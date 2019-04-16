Petra Diamonds Limited (PDMDF) CEO Richard Duffy on Q3 FY 2019 Results - Trading Update Earnings Call Transcript

Petra Diamonds Limited (OTC:PDMDF) Q3 FY 2019 Results Trading Update Earnings Conference Call April 15, 2019 11:00 AM ET

Richard Duffy - Chief Executive Officer

Jacque Breytenbach - Finance Director

Alex Holder - Group Strategic Business & Innovation Manager

Ian Rossouw - Barclays

Richard Duffy

Thanks very much. And good morning, ladies and gentlemen. This morning we'll be discussing Petra's production and sales performance for the third quarter of financial year 2019 which covers the period from 1 January to 31 March 2019.

I will provide an overview of the Group's performance and the individual operations before handing over to Jacque to close with a discussion on the diamond market and the company's financial performance, after which we will take questions as usual.

We are also joined by Alex Holder, who is Acting Chief Operating Officer standing in for Luctor, who is on a well-deserved short break. Alex is available to answer any questions you may have at the end of the call.

Before I begin, I would like to reiterate what I stated in this morning's announcement. Over the last number of weeks I've had the opportunity to visit all of Petra's operations and I'm impressed by the capable teams and the quality of our asset base.

Petra's capital investment phase is largely over and we are well positioned to benefit from this as we move towards steady state operational performance. Our focus remains firmly on the delivery of free cash flow to reduce our net debt.

Turning our attention to production. Quarter three represents the third consecutive quarter of consistent production results. The operations delivered 924,000 carats for the quarter, reflecting increased production at Cullinan, Koffiefontein and Williamson compared to quarter three financial year 2018, offset by lower production at Finsch.

Production for the nine months period to 31 March 2019 increased by 4% to 2.94 carats and we remain on track to meet full year production guidance of 3.8 to 4 million carats.

Turning to the individual operations. Finsch production of 387,000 carats was approximately 55,000 carats below our expectations for the quarter. This was largely due to delay in the planned winder upgrade and a belt tear on the main underground conveyor, both of which occurred in January.

These issues have been addressed and underground production for both February and March was in line with expectations. The balance of the shortfall in quarter three production related to lower grades in the run of mine overburden dumps, which are nearing depletion.

During the first half of the year higher grade areas of these run of mine dumps were treated, resulting in grades exceeding expectations. As - but as these deposits near depletion the grades in this quarter reduced as expected. Finsch’s underground run of mine grades achieved during quarter three remained in line with guidance.

Cullinan produced 432,000carats in quarter three - and quarter three with throughput maintained at 1 million run of mine tonnes, again, tracking progress towards achieving the 4 million tonnes per annum target. Run of mine grades remained in line with expectations at 40 carats per 100 tonnes.

The installation of the remaining draw points across the footprint of the C-Cut Phase 1 block cave is progressing as planned, with completion expected during the first half of financial year 2020, reaching draw rate [ph] maturity over the course of financial year 2020.

As highlighted in the announcement, we have seen an improvement in the incidence of larger stones as we've progressed across the C-Cut footprint. During quarter three we announced the recovery of two gem-quality stones each larger than 100 carats, which demonstrates not only the prevalence of these stones, but also the ability of the plant to recover them.

The 100.8 carat stone was sold during quarter three, while the 425 carat D colour Type II gem quality diamond recovered at the end of the quarter is expected to be sold before the end of this financial year.

At Koffiefontein we saw a return to stability after community unrest severely disrupted the operations in the last quarter. Koffiefontein reached its annualized run of mine production target of 1 million tonnes per annum during quarter three by treating 282,000 run of mine tonnes delivering over 17,000 carats.

The run of mine stockpiles built up during the first half of 2019 were partially treated during this period with the balance of around 45,000 tonnes expected to be treated during quarter four.

Williamson continued to deliver solid operational results with quarter three production exceeding 87,000 carats, in line with expectations. During the quarter, three gem-quality pink stones were recovered and sold, positively contributing to realized prices.

We have no notable update on either the blocked possible or the VAT receivables in Tanzania which remains a high priority for the company. Although we are continuing to engage constructively with the authorities, finally [ph] to resolve these matters remains uncertain.

Returning to operational matters in South Africa. Interruptions in electricity supply across the country during the last quarter were well publicised. As key customers of Eskom and in instances where Eskom needed to reduce the load on the national good, our operations received advance requests to curtail electricity consumption by as much as 20%, thus during Stage 4 load shedding.

The advance requests allow mine management time to plan activities accordingly and minimise operational disruption. During these low curtailment periods, mining activities were prioritized to ensure loading and hoisting [ph] continued uninterrupted.

Excess processing plant capacity allows us to treat all stockpiled material after these interruptions with additional weekend shifts if required. By managing Eskom’s load curtailment requests proactively the impact on our quarter three production was negligible.

Looking ahead, our focus remains on continuing to deliver consistent production from our diversified portfolio of assets, coupled with a strong emphasis on cost and capital efficiencies to drive free cash flow generation, reduce our net debt and generate future options for the company.

I will now hand over to Jacque to go through the diamond sales results and financial highlights.

Jacque Breytenbach

Thank you, Richard. And good morning, everyone. Recorded quarter [ph] revenue from rough diamond sales of some $135 million from $1.06 million carat sold during quarter three. For the nine months to 31 March, revenue is up to $342.4 million from 2.8 million carats sold compared to revenue of $337 million from 2.6 million carat sold in the nine months to March 2018.

The rough diamond prices achieved in quarter three increased ca. 1% on a like-for-like basis compared to H1 FY 2019 prices.

As you will see from the information provided in today's announcement, prices at Cullinan, Koffiefontein and Williamson increased during the period. This follows improved product mix at all three of these operations.

Finsch’s softer pricing for the quarter was mainly as a result of lower run of mine contribution allowing the production difficulties in January, which negatively impacted the product mix. As mentioned by Richard, the 425 carat by two Cullinan stones is expected to be sold during our quarter four.

With regard to the diamond market, there were definite signs of stabilization during quarter three with steady demands across all size categories. We will hold a further two tenders during quarter four of fiscal year 2019.

Turning to liquidity. At the end of Q3 we had cash on hand of some $96.9 million compared to 90 million - excuse me, to $90.7 million at December 2018. Unrestricted cash balances totaled $84.5 million with available and undrawn South African banking facilities of around $103.6 million.

These banking facilities are subject to certain covenants which we are in the process of renegotiating the maintenance covenants and expect that - these negotiations before the end of April 2019.

We have reported net debt of $553 million as at the end of March, down from $559 million at 31 December and diamond debtors are $46 million and $4 million for their respective periods.

Net of the diamond debtors, the company’s net debt equates to $507 million at the end of quarter three compared to $555 million at the end of our first half. As mentioned by Richard, our focus remains on positive cash flow generation and reducing our net debt.

Lastly, regarding succession planning, we highlighted in today's announcement our recent statement regarding the voting at the Company's November AGM in which the Board confirmed that given the recent appointment as CEO and to ensure continuity and stability of leadership and management, the appointment of a new Chairman was not considered appropriate at this time.

This concludes the coverage of the quarter three FY 2019 trading update and I will hand back to the operator, we’d also –we will take questions.

Ian Rossouw

Hi. Morning guys. Just two questions from me. Just on the on the Cullinan C-Cut development, I know you've given us a target previously of around 3 million tonnes of underground or excluding the sort of B Blocks and CC1E, so I was - just wanted to check if you can give us an update of how you're tracking versus that full a target?

And then just on things likewise, I think previously you had sort of indicated that the 2.7 target for the Block 5, probably not going to - not going to be the case given the delay and the winder upgrade, but maybe just give us an idea how you're tracking for that piece?

Richard Duffy

Thanks, Ian. I'll partially answer the question and then hand across to Alex to provide a little more detail. In terms of Cullinan and the C-Cut, the installed draw points of the C-Cut currently covers around 75% of the planned footprint of this area and the remainder of the draw points are scheduled for installation during the first half of 2020. But these draw points require around 6 to 9 months to mature. Alex, do you want to just comment on the balance of Ian’s question. So the first one was on C-Cut and the second related to Finsch.

Alex Holder

Okay. On C-Cut effectively 75% of the tonnes that we currently treated from run of mine is actually coming from the C-Cut, 20% came from the CC1 East, and an additional 5% from the older blocks. That our older blocks, most of them came in - over the last quarter we finishing up [indiscernible] going to be about 50% C-Cut, 20% from the CCI East.

Ian Rossouw

Thanks. And Finsch?

Richard Duffy

On Finsch side, the question just Ian you were asking about 2.7 and Block 5. So on Finsch side, its slightly behind in terms of the call [ph] that we were proposed to make. It has picked up, but we've been doing – February and March we've been thinking about it and the guys are getting the consistency up and we are confident that we will hit the budgets for the fourth quarter and that is building up to a continuous state of 3.2 million tonnes over the next year.

Ian Rossouw

Okay. So just coming back to Cullinan, could you just elaborate on that, give us just how you're tracking versus the full year number on I guess, just the C-Cuts alone?

Alex Holder

[indiscernible] on a group on by group basis and we tracking it on a group on by group basis, so we know exactly where the funds are loaded.

Richard Duffy

I think, Ian, we can confirm that we are on track at C-Cuts to deliver the full year target of around 3 million tonnes from the C-Cut and with Finsch just lagging a bit as you mentioned as well.

Ian Rossouw

Okay. That's great. Thank you.

Unidentified Analyst

Morning. Thanks for hosting the call. Just a short question for me. I was just wondering if you could guide - provide any guidance for the valuation of the exceptional stones that you found, so the 425 carat and the 100 carat? And you also sort of identified that you'd sell the 425 in Q4. Can you confirm when you're planning to sell the 100 carat? Thanks.

Richard Duffy

Hi, Alex. It's Richard. The 100 carat was included in the current quarter Q3 sales. And generally we don't disclose prices on those stones as they really form part of our normal run of mine mix. So the 100 carat was sold in Q3.

On the 425 carat stone, the process of selling that is currently underway and we – you know, what we've said is we do expect that to be sold in quarter four. We don't - are not able to provide you with guidance around possible value of that stone, given that we are in the process of looking to sell it.

So on the back of that we'd be able to provide an update. But given that we are in the process of selling that we're not able to provide you with any further information at this stage unfortunately.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. That's clear. Just a follow up question on Williamson. Do you have any time or any update on what's happening now. Obviously there was the 15 million blocks parcel. Is there any changes there?

Richard Duffy

There haven't been any changes in that Alex. We are continuing to engage and constructively so with the authorities. But it is difficult for us to place any timing around those discussions. So we continue to engage, and you know we're hopeful that we'll make progress. But we can't give you any timelines at this stage. We'll obviously keep you updated as things progresses.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Thanks.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi. Thank you for hosting the call. I just wanted to ask in you earlier release you said you were going to try and restructure the loan amortization for the BEE loans and had expected - you expected that to conclude based March, April. Is there any update on that, is it still something you're trying to do?

Alex Holder

Yes, absolutely. It firmly remains our intention. As mentioned we should have to be covenant reset left up quite soon and we will immediately there after follow up with the finalization of the BEE re-profiling. So most likely not necessarily completed by April month end, as we expect our covenant discussions to be, but hopefully soon thereafter we'll be in a position to confirm the status there off – the discussions is firmly on there with the banks, looking at the BEE as well.

Unidentified Analyst

Do you expect this to be done before the May amortization?

Alex Holder

Potentially. However, it's - I cannot confirm that it will absolutely be done and dusted by thing [ph] but it does remain our intent to have a draft by them [ph] or before to impact that payment. But at this point in time I cannot confirm that it will definitely be my thing.

Unidentified Analyst

All right. Perfect. Thank you.

Unidentified Analyst

Yeah. I just wanted to ask one more question, a more general question on what you're seeing in the diamond market. Obviously in the first sort of last two months of last year and going into this year there's been some concerns about some of the pricing and obviously the performance of smaller stones. But we're obviously seeing some positive data out after arose [ph] and yourselves. Do you anticipate we're now stabilizing and that we should see a more constructive trend from here?

Jacque Breytenbach

Alexis. This is Jacque here. The observations in our first two tenders in this calendar year we definitely saw stabilization across all size categories and including the small diamonds where prices in that small came out quite significantly during our H1. That trend has definitely subsided and prices have literally stabilized or flat-lined almost, one can say during this quarter.

Looking at the commentary from other producers, we are cautiously optimistic that this trend at least will continue. In other words no further slippage necessarily on pricing. Whether it will return positively that’s here to remain or remains to be seen, but by all accounts the - there's some stability is quite evident.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. That's really helpful. Thanks.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, hi. Thank you very much for the call. If you could just - and this is a bit of a follow up from previous question, but if you could just remind us how much is the May amortization of the BEE loans? Thank you.

Jacque Breytenbach

Mateo’s [ph] the payment in May - capital payment is around $20 million just below at current exchange rate and then also an interest payment on that in total, so we got $23 million that we're talking for the quarter for May.

Unidentified Analyst

So sorry, $20 million and how much is the interest?

Jacque Breytenbach

Around $3 million. So all in $23 million.

Unidentified Analyst

Great. Thank you very much.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi. Thank you. So just one follow from my side. In the first half results you also had given $8.6 million to KEM JV, which you expected to get back in the second half of the year. Is that - can you confirm if you already received that cash and is that in the numbers or is that going to happen in Q4?

Jacque Breytenbach

Yes, I can confirm that we've received a partial payment and as agreed with the Ekapa, our previous two venture partners, we received roughly $4 million in Q3 already back from the [indiscernible] amount due with the balance to be received in quarter four.

Unidentified Analyst

Understood. Perfect, thank you.

Richard Duffy

Thank you very much. And we look forward to catching up with all of you again at our financial year end announcement, nothing else from our side. Thanks.

