rapidly. We believe that the total addressable market is projected to double within two years, and may soon include exposure to the Medicaid Market, where billions are spent.

Source: Company presentation

Either way you slice it, we have 28 million uninsured that need coverage.

Where the company needs to do more work is market penetration, though in the heavily saturated market, that is difficult. We would argue this is one small weakness, though we expect a lot of growth in the name moving forward.

As the company works to continue to penetrate the market, you may be asking why the stock is down to begin with.

Why a major selloff

Reason 1: Controversy over Simple Health

One of the issues that introduced some massive selling to the stock was a controversy over Simple Health. Basically there was an accusation that agents selling products may have misled customers as to the extent of coverage, ACA compliance, etc. Keep in mind that the complaint filed by the FTC last year does not say there was any wrongdoing on the part of HIIQ. That is absolutely key to realize. Is HIIQ at any risk? Well there is some. In light of the Simple Health allegations, there is a push and requirement that oversight must be improved. Sellers with a history of customer complaints will be put under the lens and can be blocked from the platform in a more prompt manner, for instance, if they are a violator. This is something HIIQ has begun to address and is working closely with monitoring regulators. HIIQ is implementing succinct plans to ensure this is taken care of.

Reason 2: Short report/unrelenting attacks

Now, much of this Simple Health story was quickly factored into the market valuation of HIIQ last year. The stock rebounded from the December doldrums, but got hit when short-sellers said that the company was at risk of major revenue shortfalls. Enough to cut the stock in half since February, again. Despite concrete indications that the perceived risk was majorly overestimated. Some called for a massive reduction in revenues thinking that Simple Health accounted for nearly half of the total policies in force, but it has since been confirmed that Simple Health was the agency of record for only 8.2% of policies in force. Aurelius has been attacking daily on Twitter as well. It is important to note that management clarified the extent of the relationship between HIIQ and Simple Health and assured accuracy in saying that less than 10% of in-force policies were possible impacted. The shorts claimed Simple Health accounted for over half of in-force policies. Again, 8% is the number.

Reason 3. Fear over the entire fabric of healthcare in the United States.

While it is not exactly a 'nothing-burger', the impact of the shorts and the Simple Health issue is vastly overestimated in our opinion. The 'Simple Health' controversy had its review finished in December with no real impact action to HIIQ. A token $3.5 million is to be paid by HIIQ to cover legal expenses of the involved states and there were some new compliance guidelines. That is it. Any risk of health care overhauls are down the road, and the market has begun pricing the stock as if Medicare-for-all will happen. It is unlikely to happen, but investors have until at the minimum, January 2021 before the thought of something like this could pass.

That said, the market is acting as if the elections are this year, not next. Insurers have been crushed.

But truly, this is a sector smack down. Simply look at the charts of Anthem (ANTM) and HIIQ:

Source: BAD BEAT Investing

That's anthem. Now look at HIIQ:

Source: BAD BEAT Investing

Hard to argue with the strong correlation here. It really is a sector beat down. For fun, here is United Health (UNH):

Source: BAD BEAT Investing

Look familiar? That correlation is clear. The fact is that the market spoke recently and decided it was time to hammer the insurers.

Source: Original pic from imgflip, wording is author creation

But why? We think the market is skittish because of things already known. That is, ongoing uncertainty with regulatory and political risk. Let us be realistic. This risk is something that the sector has been exposed to since Obamacare was first discussed and introduced a decade ago. Now we have risk from the socialist politicians in this sector like the Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Cortez's of the world who desperately want a Medicare-for-All bill passed. To be honest, we do not care about your political leanings. Not our business what you believe. But the risk of this program to making money in this sector is a reality with these proposals. That is fact. There is also the risk from prescription drug rebates for the Medicare Part D program.

Why are these risks? Well the Medicare-for-All bill is a single national plan. The bill aims to provide a one universal government-run plan that would guarantee coverage for all and replace the current job-based and individual private health insurance system. So, anything profiting from private insurance would be hit hard if not bankrupted. The plan would have minimal copays and do away entirely with premiums and deductibles. So you got names like UnitedHealth, Humana (HUM), HIIQ all that would be hit hard by a Medicare-for-All policy as it could replace or even eliminate the private health insurance plans. Drug companies and hospitals would be crushed because there would be no competition to negotiate drug companies and hospitals. Big discounts, mandates, etc. The story here basically means there would be lower reimbursements, lack of pricing control by the market etc. all of which would decimate revenues.

In addition a likely decline in drug price rebates to be received from drug manufacturers has been a risk. There is no doubt the government and many payers are pretty irritated with insurers and drug maker profits. It is true, drug prices are very high. Translation? If this happens you see less revenue for Pharmacy Benefit Managers, or PBMs. Regulation is sought to change how drug price rebates are processes, basically passing on benefits to patients, and not PBMs. Make no mistake, PBMs make a killing right now by pocketing rebates, and insurers stand to lose out. President Trump's also suggested a change that would end or severely hamper the practice of PBM rebates in the Medicare and Medicaid programs next year. So, there is fear here.

It is our belief that all of this is and has been known. We think the risks are more than baked in, and the recent selling is an opportunity. But does performance of HIIQ justify a purchase?

Performance

So how is performance, all issues with the stock selloff aside? Well, quite good in my estimation.

Source: Data from SEC filings, graphics BAD BEAT Investing

In Q4, revenue was $131.9 million, compared to revenue of $69.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. Net income was $8.3 million compared to net income of $5.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. Adjusted EBITDA was $21.6 million, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $10.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. On a GAAP basis, diluted net income per share was $0.40, compared to GAAP diluted net income per share of $0.30 in the fourth quarter of 2017. Making adjustments, adjusted net income per share was $0.98 compared to adjusted net income per share of $0.37. This is stellar growth.

Source: Data from SEC filings, graphics BAD BEAT Investing

This growth is solid. For all of 2018, revenue was $351.1 million, compared to revenue of $250.5 million in 2017. Net income of $19.0 million compared to net income of $26.5 million in 2017. Adjusted EBITDA was $59.4 million, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $45.9 million in 2017. Some losses mid-year hit GAAP numbers. GAAP diluted net income per share was $0.97, compared to GAAP diluted net income per share of $1.50 in 2017. However, making adjustments we see growth was stellar. Adjusted net income per share was $2.60 compared to adjusted net income per share of $1.67 in 2017. The annual growth in revenue and EBITDA is telling:

Source: Company presentation (linked above)

These patterns are quite strong. It is hard to argue against the performance. From a cash perspective, the company's balance sheet has some debt. Cash and cash equivalents totaled $9.3 million as of December 31, 2018, a decrease of $31.6 million from December 31, 2017. What we do like is that the company repurchased 1,550,136 shares of common stock during 2018, for $55.9 million, as part of its previously announced share repurchase program. The company borrowed $15.0 million on a bank line of credit in the fourth quarter, but we are not concerned with debt obligations whatsoever here.

All of this seems fine. But why does the stock meander, besides the political and short-attack risks? We surmised that there may be concerns growth is slowing year-over-year, but the growth is quite positive and will continue to be.

Looking ahead

Looking forward to 2019, growth is quite evident. In fact, the company expects annual revenue for 2019 to be between $430 million and $440 million, or to grow 22% to 25% year-over-year. That is impressive. What is more, adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $72 million and $77 million. In other words it will grow 21% to 30% year-over-year. These are huge gains. Boiling it down to adjusted net income per share, for 2019 we expect the company to put out between $3.20 and $3.35 per share, or to grow 23% to 29% year-over-year.

So what does this mean from a valuation standpoint? Well, this means that we have a stock in real growth mode. And yet, with forward EPS of even the lowest $3.20 per share, we are only trading at $23. This is grossly undervalued in our opinion. The company is growing all lines and growing at about 25% near the mid-point, but trades at a paltry 7.1 x forward earnings.

Now, there are some market trends to keep in mind. The individual market is seeing pressure. We mentioned above 28 million Americans remain uninsured. Premiums have more than doubled since the ACA regulations were implemented, resulting in a significant affordability gap for the average consumer (especially one who does not receive a subsidy). In the 2019 open enrollment period, new enrollments on the federal marketplace were down by more than 15%, while overall enrollment was down by about 4%. Meaning a larger portion of enrollments, which arrive from automatic renewals also huge is that the healthcare.gov web site declined 17.5% year-over-year. This is important because it signifies a shift in consumers over the past year. Fewer consumers are actively shopping in the broader market, partly due to reduced federal advertising and outreach.

In addition to premiums, out of pocket costs have risen at a rapid pace among ACA plans. For plan year 2019, the average deductible available on the federal marketplace for a bronze plan is 6,400 for individual 13,400 for family. Even if a consumer is able to fall in ACA plan free subsidy, eligibility or higher income, the out-of-pocket costs with some of these plans can lead to significant financial hardship when the plan as used to pay for necessary healthcare. Following the HSS rule that allows longer durations for the short-term medical products, HIIQ was the first to market with multiple carriers offering a short-term medical coverage for up to 36 months instead but allow the longer duration plans. We like this because the company rolled out a variety of options and durations to meet the needs of consumers across the nation subject to each state regulations.

We will closely watch the individual market because we think HIIQ can capture additional market share in this growing space. We believe that longer duration short-term plans will provide potential significant upside to HIIQ 2019 and in future years. As for over 65 and association plans, we continue to expect solid performance. This is especially true as the company focuses on the Spanish speaking customer base as it tries to connect these customers to plans.

Take home

We a grossly undervalued stock here. HIIQ continues to be uniquely positioned to take advantage of the growing demand for affordable health insurance solutions. The company is delivering. The 'Simple-Health' controversy and heavy short attacks weighed. The sector got beat up in the last few weeks. That said, barring big political change two year from now, the outlook remains strong. Every name in insurance and health have taken it on the chin. Considering the chart, growth in the year ahead, and valuation, we believe risk is more than baked in and investors should consider a position in HIIQ.

