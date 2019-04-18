Fishing For Deep Value In Shipping With J Mintzmyer (Podcast)

In addition to some of his current high conviction picks, J lays out his approach to investing and discusses the macro outlook for the shipping sector in a wide-reaching conversation.

Shipping stocks took a major thrashing in the last few months of 2018, meaning there are now several deep value picks within the sector trading at multi-year discounts.

By Jonathan Liss

With more than a decade spent analyzing the global shipping sector from top to bottom, J Mintzmyer knows what is a fairly niche investing space about as well as anyone, anywhere in the world. "It can be a really scary sector that is very volatile at first glance," he explains towards the beginning of our conversation. "You get headlines like 'Trade war with China' and 'U.S. targeting tariffs with Europe' and it seems like it can be a tricky space to get into. But that's actually why we love it so much. Because of how volatile it is you end up with lots of market mispricings."

Since 2015, J has been helping subscribers to his Seeking Alpha Marketplace service, Value Investor's Edge, exploit the mispricings he uncovers in the sector. "Back in November our portfolio was hitting all-time highs which if you look at the shipping sector as a whole is somewhat surprising." Though the sell-off in the final two months of 2018 led to significant draw-downs in the sector, things have bounced back nicely so far in 2019.

As J explains, shipping is actually about "8 different sectors" so to succeed in this space, an investor needs to understand the macro picture on a global scale. "I try to stay in my lane... I've been covering the shipping space for more than 10 years. I know the shipping space really well." Thankfully for those of us following his work over the last decade, Mintzmyer hasn't kept his knowledge to himself.

Topics covered

2:00 - How did you become interested in shipping? Description of shipping sector

3:15 - Why is there so much volatility in shipping?

4:30 - Shipping stocks with high dividends, e.g. HMLP and CMRE.

6:00 - Counter cyclical opportunities, susceptibility to energy prices

8:30 - Investing philosophy, deep value

13:30 - Day to day research process

16:45 - Defense against single stock risk

21:00 - Non-shipping investments

26:15 - Outlook for shipping sector

35:00 - Effect of climate change on shipping investing

39:00 - Long idea discussion of Golar (GLNG) and Golar Partners (GMLP)

47:30 - Pair trade idea: Eagle Bulk (EGLE) and Scorpio Bulkers (SALT)

Listen to the full conversation by clicking play above - and as always, feel free to weigh in with your comments and questions for J below.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GMLP, GLNG, HMLP, SALT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Jonathan Liss doesn't have positions in any stocks discussed on this podcast. J Mintzmyer has long positions in GMLP, GLNG, HMLP, and SALT. He may initiate a short position in EGLE at any time.