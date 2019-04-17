Automatic Data Processing And Paychex: Overvalued Dividend Stocks To Buy On A Pullback

Assuming no recession, the future outlook is positive for both companies, although one stock looks particularly attractive.

By Nate Parsh

When investors consider buying individual stocks in a certain industry, they often have to make a choice between two high-quality companies. Whether it is because the industry economics have resulted in a duopoly, or because investors have limited capital available, the choice often comes down to two companies.

When it comes to business outsourcing companies, Automatic Data Processing (ADP) has a dividend history that is second-to-none. ADP is a Dividend Aristocrat, an exclusive list of 57 stocks in the S&P 500 Index with 25+ consecutive years of dividend increases. You can see the entire list of 57 Dividend Aristocrats here.

Meanwhile, Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) does not have as long of a dividend increase streak as ADP, it offers a significantly higher current yield.

With unemployment below 4%, both companies have the potential to perform very well. When looking at ADP and Paychex, investors should consider recent financial results, dividend history, and our expected annual returns over the next five years in order to determine which stock, if any, is attractive today.

Company Background

Automatic Data Processing is the largest provider of payroll services in the United States. The company, which was founded in 1949, offers payroll services, human resources technology, and professional employer organization services, or PEO, to more than 700,000 medium and large businesses. ADP client base is composed of businesses with at least fifty employees. ADP has a current market capitalization of $70 billion, with annual revenues in excess of $13 billion.

Paychex offers computerized payroll accounting, benefits, and human resource services to businesses. Whereas ADP tends to focus on large business, Paychex focuses on small and medium-sized business. The company has more than 600,000 clients that generally employ between 10 and 200 employees. Most of Paychex's clients are located in the U.S., but the company does have operations in certain parts of Europe.

Paychex is composed of two segments: Management Solutions, which provides employers with payroll and retirement resources, and PEO and Insurance, which offers outsourced human resource services and insurance. The company has a market capitalization of $29 billion, with annual revenues of $3.4 billion.

Recent Financial Results

ADP released financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2019 on 1/30/2019.

Source: Automatic Data Processing's Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results Presentation, slide 4.

The company's adjusted earnings per share increased 30% from the prior year to $1.34. This was $0.16 above estimates. Revenues grew 8.4% to $3.5 billion and topped estimates by $76 million. Adjusted EBIT improved 26%.

Revenues from Employer Services increased 7% organically. This growth came from a combination of new business bookings, higher numbers of employees on clients' payrolls, and higher average client fund balances. New business bookings were up 1%, while pays per control improved 2.3%. Average client funds balance increased 5% to $25.3 billion. Despite a 50 bps headwind from acquisitions, this segment had a 460 bps improvement in EBIT margins.

PEO services experienced a 12% increase in revenues. Excluding zero-margin benefit passthroughs, revenues for this segment improved 15%. Average worksite employees paid grew 9% to 545,000 and was the primary contributor to growth in this segment. Margins improved 70 bps.

ADP increased its guidance for adjusted earnings per share for a second time in two quarters. The company now expects a midpoint for adjusted earnings per share of $5.35, up from $5.25 previously. This would result in an 18% gain in adjusted earnings per share if the company is able to deliver on this guidance. This would follow a 22% growth in earnings in fiscal 2018.

ADP increased its earnings per share at a rate of 6.6% over the last ten years, but we estimate that the company can grow earnings at a rate of at least 8% due to continued gains in its PEO Services segment. If ADP is able to achieve this growth, then the company could earn $7.86 per share in 2024.

Paychex released financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2019 on 3/27/19.

Source: Paychex's Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results Presentation, slide 9.

The company earned $0.89 per share, a 41% increase from the previous year and $0.01 above consensus estimates. Revenue grew 23.5% to $1.07 billion, though this was $3.3 million below expectations. One item investors should be aware of is Paychex's EBITDA margin has decreased 70 bps over the first nine months of the company's fiscal year.

Revenues for the Management Solutions segment grew 4% to $802 million. This was primarily due to an increase in the number of clients Paychex serviced during the quarter. This segment benefited from a price increase which allowed higher revenues per check. Revenues from retirement services were higher due to increased asset values.

PEO and Insurance services grew 65% to $246 million. Paychex closed on its $1.2 billion purchase of Oasis Outsourcing Acquisition Corp on 12/21/2018. Serving more than 8,400 clients and 1.4 million employees, Oasis was the largest privately-held professional employer organization in the U.S.

Paychex was willing to make this the company's largest acquisition in its history because of Oasis's ability to add to revenues. For example, Oasis contributed 48% of the growth to the PEO and Insurance segment during the quarter. Excluding this acquisition, this segment had 17% revenue growth from the previous year. A larger client base as well as an increase in the number of health and benefit applicants also added to growth. Interest on funds held for clients grew 27% to $23 million due to higher average interest rates.

Paychex expects to earn $2.85 per share in fiscal 2019, which would be a 16% increase from fiscal 2018. The company expects revenue growth to be in the range of 6% to 7% and the tax rate to be ~24%, much lower than the company's usual mid-30% tax rate prior to tax reform passed in late 2017.

We expect that Paychex can grow earnings per share at its decade long historical rate of 3.7% per year over the next five years due to increases in revenue and the impact of acquisitions. If Paychex continues to grow at this rate, the company could earn $3.42 per share in 2024.

Both ADP and Paychex have benefited from low unemployment. More employees leads to a need for more payroll and human resource services. Both companies have also produced high levels of growth in earnings per share and at least high single-digit growth in revenue in recent quarters. An increase in average interest rates also benefited the two companies.

That being said, we favor ADP's higher historical earnings growth rate. The company should be able to grow earnings at a higher rate than Paychex over the next five years, which is the primary factor in favoring ADP when it comes to recent financial results.

Dividend History

ADP has increased its dividend for 44 consecutive years. It has increased its dividend:

At a CAGR of 5.9% over the past five years.

At a CAGR of 7.3% over the past 10 years.

The company increased its dividend by 14.5% for the payment made 1/1/2019. ADP should pay out $3.16 per share in 2019. With the company expecting to earn $5.35 per share during this time, ADP's payout ratio is 59%. This matches the company's 10-year average payout ratio of 59%. Even better, ADP has an average payout ratio of 62% over the last five years. The stock currently yields 2%, slightly above the average yield of the S&P 500.

Many analysts believe that cash flow is a better measurement for dividend safety. Over the past four quarters, ADP has generated $2.8 billion of cash flow from operating activities and spent $168 million on capital expenditures for free cash flow of approximately $2.6 billion. The company distributed $1.16 billion in dividends during the same time period for a free cash flow dividend payout ratio of 45%.

ADP's dividend appears well-covered using either earnings or free cash flow, and we see no risk of a dividend cut in the near future.

Paychex has increased its dividend for eight consecutive years, though this is too short of a streak to qualify the company from being included in a dividend growth database like the Dividend Achievers. Paychex paused its dividend growth from 2009 to 2011, before restarting its dividend growth in 2012.

Paychex has increased its dividend:

At a CAGR of 9.3% over the past five years.

At a CAGR of 5.8% over the past 10 years.

Paychex increased its dividend by 12% for the payment made on 5/24/2018. The company should pay out $2.24 in 2019. Using the company's earnings per share guidance of $2.85, Paychex has a payout ratio of 79%. This is a very high payout ratio, but below the five and 10-year average payout ratios of 82% and 84%, respectively. Shares offer a yield of 2.8%, which is above the average yield of the S&P 500.

A side-by-side comparison of their respective dividend profiles can be seen in the table below:

ADP PAYX Years Of Consecutive Dividend Increases 44 8 5-Year Dividend CAGR 5.9% 9.3% 10-Year Dividend CAGR 7.3% 5.8% Most Recent Dividend Increase 14.5% 12%

Paychex generated $1.3 billion of cash flow from operating activities and spent $120 million on capital expenditures over the past four quarters of fiscal 2019 for free cash flow of almost $1.2 billion. The company distributed $805 million in dividends during the same time period for a free cash flow dividend payout ratio of 68%.

Using earnings per share, Paychex has an elevated payout ratio. The payout ratio declines to a lower level when free cash flow is used.

Both companies have plenty to offer dividend growth investors. ADP's more than four decades of dividend growth proves that it has experienced several different economic cycles and managed to increase its payment to shareholders every year. ADP also has a much lower payout ratio using either earnings per share or free cash flow.

Paychex paused its dividend growth but was able to maintain its payments during the last financial crisis. The stock also provides a 40% higher yield than that of ADP.

Overall, however, ADP's dividend growth streak and lower payout ratios outweighs Paychex's higher yield. The company's dividend grew during the last recession, giving the edge to ADP in this area.

Expected Total Returns

ADP's stock has returned nearly 24% in 2019. This follows a 12% gain in the previous year. Shares of Paychex has performed even better, having increased more than 27% year-to-date after declining more than 4% in 2018. Both stocks have beaten the returns of the S&P 500 so far this year.

ADP currently trades at $160 per share. Using the company's guidance for earnings per share for the year, the stock has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.9. The current valuation is well above our fair value estimate of 18 times earnings. If the stock reverts to this estimate by 2024, total returns would see a reduction of 10.7% annually over this time period.

Fortunately, total annual returns also consist of expected earnings per share growth and dividends. Total annual returns for ADP would be as follows:

8% earnings growth

2.0% dividend yield

10.7% multiple reversion

We estimate that shares of ADP will offer a total annual return loss of 0.7% through 2024. We believe fair value for ADP to be $96 per share. The gains in value to start 2019 have greatly reduced our expected total return for the company, and we view fair value at $96.

Shares of Paychex trade for $81. Based off of the company's guidance for earnings per share for the year, the stock has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.4. We have a target of 20 times earnings. Annual returns would be reduced by 7.3% if shares were to revert to this target by 2024.

To summarize, expected total annual returns for Paychex would be as follows:

3.7% earnings growth

2.8% dividend yield

7.3% multiple reversion

We expect that shares of Paychex will offer a total annual return loss of 0.8% through 2024. As with ADP, Paychex's return for the year has absorb all of our expected total return. We see fair value at $57.

A side-by-side comparison of the expected returns for ADP and Paychex can be seen in the table below:

ADP PAYX EPS Growth 8% 3.7% Dividend Yield 2% 2.8% Valuation Impact -10.7% 7.3% Total Expected Annual Returns -0.7% -0.8%

The increases in share price so far this year have driven the valuations of both stocks to levels usually reserved for stocks favored by growth-oriented investors, not for companies with single-digit growth rates. For these reasons, neither company has an advantage over the other in terms of expected total return.

Conclusion

ADP and Paychex are two of the top names in their sector. Both companies have performed well in recent quarters and both should continue to perform well if unemployment remains low.

Sure Dividend usually reserves buy recommendations for stocks with at least 10% total return potential. Neither ADP nor Paychex offers even a positive total return estimate at this point, due to their very high valuations.

However, if both stocks traded near fair value, we would prefer ADP's potential for earnings growth and streak of dividend increases to Paychex's higher yield.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.