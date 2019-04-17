My Thoughts On J.B. Hunt's Q1 Earnings

The post-earnings sell-off makes more than sense given the terrible risk-reward traders and investors are currently dealing with.

It's earnings season! And that means we get a ton of insights from various companies, which not only helps to better understand these companies but is also a good way to get a solid economic view. In this article, I am eager to show you the Q1 2019 results from one of the biggest transportation companies on the market: J.B. Hunt (JBHT). The company did miss both sales and earnings estimates, which was blamed on bad weather and higher wages. Nonetheless, we get plenty of information about the shipping industry, which is confirming what I was afraid to see: growth is slowing.

Not A Good Quarter

Let's start with the bottom line. Adjusted EPS reached $1.09 in the first quarter. This is 2% higher compared to Q1 2018. Back then, the growth rate was at 16%, which makes the current growth rate the slowest number since Q1 2018. The current number is also the first earnings miss since Q1 2018. In this case, analysts expected $1.25 per share, which makes Q1 quite ugly.

Sales improved by 7% to $2.09 billion, which is $110 million below expectations of $2.20 billion. It is also much lower than the 20% sales growth rate the company reported in the prior-year quarter.

52% of all sales were generated in the intermodal segment, which has the largest drayage fleet in North America. Dedicated contract services came in second with 29% of all sales. This segment is specialized in the design and implementation of value-driven supply chain solutions and on-site management.

Integrated capacity solutions were responsible for 14% of all sales provided by non-asset based offering of dry van, flatbed, refrigerated, expedited and LTL services.

Truckload, which has one of the largest capacity networks of the US, came in last with 5% of all sales.

Operating income declined by 1% in the first quarter. Additionally, it is important that intermodal was responsible for 62% of operating income, with dedicated contract services coming in second with 30%. In other words, these segments have a combined operating income share of 92%.

That's why it hurts, since intermodal sales were only up 2%, while operating income was down 10%. Dedicated contract services saw a 22% sales increase, with operating income up 24%. ICS saw a sales improvement of 2%, with operating income being down 22%. Truckload sales were up 10%, with operating income up 41%.

The bigger picture shows that sales are still in a solid expansion even though momentum is slowing. This could be a problem in case it continues, given the ugly fact that operating income has not gone anywhere. It's a good thing that share buybacks and lower taxes were able to push EPS to new highs in 2018.

Let's dig a bit deeper into intermodal numbers and the reasons why the results were bad. First of all, total volumes were down 7%, with transcontinental loads being down 8%. Eastern network load volumes were down 7%. J.B. Hunt blames expected rail lane closures and persistent severe winter weather for the same. These events are to blame for roughly half of the volumes decline.

Operating income was down 10%, as I already mentioned. Benefits from customer rate increases were more than offset by increases in rail purchased transportation costs, reduced network utilization and lower dray efficiency created from weather interruptions. Additionally, higher driver wages and recruitment costs negatively impacted the bottom line.

It's a good thing dedicated contract services were able to partially offset the troubles of the intermodal segment. Revenue was up 22%, with productivity being up 6%. Productivity in this case is measured by looking at total revenue per truck per week. This was possible despite an additional 1,644 trucks on the road in the first quarter.

The higher truck count and new customer contracts were also the reasons why operating income was up 24%. As usual, these effects were partially offset by higher wages and costs connected to expanding the fleet network.

What's Next?

So far, I think we are seeing information where both bulls and bears find plenty of evidence for their cases. However, I think it is important to look at the bigger picture. What we see is that transportation sales growth is slowing. Growth is not down, which is a good sign. It is also a good sign that the company is successfully expanding its business, like dedicated contract services. There is still a need for transportation services, while the labor market continues to be tight, which causes pressure on margins to rise, as we just witnessed. And that trend is nothing new. This has been going on for quite some time now.

The graph below displays my regional manufacturing shipments index. This is a leading indicator which tracks shipments from various regional manufacturing surveys in the US. What we see is that sentiment was extremely supportive of high sales growth in 2018. However, this quickly changed at the end of 2018, when sentiment imploded. The index rebounded in Q1 of this year so far, but sentiment is still well below 2018 levels.

This does explain why J.B. Hunt was unable to show impressive sales growth. The company is simply too big to avoid economic trends. The same holds true for companies likes Union Pacific Corp. (UNP), which did see slower shipments as well, as I discussed in this article.

Unsurprisingly, total manufacturing shipments are also showing a slowing trend. Yes, growth is still at 3.5%, but the good times we had in 2018 seem to be over.

With that said, the stock is down almost 5% while I am writing this. Note that it has already started to show weakness well ahead of earnings, while the S&P 500 continues to reach for new highs. It seems that the risk-reward ratio is just not interesting enough at current levels. And fundamentals confirm this. A stock trading at 15.3 times next year's earnings with a PEG ratio of 1.66 is not worth rising too much considering that leading economic indicators are still not pointing at a sudden shipments recovery.

This makes it even more unlikely that J.B. Hunt is going to break the ugly sideways trend of operating income I just showed you. There is just not enough upside to start a long position after the S&P 500 is up 16% year to date.

Needless to say, I will remain on the sidelines a bit longer. J.B. Hunt is everything but a bad company. The only problem is that macro fundamentals make it very unlikely that operating income is going to show a breakout anytime soon. It could also mean that competitors are getting a hard time growing sales. Anyhow, we are about to find out very soon.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.