Ondas Networks Files For U.S. IPO

Ondas Networks intends to raise $46 million in an IPO of its common stock on the NYSE American exchange.

Quick Take

Ondas Networks (OTCQB:ONDS) has filed to raise gross proceeds of $46 million from a U.S. IPO, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm provides wireless radio technologies for mission-critical IoT (Internet of Things) and other wireless applications.

ONDS seeks to provide the software-defined wireless market with a more cost-effective system.

Company & Technology

Sunnyvale, California-based Ondas Networks was founded in 2006 to provide wireless data radio technologies for IoT applications in the electric utilities, oil & gas, water, rail, transportation as well as government industries.

Management is headed by Chairman and CEO Eric A. Brock, who has been with the firm since 2017 and was previously Portfolio Manager at Clough Capital Partners.

Ondas’ lead product is FullMAX, a software defined radio [SDR] system consisting of a wireless base station, fixed and mobile remote radios as well as supporting technology for wide-area broadband networks that enable secure industrial-grade connectivity.

The company’s SDR equipment is fully IEEE 802.16s compliant, has the ability to use frequencies between 30 MHz and 6 GHz, and has a wide coverage of up to 30 miles away from the tower.

Management calculates the total area coverage per FullMAX tower to be up to 2,800 square miles and compares it to the average of 4G tower, which they claim to be around 28 square miles.

“For example, to cover a territory of over 10,000 square miles may require only four FullMAX towers compared with more than 350 typical 4G towers, depending on the topography of the region.”

Besides their FullMAX technology, Ondas provides network design, RF planning, product training and spectrum consulting, technical support and related software.

Below is an overview image of the company’s target industries and applications:

Customer Acquisition

Ondas markets its products to critical infrastructure providers through a direct sales force, third-party resellers, customer referrals, consultant referrals, trade show attendance, general marketing efforts as well as public relations.

Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of revenue increased dramatically in 2018, per the table below:

Sales & Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage 2018 1524.9% 2017 183.2%

The sales efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional gross profit are generated by each dollar of sales & marketing spend, was 0.4 in the most recent year, as shown in the table below:

Sales & Marketing Efficiency Rate Period Multiple 2018 0.4 2017

Market & Competition

According to a recent market research report by MarketsAndMarkets, the global software defined radio wireless broadband industry is expected to reach $30 bill by 2022,

This represents an 8.63% CAGR between 2017 and 2022.

The land-based commercial segment is expected to lead demand growth due to increased investment by private operators in improved technologies.

Major competitors that provide or are developing software-defined wireless technologies include:

Harris (HRS)

Northrup Grumman (NOC)

BAE Systems (OTCPK:BAESF)

Rockwell Collins (RC)

Thales (OTCPK:THLEY)

General Dynamics (GD)

Huawei

ZTE Corp (OTCPK:ZTCOY)

Elbit Systems (ESLT)

The company’s technology is, according to their website, cheaper to install than LTE 4G or 5G networks due to the lower costs of the radio frequency spectrum and provides larger coverage of up to 30 miles from a tower.

Financial Performance

ONDS’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Low and dropping topline revenue

Decreasing gross profit

Increasing gross margin

Higher operating losses

Increased cash used in operations

Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior 2018 $190,029 -30.7% 2017 $274,403 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior 2018 $150,664 -22.6% 2017 $194,635 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin 2018 79.28% 2017 70.93% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) EBITDA Margin 2018 -$8,435,533 -4439.1% 2017 -$2,394,337 -872.6% Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations 2018 -$8,517,263 2017 -$2,630,482

As of December 31, 2018, the company had $1.1 million in cash and $17.5 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended December 31, 2018, was a negative ($9.1 million).

IPO Details

ONDS intends to raise $46.0 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock, not including customary underwriter options.

Per the firm’s latest filing, it plans to use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

We currently expect that we will use the net proceeds from this offering, together with our existing cash and cash equivalents, as follows: (1) to continue research and development future configurations of our FullMAX platform; (2) to build product inventory to support expected increased levels of customer sales activity; (3) to repay the principal and accrued interest on outstanding debt of [an as-yet undisclosed amount] and (4) for other general corporate purposes.

Management further states that it believes the IPO net proceeds together with its cash on hand will fund the company ‘through at least the next twelve months.’

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

There are no listed underwriters for the IPO.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.

