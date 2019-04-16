K+S Is A Typical European Zombie Company

However, if the management is right, this stock will be up 1000% over the next 10 years.

The management is projecting CAGR of 9% up to 2030. Have you ever heard exuberant projections from serious companies?

K+S with a debt to EBITDA ratio of 7 can borrow at 3% while Nutrien has to pay 4.2% for similar maturities.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCQX:KPLUY) is a German salt and potash producer with an additional potash mine in Canada (Bethune mine). Over the last years it has been plagued by accidents and delayed production in Canada while weather issues and high production costs have been the norm in Europe.

Another complication emerged from the fact that it invested in Canada during a time where potash prices were high. In hindsight, it wasn't a smart idea. The situation now is that production, both in Germany and Canada, is still on the higher end of the cost curve. In addition the company has a huge amount of debt and it seems there really isn't a rational way out.

However, the management is very optimistic. It is their job to be positive and they forecast EBITDA to grow at 9% CAGR up to 2030. If they achieve that, it would be something remarkable. I doubt it, but you never know. With free money being constantly printed by the European Central Bank, and even given to junk rated companies, the cost of capital might be low enough to achieve it.

