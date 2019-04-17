Evolution Mining's (CAHPF) Management on March 2019 Quarterly Report Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Evolution Mining Limited (OTCPK:CAHPF) March 2019 Quarterly Report Results Earnings Conference Call April 16, 2019 9:00 PM ET

Australian gold mines have enjoyed a record high gold price in the March quarter with the Australian dollar gold price averaging A$1,831 per ounce with all-in sustaining costs declining to A$925 or below US$660 an ounce. Evolution experienced strong cash margin expansion during the quarter and remains one of the lowest cost gold producers in the world.

This morning's release of our annual mineral resources and ore reserve statement also demonstrates that we continue to capture the exciting potential at Cowal as we work towards ramping up production to transform these assets into a 300,000 ounces per annum producer in the coming years. On the ore front, we’re looking forward to catching up with investors over the coming months with marketing in Sydney post today's results, attending the Macquarie Conference in Sydney in early May and the Bank of America Global Metals and Mining Conference in Barcelona in mid-May.

Thank you and I'll hand you over to Jake.

Jake Klein

Thanks, Bryan, and thank you everyone for joining us. I thought it would be useful to provide a few context setting remarks before handing over to Bob, Glenn and Lawrie, who will provide you with some more detail. Starting with this morning's release of our annual statement of resources and reserves, which is the foundation and determinant of the quality of any gold company. I'm very pleased that we have been able to add both resources and reserves, even off the accounting for depletion of 902,000 ounces in the 12 months to 31 December 2018.

You will note that we continue to use a very conservative gold price of A$1,350 to calculate our reserves, which alongside in St Barbara is the lowest gold price assumption used by any ASX listed gold company. Cowal is clearly proving to be a world-class asset. When we acquire this fantastic operation almost four years ago, Cowal had 1.6 million ounces in reserves and a mine life out to 2024. Mining was due to stock next year in 2020 and then processing low grade stockpiles. Today Cowal is almost 3.9 million ounce in reserves. That means we've added 2.3 million ounces to reserves after producing 942,000 ounces of low cost gold.

We are tracking well towards our target of making Cowal of 300,000 ounce plus per annum producer and Glen will also highlight that we continue to get some very exciting results outside of these newly defined resources pointing to significantly more upside at this asset. Recognizing the value that will be created by extending reserves and mine life at Ernest Henry, we are excited that later this year Glencore will be drilling below the current reserves at this exceptional asset.

At Mungari, we have a large resource base of 2.5 million ounces at 1.58 grams per ton. We have consistently said that Mungari needs a high grade source of feed, which we're exploring aggressively for and I'm pleased we have had some success at the drilling below the current Frog’s Leg resource. In March, we also took the opportunity to acquire 19.9% interest in Tribune Resources, which along to ran the company which it has a controlling interest in earns 49.9% of the East Kundana joint venture, which is an operation that has the highest grade reserves in the area at around six grams per ton and it's situated alongside our Mungari mine.

Operationally at the end of the third quarter, we are where we plan to be both from a production and cost perspective, a consistent quarter where we produced 175,000 ounces and generated net mine cash flow of A$108 million. We paid our 12th consecutive dividend in March, A$0.035 fully franked. All operations performed in line or better than planned with the exception of Mungari that was slower than we anticipated accessing higher grade from the Mist ore body.

It's worth noting that Mt Carlton and Ernest Henry did exceptionally well at managing through significant flooding events and delivered outstanding results this quarter. We expect to end the year with a very strong June quarter producing 190,000 to 195,000 ounces of very low cost gold, which we expect will result in us again delivering to our full year cost and production guidance.

With that, I'll hand over to Bob for some further detail.

Bob Fulker

Thanks, Jake, and good morning everyone. I plan on speaking predominantly on an operational update as Glen will cover the MROR release and the exceptional exploration success at Cowal. This quarter we saw a slight increase in recordable injuries. All sites are sustaining their effort in implementing behavioral safety initiatives to improve in this area. The March quarter production was just under 176,000 ounces at a reducing all-in sustaining cost of A$925 an ounce. Grid mine operating cash flow was A$168 million. Production was slightly lower than anticipated, but the full year guidance reminds sound for both the ounce and cost.

Cowal delivered a sound quarter producing 64,100 ounces at an all-in sustaining cost of A$1,000 an ounce. They also have processed 1.9 million tons. During the quarter, the plant achieved a record plant throughput rate of 1,100 tons per operating hour. The Float Tails Leaches now commissioned and delivering recovery improvements, 4.6% in the month of March. Cowal’s operating mine cash flow increased to A$51.8 million. Other highlights of Cowal for the quarter were the release of the December 2018 MROR, which has significantly increased the underground resources to 1.4 million ounces. This is in the GRE46 region and the exploration success story of our winning. And lastly, the portal was cut for the expiration decline ahead of schedule, another building block on the pathway to 300,000.

Manjari has been working through their underground issues that delivered just shy of 25,000 ounces at an all-in sustaining cost of A$1,521 an ounce and a mine operating cash flow of A$10.4 million. The plan throughput was affected at the end of the quarter with an unplanned crusher bearing failure. The Frog’s Leg underground production from this is now back on track for a significantly higher contribution to the production in Q4. White Foil continues to deliver our reducing strip ratio as it enters the harvesting period of production.

Mt Carlton delivered 26,000 ounces at a reduced all-in sustaining cost of A$643 an ounce in a mine operating cash flow of A$22.5 million. During the quarter, we experienced extreme weather, which affected our ability to both mine and trade at optimum rates. Our team controlled the site well during this period resulting in minimally impact on production with a focus on the safety of our people. Guidance and the underground development, both remain on track.

Mt Rawdon produced 20,100 ounces at a reducing all-in sustaining cost of A$1,316 an ounce at a mine operating cash flow of A$9.8 million. Mt Rawdon remains on track to make FY2019 guidance with access to the high grade ore in Stage 4 reestablished for the June quarter. Cracow produced 18,200 ounces at an all-in sustaining cost of A$1,310 an ounce at a mine operating cash flow of A$13.2 million. The quarter’s ounce production was affected by the slight reduction in grade due to scheduled mining blocks and an increase in dilution in a couple of stops.

Ernest Henry produced 22,400 ounces at a negative all-in sustaining cost of A$510 an ounce. Mine operating cash flow continues to be very strong at A$60.6 million. The mine and mill production were both affected by weather during the quarter, but will remain in line with plan. In summary, the quarter’s ounce production has set us up to deliver on full year guidance with reduced all-in sustaining costs due to cost control. The MROR, which Glen will speak about, is also another great result.

Thank you for your time and I'll hand over to Glen.

Glen Masterman

Thank you, Bob, and good morning everyone. Very pleasingly in this morning's MROR update, we increased resources by 490,000 ounces to 14.7 million ounces and reserves grew by 410,000 ounces, so tying a title aggregate of 7.5 million ounces in the proven and probable categories. We achieved this growth mainly due to drilling programs at Cowal, which led to the discovery of the Dalwhinnie mineralization and expansion of the GRE46 underground resource. Comparing year-over-year results on a like for like basis, the average grade of gold mineralization in the underground resource improved by 1.4 grams to 4.52 grams per ton the resources reported about a three gram cut-off grade. This information is outlined in the table at the bottom of page four of this morning's MROR release. This year, we are reporting the underground resource at a two gram per ton cut-off grade to reflect high confidence in our understanding of the geologic controls on gold distribution.

As a result, we have added over 800,000 ounces of inferred resource to bring this metal to 1.4 million ounces grading 3.24 grams per ton. The resource grade is a slight improvement on what we reported last year despite application of the lower cut-off grade in this year's results. The grade improvement reflects the strong contribution of high grade from the Dalwhinnie mineralization. Reserve grade was predominantly driven by Cowal, where 830,000 ounces were converted to reserves following completion of studies on an in-wall ramp at E42 along with Rawdon open pit conversions at E41, E46, and the Galway Regal. Drilling results released this morning on page 10 of the quarterly report reinforced our belief in continuing to grow resources along the GRE46 Dalwhinnie corridor at Cowal.

Results were received well after completion of our MROR update and will further add to the resource story. We have initiated an aggressive drilling program, which we'll see another two diamond rigs added to the surface campaign over the next several weeks, bringing the total number of drilling rigs to four. Surface drilling will guide and complement the underground in-field program, which we expect will get onto way late in the June quarter. We also released results from hole 355, which encountered several well mineralized intervals below the ace wall of the E42 pit. This is shown in figure one on page 11 of the quarterly report. We don't yet fully understand the significance of these results, but they illustrate the large size potential of the Cowal mineral system.

Switching now to Mungari, drilling below the Frog's Leg ore body from the [indiscernible] has indicated that the structure is mineralized the depth 350 meters to 400 meters below the lowest development levels. Encouraging results outlined on page 13 of this morning’s report, highlight mineralization in two holes drilled approximately 200 meters apart. Further drilling is underway to determine if mineralization at these depths can develop into a target of sufficient size and grade to justify development to these depths.

Drilling was completed at Scottish Archer during the quarter and results indicated the zone of high grade has a limited strike length not more than 200 meters. We are currently modeling the resource with the outcomes are informed [indiscernible] work may be warranted. All in all, our MROR and the new drilling results reported this morning reflects the excellent work our technical teams are doing to identify and realize opportunities across our sites. Pleasingly our patience and disciplined investments are starting to be rewarded with the discovery team delivering into our organic growth aspirations. This is well and truly highlighted by discovery of the Dalwhinnie mineralization at Cowal.

With that, I'll hand over to Lawrie.

Lawrie Conway

Thank you, Glen, and good morning everyone. Today, I'll cover off from the financial performance for the March quarter with a summary of the financials on pages eight and nine of the report. The financial performance for the quarter was in line with expectation and sets us up well to finish the year. Our all-in sustaining costs reduced to A$925 per ounce, which was down by A$48 per ounce, or 5%, from the December quarter of A$973 per ounce.

We remain on track to finish the year around the top end of guidance of A$900 per ounce. This will require our sites to deliver on both production and cost targets for the June quarter. However, the confidence is provided due to the performance in the month of March where our group all-in sustaining cost was A$878 per ounce. Mine operating cash flow was strong at A$168 million. This was lower than the December quarter due mainly due to the signing of sales. In the December quarter, we sold more than we produced while in the March quarter we produced more than we sold. Outside the 6,000 lower ounces production, the balance is timing. Offsetting this was higher metal prices.

The operations maintained their consistency with our all net cash positive for the quarter generating A$108 million of net mine cash flow. This was a real positive when you consider that some sites experienced difficult weather conditions and others were investing heavily in major projects. It was pleasing to see the improved performance at Mt Rawdon with cash flow of over A$6 million while Ernest Henry delivered a record quarterly net mine cash flow of A$59.5 million.

Group cash flow for the quarter was A$71 million. After paying the interim dividend of A$59 million, repaying A$25 million of debt and acquiring a 19.9% stake in Tribune for A$41 million and final settlement of a Castle Hill transaction, our cash balance at the end of the quarter was A$256 million. Our net debt at the end of March was A$74 million and we are on track to move to a net cash position in the current quarter.

I will now hand you back to Jake.

Jake Klein

Thanks, Lawrie. Shawn, can you please open the lines for questions.

Michael Slifirski

Yeah, thanks very much. I've got three questions if I may. First of all, the confidence about the June quarter, I want to understand the production side, so I think if I've heard you properly. You're expecting Rawdon back in grades stronger, Cowal, Float Tails Leach full quarter contribution, Ernest Henry no rain disruption and Mungari back in the [indiscernible]. So they are the key drivers of stronger production. And then I'm interested in what helps you on costs.

Bob Fulker

Yeah, Michael, I think you've actually hit all the salient points. Mungari has actually got a couple of studs fighting Mist already, so they are actually back on track even with the weather in Ernest Henry, they produced fairly nicely for the quarter, last quarter, and so we expect them to be a backyard of that. And the Float Tails Leach was up over 4%, 4 point something percent in March. So we're expecting that to rise as well. So yeah, you're pretty well spot on.

Michael Slifirski

And the cost side, so does – I have done the numbers of numbers, but does the production alone gets you to your cost guidance or is there something else happening with costs?

Bob Fulker

So we've been concentrating on cost control through the last quarter on just the normal discretionary spends and all the rest of it. But we're ranking for both of them. Lawrie, do you want to add anything to the costs?

Lawrie Conway

Yeah, I mean it's really firstly, Michael, the production changes in the last quarter and particularly when you take Cowal and Mungari, which will be grade and recovery driven. We will have at a couple of sites higher sustaining capital, but that will be offset by lower operating costs. So when you combine all of those that's how we see what the fourth quarter, which is in that A$820 to A$830 an ounce all-in sustaining cost.

Michael Slifirski

Great and…

Lawrie Conway

I just add final remark, Michael. We are where we expected to be. So, we’re comfortable that the fourth quarter was always going to need to be a good quarter and it is founded or based on our plans. So, there is no change to our plans that we’re making. It was always going to be a very strong quarter coming home.

Michael Slifirski

Yeah, understood, thank you and two for Glen if I may. First of all the Cowal underground stuff, if I look at that figure one and look at the gray resource extent north – south to north across the page looks like that sort of about just over a kilometer. If I look at the drilling, just over two kilometers, why wouldn’t I take your existing resource double it and add a little bit for the potential?

Glen Masterman

I think we’d prefer to drill it before we banquette. I think, what we can see there and what is quite pleasing at that Dalwhinnie is that it gives us – it effectively doubles the strike length giving us two targets to test that are running in parallel to each other. And what it actually does mean though is that our original drilling program that was contemplated from the underground is going to increase in order to be able to drill deeper and capture the opportunity that Dalwhinnie is presenting to us.

Michael Slifirski

Yep. So subsequent to that question is the Dalwhinnie contribution to the resource upgrade versus the other GRE46 stuff. How much more is there from Dalwhinnie for the same sort of strike extent that the – I guess what I'm trying to understand is that that grade out resource, if it was separated into two colors apart that was Dalwhinnie in the part that was GRE46, what it might look like?

Glen Masterman

The part [indiscernible] if you like, it's difficult to differentiate the two because they join into each other, but I think what the way in which we’re assessing it at the moment is that if you look at the three gram per ton cut-off grade that I spoke about earlier and the difference between the resource which only included GRE46 last year came out at about 3.17 grams. And with the inclusion of Dalwhinnie this year at the same cutoff grade, we're looking at 4.52. So that that gives you a bit of an illustration of the contribution that in terms of separating the Dalwhinnie mineralization in the model that's another level of interrogation that we're currently working on.

Michael Slifirski

Okay, thank you. And then the other question with respect to Frog’s Legs, it's sort of seemingly like a figure for that seemingly baron zone of 300 meters or 400 meters, 350 meters to 400 meters. Is that indeed baron or does it need more drilling? I'm just trying to understand the potential for between those two deep drilled holes, whether it follows some sort of model where you would expect maybe the grade to disappear for that that horizon between the existing resource and sort of nothing that's…

Glen Masterman

Yes. So what we do have some drilling in the gap between those two intercepts. And what we observed on those mineralized structures is that it deepens in that underneath the main Frog's Leg resource, immediately under it. And what happens when the structures deepens is that in this type of geological environment, the structure actually narrows. So what we were stepping out to achieve was really to understand whether or not they would be another flatters on developed at those depths, which is why we wanted to get sort of fairway under the lowest levels of development to see whether or not that structure starts to lift again. And if that's the case then we do have the potential opportunity to sort of open the structure and fill up with a more widely developed mine. And that's the concept that which we're currently testing.

Michael Slifirski

Great, thank you. And I might just sneak in another quick one if I may. What have you seen within the core with respect to stress, given that you've had those challenges in the [indiscernible] anyway, and you'd seem to be getting quite a lot deeper. What are you seeing in the core and how manageable do you think that might be?

Glen Masterman

Well, I think seismic is – the seismicity is going to be an issue that we're going to need to manage no matter what depth we're out of Mungari. But in terms of what we're seeing in the core in those mineralized intervals, we're not seeing any stress developed to such as disking in the call that would lead us to believe that we are focusing stress at a point where we're seeing the mineralization.

Michael Slifirski

Great, thanks, Glen.

Sophie Spartalis

Good morning team. My question is also for Glen and just following on from what Michael was asking in regards to Frog's Leg and Mungari. Understand short term things are likely to improve given high grades, but can we maybe just look one to two years out? Obviously costs are still really high at that that asset. Where do you think that it's feasible to get the costs down come FY2020, 2021 providing that the ore is there?

Glen Masterman

Thanks, Sophie. I think that's probably a question best answered by Bob. So I'm going to hand over to him, well and truly focused on that at the moment.

Bob Fulke

Yes I’ll target Sophie here obviously well below where the current operating costs are. I don’t want to guide you on where we can’t get to our guess. The actual costs that we’re aiming are below with our – I’m struggling because I don’t want to give you an exact number because it’s a little bit influx depending on the maneuver ounces we can get and the amount of tons that we found, et cetera, et cetera and that all depends on the exploration success and the geography that it spread over.

Sophie Spartalis

Yes, I get that it’s a little bit hesitant, but I guess just given we’re sitting in terms of the overall portfolio it seems to be the problem solved has been for some time. I know in previous conversations, I think, Jake you sort of said just give us a couple of years and we can try and fem up the exploration story. We are now probably 12 months into that, doesn't look like we're seeing too much happening on that front. Absolutely still got the potential there granted. But I guess how long does it stay in the portfolio at sort of I guess there's got to be a time when you kind of got to look at the asset and say, right, how much can we possibly do to bring the costs down and what is an acceptable level where you want to bring that cost down to?

Bob Fulke

Well, I think we’re working on a few things there, Sophie. Obviously we took the strategic stake in Tribune, which is a very high growth – or the highest grade reserves in the area, the oil currently trucks passed out our mill, and then goes another 60 kilometers down to [indiscernible]. So that was obviously a strategic move. We are drilling and as Glen always reminds me, we’re one drill hole away from finding a big, high grade deposit there, but we are starting to get some, yeah, success.

Yes, Scottish Archer was no one is calling a stunning success. It is high grade ore and we want to have a look at it as to see what it can be. We are drilling below Frog’s Leg. And Bob and the team on sites have taken the challenge of saying, well how do we change the operational cost profile, so that it does reduce its – or improve its position in our portfolio. Now, that said, you correctly say that we're 12 months into 24 months program. I'd ask you to give us that next 12 months before making a judgment as to where Mungari sits.

Sophie Spartalis

Okay. That's great. Thank you.

Daniel Morgan

Hi, Jake and Tim, probably more for Jake. Just back on Mungari and I guess the stake in Tribune. Can you talk at all more about what your plan is with that stake? How do you maximize value by having a passive stake in Tribune? Is this part of a consolidation play with your neighbors? Is there an old treatment or trucking deal, I mean you were just talking about that the ore gets trucked 60 kilometers away. Is there a deal to be done there? And can you talk about what you're trying to do to maximize value with your passive stake?

Jake Klein

I think Daniel the only things I can really say on that is that we've had a number of discussions with directors of Tribune, they've been friendly and engaged. We have a very good relationship with their joint venture partner, northern star. And it was an opportunistic stake that became available. And clearly we're not – we see it as an important stake in the highest grade reserves in the area. I don't think I can comment beyond that.

Daniel Morgan

Okay, understand. Thank you.

Jim Pollock

Fine, thank you and good morning everybody. Jake after last quarter's conference call I began thinking about your policy of using A$1,358 an ounce for your ore reserve calculation, which is considerably below A$800 an ounce, the current price. Are you mining to the economic limit of the ore bodies on each side?

Bob Fulker

Jim I’m sorry you're going to have to explain that just a little further. I'm not sure what you – I don’t understand economic limit.

Jim Pollock

Well the economic limit is where if you mine this bit of mineralization, then you make a profit. If you mine the next bit of mineralization, which is slightly lower grade, you make a loss. Therefore that additional material cannot be regarded as ore. So are you mining everything? Are you mining all of the ore, ore being defined by that material on which you can make a profit? Are you mining to the limit of ore at each site?

Bob Fulker

Our mine plans are based on the 1,350 reserves. If we are going through an area with low grade in it, we take it out and we stockpile it. But we believe margin is much more important than volume.

Jim Pollock

Right. So essentially then you're probably high grading in some of your ore bodies.

Bob Fulker

We're not high grading if our reserves are based on 1,350 and we mine to 1,350…

Jim Pollock

If the economic limit is A$1,800 an ounce and you're not mining, you're not mining say ore at A$700 to A$800 an ounce, you must be mining at higher grade than the overall grade of the ore body.

Bob Fulker

Not in the reserves, because the reserves are based on 1,350. Our resources are limited to A$1,800 an ounce.

Jim Pollock

I'll think about that and get back to you later.

Bob Fulker

Thanks.

Matthew Friedman

Good morning Jake and team. Since we're talking about reserves, maybe you can talk a bit about the reserve growth at Cowal that you've demonstrated with the update today. I mean the input ramp itself gives you probably another two years post your existing plan for Stage H, plus the satellite ore bodies there you've probably got maybe another year or two of ore from E41 and E46. So I guess the question is how do you see your options now towards the back end of Stage H, or towards the back end of the open pit life at Cowal. And how does that tie into your thinking around your next permitting modification?

Jake Klein

Thanks Matthew. I'm pleased that someone is focusing on the reserve growth at Cowal, which we think is pretty exceptional. But I'm going to hand it over to Bob.

Bob Fulker

Yes, sorry, Matt on just the question is about the current reserve or the future potential.

Matthew Friedman

Bob, just in your update today, obviously you've now included the in-wall ramp, at E42, and then the satellite ore bodies at E41 and E46. So, I guess the question is that each of those probably gives you another couple of years at the backend of your existing plants to Stage H. So how do you factor that into your next permitting modification given your mine plan is permitted out to 2032, as well as I suppose your options around how you stage those additional reserves in mine with obviously the growth of the underground as well?

Bob Fulker

I think I understand the question. If I don't answer it, just put me up. The addition of the additional pits we've included I mean the reserve this year of course we believe there's reasonable grounds that we can actually get the approvals. They are long data. They're not actually within the next couple of years because we believe that we're going to need significant time to actually do the studies and have the conversations with all the stakeholders. So they're actually not in the next couple of years but as you say, they are towards the back end of the life.

The in-wall ramp for E42 is that at the end of the life of the E42 pit, and that would come in prior to some of the other resources being converted over. The reason for the in-wall ramp is because basically the last couple of them we can take out of that E42 pit before we actually move on to the next best option. Banda and all the rest of the environmental issues that we have at Cowal, that's what we're working through at the moment. And that's what we believe that we've got a plan in a pathway to work through. There's obviously a lot of work there to do. And we're allowing ourselves a good period of time to actually get that work completed.

Jake Klein

But Matthew we were at Cowal yesterday. So up to speed with this as well. The underground resources are not included in reserves at this point in time. Now clearly as Glen highlighted the three gram per tonne cut off, there's a 4.5 gram per tonne grade over there. So getting some of those underground resources, convert into reserves, which will come through this exploration decline getting an underground mine permitted, which we believe is a much more expeditious process, is going to replace, or potentially supplement, the open pits materials. So we could see ourselves having a high grade feed much sooner from the underground, which will compliment the bit grade.

Bob Fulker

And drilling will start along that decline within the next one to two quarters.

Matthew Friedman

Sure, thanks guys. I appreciate the detail. Maybe boiling that down to a sort of simplistic one liner, I mean your current modification allowed the mine life out to 2032. It seems that with the inclusion of these open pit reserves alone, you could probably now push that out a couple more years. Is that the base case for your next permitting modification?

Bob Fulker

No, the next permitting modification will be probably an underground mine. And we expect to be progressing permits, various permits for this mine right through its mine life, just given the very rich endowment that we’re finding.

Matthew Friedman

I understand. Thanks, Jack. Thanks, Bob.

Bob Fulker

Thanks.

Jake Klein

Thanks, Shawn. Thanks everyone. Wishing you all a good Easter. Very happy where Evolution has finished this third quarter and looking forward to talking to you about a very strong fourth quarter as we bring it home for FY2019. Thanks very much. Cheers.