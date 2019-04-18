Realty Income: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly

Realty Income (O) is the pound-for-pound most popular income vehicle on Seeking Alpha. The company has a near cult-like following from investors who have greatly profited in the past, and now only swear by O, regardless of its share price.

We believe that this is a flagrant indication of behavioral bias. Rather than acting in a perfectly rational manner and comparing the mathematical relationship between risk and reward potential, investors suffer from:

Confirmation bias: We love to agree with people who agree with us. Therefore, when a bullish article on O comes out, the author is generally praised by readers in the comment sections whereas more bearish articles get attacked and portrayed as self-interested short sellers.

Availability bias: After seeing the share price of O rise more and more, you might start to believe that such performance is perfectly normal.

Optimism bias: Similarly to the availability heuristic, investors overestimate the likelihood of good things happening, especially if this is what we are used to from a particular investment.

The cognitive biases above are common and collectively influence much of investor’s thoughts on Realty Income, and ultimately, its share price.

Recognizing that the thinking of investors is easily distorted by biases, we make an active effort into remaining as objective as possible as we consider an investment in Realty income in 2019. We skip the fancy charts that show upward trajectories, and focus on hard facts only.

Below, we discuss the good, the bad, and the ugly and conclude with our investment decision in the end.

The Good

The good about Realty Income is no secret to anyone. Nearly every week another positive article on Realty Income comes out to glorify the strong attributes of the company.

I will keep it short, but in a nutshell, Realty Income is getting a lot of love for the following reasons:

Track record: The company has been a strong outperformer with 16.3% annual returns (on average) since 1994. It has increased cash flow in 22 of 23 years with a 5.1% historical average – which has allowed for consistent dividend increases – an income investor’s dream.

Resilient portfolio: The targeted properties are high quality net lease properties in defensive industries with long-term leases and quality tenants including Walgreens (WBA), Fedex (FDX), Dollar General (DG) and Walmart (WMT), to name a few.

Fortress balance sheet: The capital structure is that of a very conservative REIT with only limited debt, most of it fixed rate and unsecured, with a low interest rate of just 3.99%. The company is one of the few REITs to have earned an A- credit rating from the S&P.

Consistent and predictable growth: With its good access to low-cost capital (debt and equity) and predictable annual rent increases of ~1% - the company is able to drive consistent 3-5% annual cash flow growth on a per share basis.

At this point, everyone is aware of these attributes and we surely do not underestimate the quality of Realty Income. It's arguably one of the most successful REITs in the world and we would be fools to think that this was all achieved by pure luck.

The Bad

While the good side is generally the focus on Seeking Alpha, it's important to recognize that Realty Income also has many flaws which harm its investment appeal.

Size can be your enemy: After 23 years of external growth driven by raising capital and making acquisitions, the company has grown to an enormous enterprise value of more than $26 billion. While this reduces risk (diversification), it also complicates the path to future growth. Realty Income’s growth strategy is all about issuing new shares at a premium to NAV to buy more properties at market rate – cashing in the arbitrage profit. The issue is that with such a massive size, finding the right opportunities to keep the ball rolling is getting harder and harder. Eventually, the company will reach natural limits and growth needs to slow down.

Overpaying for assets: One potential consequence of the size issue is that Realty Income is losing bargaining power in its acquisition negotiations. So far, O has been nimble and could be quite selective – buying where it saw value. However, as the size gets bigger, the race for acquisition becomes increasingly challenging and the clock is ticking. When you have to buy 1000s of properties every quarter just to keep the growth at a few percentage points, you won’t enjoy the same bargaining power and will risk overpaying for assets – suggesting that future performance is likely to decline.

Lease length is now at nine years: Net lease REITs commonly enjoy 10-year-plus average remaining lease terms, and so has Realty Income in the past. The longer the lease term, the better it is, because it reduces the risk of costly vacancies. STORE Capital (STOR) has 14 years, Essential Properties (EPRT) has 14 years and EPR Properties (EPR) has 13 years, but Realty income only has nine. You get the point: Realty Income is much less appealing than its peers based on this important metrics.

Same store rent growth is dropping: Back in 2013, the same-store rental growth was upward of 1.5%. Today, it's just 0.8%. In other words, it has been cut in half after a steady decline in the past six years. This decline in same store growth is happening at times when the company is priced at historically high valuations. In comparison, the previously mentioned peers enjoy closer to 1.5% annual rent growth – double of Realty Income.

Low yield and high payout ratio: At the current share price, Realty Income pays a low 3.8% dividend yield with a historically high 84% payout ratio. That's a lower yield than the average REIT with a more aggressive payout ratio – a combination that historically leads to poor results. The direct peers also yield more with safer payout ratios. With growth slowing down, the payout ratio at high levels, and only a tiny dividend yields to compensate investors, the story is clearly losing in value to income investors.

Very dependent on growth for returns: Because the dividend yield is so low, investors are very reliant on future growth to generate attractive total returns. Unfortunately, as we discussed earlier, the growth is slowing down. Internal growth (rent increases) already has been cut in half, and the external growth (acquisitions) is becoming increasingly challenging because of the large size of the company and the all-time-high competition for properties from other real estate investors. One mistake or miss in growth expectations and the share price could tumble.

These are all significant issues that reduce the investment appeal of Realty income, but the worst is yet to come.

The Ugly

In light of a decelerating long-term growth profile, the company is today trading at nose-bleed valuation:

Data by YCharts

Pirce to NAV: Unprecedented 50% premium to NAV in times of exceptionally low cap rates.

Unprecedented 50% premium to NAV in times of exceptionally low cap rates. FFO Multiple: 22x FFO in a slowing FFO growth environment.

22x FFO in a slowing FFO growth environment. Yield and Payout: The dividend yield is just 3.8% for a net lease REIT with a high payout ratio!

Based on every metric, Realty Income flashes “O V E R V A L U E D.” Looking at our “REIT Market Intelligence” sheet, it's clear that Realty Income is overpriced relative to its closest peers – which by the way are growing faster, paying higher dividends, and enjoying lower payout ratios.

Source: High Yield Landlord REIT Market Intelligence

With a 3.8% dividend yield and ~4% expected annual growth, investors are not getting compensated nearly enough for the risk that they are taking. The upside is capped because it's unlikely that we see the FFO multiple expand much higher from 22x and the premium to NAV is already sky high.

On the other hand, the downside could be material if and when Realty Income makes a single mistake. If the growth target is not met, the premium to NAV could quickly erode as investors flee to other faster growing REITs. Realty Income is priced for perfection and there are a lot of scenarios in which perfection does not happen – and the valuation drops back to normal levels.

Therefore, the high price in itself is a big risk, especially because it's happening in times of:

Decelerating rent increases.

More challenging environment for acquisitions.

Low cap rates

High payout ratio.

And here, we did not even mention some of the potential issues that could come from owning a Retail concentrated portfolio in 2019… You may argue that most of Realty Income’s assets are protected from Amazon (AMZN), and while this is true, we would counter these assets are still losing in value due to the increased vacancy rate and lower rents at other retail formats (malls and select shopping centers).

Bottom Line

No matter how you slice it or dice it, we see zero appeal in owning Realty Income. A good company does not make it a good stock, and Realty Income is a perfect example of that.

The current price indicates to us that the market:

Overestimates the likelihood of a positive outcome on one hand, and…

Underestimate the risks on the other.

The price indicates that it's all sunshine at rainbows at Realty income, while in reality, numerous of its peers provide stronger fundamental prospects at much lower valuations and higher yields.

Better Opportunities Elsewhere

In case it wasn’t clear yet, Realty Income is NOT the best pick in its sector. It does not come even close.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.