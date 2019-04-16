In this circumstance, it is difficult to recommend buying and accumulating even if the stock price seems an opportunity after the recent divestiture of the gold-copper Chapada mine in Brazil.

Effective April 14, 2019, and conditional on the closing of the sale transaction, the BoD has approved a 100% increase in its annual dividend to $0.04 per share.

Yamana Gold to divest its Chapada Mine in Brazil to Lundin Mining for a total consideration of $1.025 billion.

Image: Gold-Copper Chapada Mine in Brazil. Source: Sandstorm Gold.

Investment Thesis

The Canadian-based Yamana Gold (AUY) is a mid-tier gold, silver, and copper producer operating seven mines throughout Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina.

I would not surprise many readers here by saying that the company has not performed well for quite a long time and lackluster results in 2018 have dampened the stock to a depressing level with no real catalyst on the horizon as the flat-lined chart below is indicating clearly.

The investment thesis is quite complicated and lack of a decisive catalyst. While the company is presenting a few but significant positive components:

AISC on a co-product basis of $848 per GEO ounce and AISC on a co-product basis of $10.81 per silver ounce in 2018 with AISC per GEO of $890 in 2019 (including the new Argentina Export Tax).

Sustaining CapEx increase slightly from $167.3 million in 2018 to $182 million in 2019 but with expansionary CapEx dropping over $74 million in 2019. Including the Canadian Malartic Extension Project which represent $34 million in 2019 (Yamana Gold 50% share).

The company expects an increase in production regularly until 2020-2021. The guidance is 1.10 million GEO with 955K Oz of gold and 12 million Oz of silver by 2021. Please see the graph below.

Source: AUY Presentation

In this circumstance, it is difficult to recommend buying and accumulating even if the stock price seems an opportunity after the recent divestiture of the gold-copper Chapada mine in Brazil.

The dilemma is that after the divestiture of Chapada, it will be challenging to keep track of the company's operating cash flow which dropped already from $652 million in 2016 to $404 million in 2018. The company will have extra cash, but it is what it will achieve with it that counts, and we are still in the dark at this level.

Data by YCharts

Yamana Gold: A quick look

Yamana Gold marked the first six months of commercial production at its wholly-owned gold and silver mine in Argentina, Cerro Moro, which is now producing commercially with 45,066 Au Oz produced in the fourth quarter of 2018 (The production exceeded guidance at costs below expectations).

Canadian Malartic is undoubtedly the most prolific mine for the company.

Gold production details and commentary

Note: Production for Brio Gold and others is not included in the graph above to make a better comparison. The company has indicated this quarter that silver will be treated as gold equivalent ounce GEO, with a ratio of 82.5:1.

As a reminder, the Leagold (OTCQX:LMCNF) transaction closed in the second quarter of 2018. Upon completion of the arrangement and following the recently announced planned equity issue by Leagold, Yamana owns approximately 20.5% of Leagold.

Entire production for the fourth quarter was 310,369 GEO from Yamana's seven producing mines.

Daniel Racine - the new President and CEO who replaced Peter Marrone - said in the conference call:

Once again, we exceeded production expectations. We had a record gold production in 2018 from Canadian Malartic and Jacobina and above expectation gold production from Chapada and El Peñón. We also exceeded guidance for silver and copper.

Yamana Gold To Divest Its Chapada Mine in Brazil to Lundin Mining (OTCPK:LUNMF) for a total consideration of $1.025 billion.

Yamana will receive $800 million in cash at closing, contingent payments totaling about $225 million, and an additional 2% net smelter return NSR royalty on gold production from the Suruca deposit, the companies stated.

Yamana Gold intends to use the sale to reduce its substantial debt. I indicated in my preceding article that the net debt was $1.66 billion and was too high.

The company planned to lower the net debt-to-EBITDA ratio from ~2.5 to its short-term goal of 2.0 and, then, ultimately to 1.5.

In theory, Yamana Gold can cut the debt by probably a third which will leave a cash position at around ~$300 million after the sale to Lundin is completed.

Chairman and CEO Peter Marrone explained that the company would have had some difficult times to make the capital spending required to keep up with Chapada while at the same time take care of the company asset portfolio and make a debt payment.

Source: AUY Presentation

The problem is that Chapada mine is a significant part of the company gold production and it is hard to replace from existing producing assets.

Gold production at Chapada was nearly 14% of the total output in 4Q'18.

In 2019, Chapada was expected to produce 100K Au Oz and 120 M Lbs of copper at an AISC of $525 per GEO.

However, Cerro Moro will increase production to 130 K Au Oz and 6 M Ag Oz while Canadian Malartic will go down from 348K Au Oz in 2018 to 330K Oz in 2019.

Conclusion and Technical Analysis

Yamana Gold is a mixed bag, and the stock has been a real pain for long-term shareholders. The divestiture is another sign of weakness because selling good assets for cash like Chapada mine in Brazil with growth potential with Suruca close by has never been the right path to improvement.

However, the debt was an urgent issue, and hopefully, the company will be able to cut the debt to a more acceptable level and improve its ailing balance sheet significantly.

Shareholders were not forgotten, and the company is indicating that it intends to boost the meager dividend.

Effective April 14, 2019, and conditional on the closing of the sale transaction, the Board of Directors of the Company has approved a 100% increase in its annual dividend to $0.04 per share. Furthermore, the Company declared that it intends to purchase up to 5% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares.

Technical Analysis

AUY experience a decisive breakout recently, and it is now falling to its next line support at around $2.10-2.15 (I recommend buying and accumulating at this level depending on the price of gold). Line resistance is still about $2.60-2.65 (I recommend selling about 25% of your position unless the price of gold turns bullish again. In this case, it is perhaps better to wait for the long-term resistance at $2.80).

