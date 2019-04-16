Milestone Pharmaceuticals Publishes First IPO Filing

I'll provide an update when we learn more details about the IPO.

MIST has shown promising Phase 2 trial results for its primary compound and has several related programs in earlier stages of development.

The firm is advancing programs to treat various cardiovascular conditions.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals aims to raise $86.25 million in a U.S. IPO.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (MIST) has filed to raise gross proceeds of $86.25 million from a U.S. IPO, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm is developing etripamil for the treatment of cardiovascular indications.

MIST has achieved promising Phase 2 trial results for its lead program. I’ll publish an update when we learn more details about the IPO.

Charlotte, North Carolina-based Milestone was founded in 2003 to develop etripamil for the treatment of various cardiovascular diseases, including paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia episodes [PSVT], atrial fibrillation, and angina.

Management is headed by CEO, President, and Director Joseph Oliveto, who has been with the firm since 2016 and was previously CEO at Galleon Pharmaceuticals.

Etripamil is a calcium channel blocker with rapid onset and short duration of effect.

Below is a brief overview video of women's stories with managing PSVT:

PSVT is characterized by altered electrical conductivity that results in a rapid heart rate, usually above 200.

Management states that the current widespread treatment of PSVT is an IV adenosine injection - the drug “temporarily stops the heart and patients have reported experiencing chest tightness, flushing and a sense of impending death.”

MIST is developing etripamil as a nasal spray with rapid onset and short duration that would allow for a self-administered treatment of acute PSVT episodes, thus alleviating disease-related ER visits.

Below is the current status of the company’s drug development pipeline:

Investors in Milestone Pharmaceuticals include Novo Holdings, Fonds de solidarité FTQ, Pappas Capital, Tekla Capital Management, BDC Capital Corporation, Forbion Capital Partners, Boxer Capital, Domain Associates, GO Capital, and Venrock Healthcare Partners, among others.

Market & Competition

According to a 2019 market research report by Market Research Future, the global PSVT market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% between 2017 and 2023.

The primary types of arrhythmias are ‘atrial fibrillation, atrial flutter, sick sinus syndrome, sinus tachycardia, supraventricular tachycardia, ventricular tachycardia, ventricular fibrillation, and premature ventricular contractions. Moreover, some arrhythmias may lead to more serious medical problems such as sudden stroke or cardiac arrest.’

The North American region is projected to dominate the market due to it being home of key market players, while the Asia-Pacific region is projected to grow the fastest due to the increasing incidence of heart disease.

Major competitors that provide or are developing treatments include:

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

Novartis (NVS)

Pfizer (PFE)

AstraZeneca (AZN)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA)

Sanofi (SNY)

Medtronic (MDT)

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals (GLENMARK.NS)

According to management, the company’s product is self-administered (nasally) and solves many of the side-effects present with the currently-approved treatments, which require medical supervision and is most commonly performed in the emergency room due to the need for IV knowledge and resulting in possible negative results.

Financial Status

MIST’s recent financial results are common for development stage biopharma firms. They show no revenues and significant and increasing R&D and G&A expenses from advancing its pipeline of drug treatment candidates through the trials process.

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two years (Audited PCAOB):

As of December 31, 2018, the company had $86.0 million in cash and $4.5 million in total liabilities.

IPO Details

MIST intends to raise $86.25 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock, not including customary underwriter options.

No existing shareholders or other entities have indicated an interest to purchase shares of the IPO; I would expect to see some amount of investor ‘support’ for the IPO in a future filing.

Per the firm’s latest filing, it plans to use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

for our Phase 3 clinical trials of etripamil in PSVT; for pre-commercialization activities; for our Phase 2 clinical trials of etripamil in atrial fibrillation and angina; and the remainder to fund other research and development activities, working capital and other general corporate purposes.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are Jefferies, Cowen, and Piper Jaffray.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.

