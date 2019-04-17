PhaseBio Pharma: Bear Catalyst= IPO Lockup Expiry

Thesis Summary
Short PHAS (PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals) - market cap $415M
By Amit Ghate (see exclusive interview)
- Despite a poor IPO, the stock of clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has recently surged, which is unwarranted given the fundamentals.
- There is a limited market opportunity for PB2452 (its lead drug candidate entering Phase 2 trials in 1H19), which is corroborated by the low price for which PHAS obtained rights to the drug.
- This overvaluation thesis is further supported by PHAS' own rush to issue more shares and debt at current market prices.
- An imminent catalyst to trigger the retrace is the IPO lockup expiry this month.
- ~30-45% downside potential over the next few months as the stock retraces some or most of the upward spike.
