GlobalSCAPE: How Much More Upside To Come?

From more or less the beginning of March, shares of GlobalSCAPE, Inc. (GSB) have been on a tear. GSB is a tech firm out of San Antonio which develops and distributes software as well as delivers hosted solutions. Shares are up close to 90% over that period. In all likelihood, the breakaway gap which basically launched the sizable move we have seen thus far will not get filled at this point. The question at present is whether we should ride this momentum trade for all that it is worth.

We ponder this because a breakaway gap normally takes place at the beginning of a significant trending move. Potentially, this up-move still had plenty of legs left in it. Up to March of this year, shares had been locked in a basing pattern that lasted more than 18 months. The multi-year rounded bottom provided the fuel for the explosive rally over the past 6 weeks.

Heavy volume as mentioned confirmed that breakaway gap. Investors who are long this stock with excellent entry prices can now move their stops up to the upper end of that gap at around $5 per share. This area should now act as strong support for shares of GSB. Suffice it to say, if the price was to close below this level, we would see it a sign of weakness considering the rally shares have enjoyed up to now.

We do not use stop losses all the time, but would definitely use one here if we had long exposure in GlobalSCAPE. Why? Well, just look at the company's valuation. At the end of fiscal 2018, the company reported $16 million of equity on the balance sheet. Currently, its market cap is just under $130 million. This gives us a price-to-book ratio of just over 8.1. Tech stocks, as we know, do not usually hold a lot of plant and equipment on their balance sheet. In fact, GlobalSCAPE reported $16 million of goodwill and intangibles in their annual report last year. Incidentally, this is the same number as the firm's shareholder equity.

Goodwill ($13 million), for example, is almost 40% of its assets, which is high. The risk here is if something like an acquisition does not produce what was originally envisioned. If this was to take place, the goodwill line item would have to be written down, which obviously would affect the net worth of the company.

However, including goodwill and intangibles, GlobalSCAPE's book multiple comes in at just over 8. This means one would be getting around $0.12 of assets for every dollar invested in shares of the company. Now, if those assets keep on delivering as expected with respect to generating sales and earnings, then the book multiple comes in a distant second to earnings growth in terms of importance.

But what if they don't? We always aim to size up the downside risk as well as upside gain before making an informed investment. GSB's book multiple has expanded pretty meaningfully over the past few years, which brings risk to the table with respect to sustained earnings growth.

The company's sales multiple looks more attractive at 4.5. This number is well below the 7.4 average in this sector, although it is about double the sales multiple of the S&P 500. Sales growth came in at 5.7% last quarter for the company, but top line growth as a whole has been much slower over the past 5 years than from 2009 to 2014, for example. GlobalSCAPE's 5-year average sales multiple is 2.4. The danger here for the bulls would be for top line growth to remain sluggish, which would most likely result in the company's current sales multiple reverting to its longer-term mean. This would most likely mean a fall in the share price over time.

Therefore, to sum up, although GSB presents an attractive momentum trade at present, we would definitely deploy stop losses here due to the valuation of this stock. Although probably not overvalued in the sector in which it operates, GSB is an expensive stock for us to hold over the long term. May update concerning the momentum trade promptly.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in GSB over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.