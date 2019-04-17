Gulf Keystone Petroleum: Potential To Double Revenue By 2021

Iraqi Kurdistan-focused Gulf Keystone Petroleum (OTCQX:GUKYF, OTCQX:GFKSY) presented its 2018 results on March 28. Compared to 2017, the figures improved substantially, both on the P&L and the cash flow statement. In the previous years, the firm faced times of skyrocketed share price, then slump and painful recovery. Now it appears that investor sentiment has started to revive after the firm declared its first dividend to be paid in 2019 and shed light on a massive development program in the Shaikan oilfield in Kurdistan that would drive production, revenue, and, possibly, valuation higher in the medium term. Also, apart from stellar growth prospects, the firm has a P/E of only 9.4x and an attractive PEG of 0.2. What is more, according to the recently filed form TR-1, BlackRock (BLK) has increased its share ownership to 5%, which, in my view, hints that the company sees an upside. Now let's go down to details.

Profits & losses

During the latest oil slump, GKP was deeply in the red. In 2015, the firm had even negative EBITDA. On June 2016 trailing-twelve months revenue amounted to $158.14 million, while the bottom line was $(368.83) million.

Source: Simply Wall St. Data from S&P Capital IQ

Constant delays in payments from the Kurdistan regional government put liquidity under strain. A collapse was in the air, but ultimately, the disaster was staved off. The price the company had to pay for staying afloat was the painful capital restructuring through the conversion of $500 million of debt into equity. The massive dilution was an inevitable consequence that hammered shareholders.

But it appears that the days of drama were left behind. In 2017, the firm became profitable, and net income even overlapped the top line. By now there are no signs of financial distress or balance sheet fragility. In 2016, after capital restructuring, the debt plummeted from $554.05 million to $98.89 million. Since then the company has amassed a considerable cash stockpile of $296 million, which more than fully covers total debt of $7.8 million. With annual EBITDA of $149.3 million, debt servicing is not an issue.

Source: Simply Wall St. Data from S&P Capital IQ

In 2018, the firm had revenue of $250.55 million compared to 2017 revenue of $172.37 million. The net income also improved substantially, rose from $14.13 million to $79.89 million. An essential matter is that operating expenses are meager, only $3.2 per barrel, slightly higher than $2.7 in 2017. Production averaged 31,563 bopd. By now the company produces pure oil with "no signs of water or gas breakthrough" (see p. 12 of the presentation). But there were a few drawbacks. Export pipeline disruptions in August and the shutdown in February impacted production. However, in March 2019 the situation normalized and the output jumped to 33.1 kbopd. Nearly all oil is exported via tie-in at PF-2 into the export pipeline, but ~3,000 bopd are trucked to Fishkhabour. During the event, GKP assured that the trucking would be eliminated this summer.

Growth prospects

In fact, GKP is a single asset company. The Shaikan, the firm's treasury trove, is located ~37 miles to the north-west of Iraqi Kurdistan capital of Erbil. GKP has an 80% interest and operatorship, the partner is Hungarian MOL. Fruitful drilling in the area that ended in oil discoveries and declaration of their commerciality impressed the market and secured the share price rally to the all-time high in 2012. Now GKP has a clear and concise growth blueprint based on the development of the field. The firm promised to reach production of 55 kbopd in Q1 2020. The next milestones (see p. 38) are 75 kbopd (by ~2021), 85 kbopd (by ~2022), and 110 kbopd (by ~2024). According to the guidance (see p. 39), facilities of Phase 1 will be completed in Q4 2019, while drilling will likely be finished in Q1 2020. It is worth noting that field development plan with facilities necessary to reach 75, 85, and 110 kbopd has not been approved by the Kurdistan Ministry of Natural Resources yet "due to insufficient assurances on the elimination of flaring." However, without delays and drawbacks in the field development and other exogenous factors that are not quite easy to foresee, in 2021 the London-listed firm can show revenue of $537.2 million (anticipated by analysts, see the revenue chart below), compared to $250.55 million in 2018. By the way, a similar revenue shift is expected in cases of Lundin Petroleum (OTCPK:LUPEY) and Aker BP (OTCPK:DETNF), the beneficiaries of the oil-rich Johan Sverdrup field in the North Sea; I covered the companies a few times, for instance, in the articles published in January and March.

Free cash flow

Investors who pay attention not only to accounting profit and EPS but also to free cash flow will be certainly impressed by the data they could find on the CFS of Gulf Keystone Petroleum. 2018 net operating cash flow amounted to $158.2 million, while cash investment in PP&E and intangibles equaled $20.7 million. Hence, levered FCF was $138 million and FCF margin equaled a breathtaking 54.9%. In fact, it is not a trivial task to convert more than half of revenue into free cash, and the companies that manage to do so should be appreciated.

On April 15, 2019, GKP had a market capitalization of £573 million, which equals $750.4 million. Hence, by now levered free cash flow yield is standing at ~18.3%, even higher than the 14% yield of DNO ASA, which is indeed undervalued.

Dividend

During the Capital Markets Event, GKP shed light on its newly established dividend policy (see p. 57). It promised to distribute no less than $25 million per financial year. Also, in "periods of strong cash flow generation" the dividend might be increased. In 2019, the total dividend will equal $50 million (25 ordinary DPS + 25 million supplemental). In my view, the shareholder rewards are secure as with FCF of $138 million, dividend coverage is not an issue. On April 15, the share price on the LSE equaled £2.5. With DPS of ~£0.16 (considering 229,317 thousand of shares outstanding and USD/GBP of 0.76373) dividend yield amounts to ~6.6%.

GKP is not the only Kurdistan-focused E&P company that has recently restored dividends. DNO ASA and Genel Energy have also decided to establish shareholder rewards (see details on Genel's decision here and DNO's announcement here), as their current resilience of financial position, stabilization in the region of operations, and growth prospects secure the ability to return excess cash to shareowners.

Valuation

Apart from FCF yield, there are a few indicators that signalize that Gulf Keystone Petroleum is cheap. First, compared to the UK-market median P/E of 16.22x, GKP with its ratio of only 9.4x looks underappreciated. At the same time, the US O&G industry median Price-to-profit currently equals 12.56x. The next ratio I suppose worth taking into account is PEG. In fact, PEG calculated on the basis of 2019 anticipated EPS will not be genuinely inspiring, because it is negative, caused by an expected decline of profit (2018 EPS of $0.38 vs. 2019 anticipated EPS of $0.20). However, increased production from the Shaikan will impact net income in 2020, and in this sense, analysts expect 2020 EPS to equal $0.72, and 2021 EPS to amount to $1.01.

Source: Simply Wall St. Data from S&P Capital IQ

So, PEG adjusted for forecasted 2020-2021 EPS equals 0.2x, indicating that GKP is ideally apt for the Growth at a reasonable price strategy.

Its closest peers are Kurdistan-focused DNO (OTCPK:DTNOF) and Genel Energy (OTCPK:GEGYF). I have addressed the valuation of DNO ASA in the article published earlier this month. In my view, all three companies are currently underpriced. Genel, for instance, has P/B of only 0.6x. The main culprit of such attractive multiples is indeed the market's skepticism. It probably hints that it is still not entirely confident in the predictability of the region given the complexity of its future and other intricacies. However, the sentiment might change if the companies will systematically reach their targets and persuade investors that the region is now more stable and predictable.

Conclusion

The expected noticeable shift in production, the introduced dividend, and more certainty in cash payments from the KRG have attracted investors' attention to Gulf Keystone Petroleum, which previously grappled with severe challenges. Now it is evident that with the development of the Shaikan oilfield without backlogs, the company will be rich in cash. Of course, GKP is indeed not immune to the commodities market sentiment. In this sense, Brent price remains the key catalyst to the share price movement.

Note: The stock exchange of primary listing is the LSE; ordinary shares traded in London have higher liquidity than the ADR.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.