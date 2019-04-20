CF Industries: It's All About The Cash Flow

I think the company should put some cash aside to repay the 2020 senior note, which is costing it $35 million+ in interest payments per year.

Introduction

It’s been a while since I have provided an update on CF Industries (CF) here on Seeking Alpha, and the company is nicely humming along like a well-oiled machine. As expected, the era of sky-high capital expenditures is now over, and CF Industries is making hundreds of millions in free cash flow. Time to re-stock?

Data by YCharts

After years of investing in expansion, CF Industries is now reaping the rewards

Shareholders of CF Industries have experienced a real roller coaster over the past few years as fears of oversupply on the fertilizer market, combined with high capital expenditures, have put pressure on the company share price. I argued that as long as the underlying cash flows remained unaffected, the true value of the company and its operations would resurface after completing the heavy investments.

(Source: Company presentation)

That’s exactly what happened, and CF Industries’ adjusted EBITDA increased by in excess of 40% compared to FY 2017 (Note: The reported EBITDA remained virtually unchanged, as the FY 2017 results included a "special" tax structure), and with an EBITDA of $1.43 billion on a revenue of $4.43 billion, CF Industries’ margins prove to be very healthy. This was noticeable throughout the company’s financial results as the operating earnings explored towards $766 million, which resulted in a $547 million pre-tax income and a $428 million net income. However, of the $428 million, approximately $138 million is attributable to non-controlling interests, which means the bottom line shows a net income of $290 million attributable to the shareholders of CF Industries, representing an EPS of $1.25.

Definitely nothing to get excited about given the company’s current share price around the mid-$40's level. But as I have been explaining for several years now, in a capital-intensive sector where the initial capex is very high but the sustaining capex quite reasonable, you usually see a much higher depreciation rate than the sustaining capex as the initial expenditures are being depreciated. And that’s exactly what’s happening at CF Industries. If you look at the detailed cash flow statements, you’ll immediately notice the total amount of capex spent in FY 2018 was just $422 million, while the depreciation charges were more than twice as high at $888 million.

(Source: SEC filings, annual report)

And this creates opportunities, as it’s clear the free cash flow result is a multiple of the reported net income exactly due to the difference between the depreciation charges and the required capital expenditures.

CF Industries reported an operating cash flow of $1.497 billion, and this included a $127 million benefit from changes in the working capital position but excluded $170 million due to CHS (not shown on the previous image). After taking these two elements into consideration, the adjusted operating cash flow was almost exactly $1.2 billion. After deducting the $422 million in capex, the net free cash flow was roughly $778 million, or approximately $3.50 per share. And yes, that’s almost three times as much as the reported net income per share.

I don’t fundamentally disagree with the current capital allocation

So, how does CF Industries spend its cash? After several tough years, it looks like shareholders are in the front row, as the company paid $280 million in dividends (the usual $0.30 per quarter), while it also spent $467 million on share repurchases (with an additional $33 million that was settled subsequent to the end of the financial year.

This means the company spent its entire free cash flow on shareholder rewards. That’s great for shareholders, as they still receive their dividends and saw the share count decrease by 10.5 million shares (CF Industries repurchased 11 million shares but also issued 530,000 shares as part of the stock options plan), reducing the share count by just over 4%.

(Source: SEC filings, annual report)

But one could argue CF Industries should have hoarded the cash to reduce its net debt, which would have a direct impact on the annual interest payments, which are once again expected to be north of $200 million this year.

The truth is, CF Industries’ debt mainly consists of senior notes, and those aren’t as easy to repay as a credit facility is. Most of the debt is long-term too, and between now and 2023 only $1.75 billion of debt is maturing, with $500 million maturing in May 2020, $500 million in December 2021 and $750 million in June 2023.

(Source: SEC filings, annual report)

Although CF Industries still has plenty of time, I think it would be a good idea to spend a part of the 2019-2023 free cash flow on removing that debt from the balance sheet as well. After deducting the annualized dividend from the free cash flow result, CF Industries has approximately $500 million per year in "distributable" cash flow, which could be used to fund the debt repurchases.

Especially the debt maturing in 2020 could be an important milestone, as the cost of debt is 7.125% per year, costing the company in excess of $35 million in annual interest payments. In fact, the total interest-related outflow could be reduced by a stunning $78 million per year if the three aforementioned senior notes would be repaid out of its own cash flow. This also means the free cash flow would very likely increase by $55-60 million per year, or at least $0.25 per share, so I think repaying the notes should be a top priority for CF Industries. And I don’t mean the company should refinance the notes with a bank facility, but effectively repay them to reduce the interest expenses.

Investment thesis

CF Industries is doing just fine, and although the company appears to be trading at approximately 35 times its net income, it’s the cash flow result that really matters. With an estimated FCF of $3.5 per share, the company is currently trading at a free cash flow yield of approximately 8%. But I think it would be wise to slow down the share repurchases (CF Industries announced a new $1 billion buyback authorization) and fully focus on repaying the debt that becomes due in May next year. Removing an annual expense of $35.6 million could create a lot more financial flexibility for CF Industries.

Consider joining European Small-Cap Ideas to gain exclusive access to actionable research on appealing Europe-focused investment opportunities, and to the real-time chat function to discuss ideas with similar-minded investors! NEW at ESCI: A dedicated EUROPEAN REIT PORTFOLIO! Take advantage of the TWO WEEK FREE TRIAL PERIOD and kick the tires!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CF over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.