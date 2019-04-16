For Q1, Fund Investors And APs Pad The Coffers Of Fixed Income Funds And ETFs

Summary

For the first month in three, mutual fund investors were net redeemers of fund assets, withdrawing $7.4 billion from the conventional funds business for March.

For the third month in a row, fixed income funds (+$30.4 billion for March) witnessed net inflows.

Meanwhile for the second consecutive month, investors were net redeemers of stock & mixed-asset funds (-$27.2 billion).

For the second month in a row, authorized participants were net purchasers of ETFs, injecting $26.8 billion for March.

APs were net purchasers of stock & mixed-asset ETFs (+$18.2 billion) and net purchasers of fixed income ETFs (+$8.7 billion).