PhaseBio Pharma: Bearish Catalyst = IPO Lockup Expiration

Includes: PHAS
by: SA PRO+ Editors

Thesis Summary

Short PHAS (PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals) - market cap $415M

By Amit Ghate (see exclusive interview)

  • Despite a poor IPO, the stock of clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has recently surged, which is unwarranted given the fundamentals.
  • There is a limited market opportunity for PB2452 (its lead drug candidate entering Phase 2 trials in 1H19), which is corroborated by the low price for which PHAS obtained rights to the drug.
  • This overvaluation thesis is further supported by PHAS' own rush to issue more shares and debt at current market prices.
  • An imminent catalyst to trigger the retrace is the IPO lockup expiry this month.
  • ~30-45% downside potential over the next few months as the stock retraces some or most of the upward spike.

