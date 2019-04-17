Annaly Capital Management: Take A Look At This 6.8%-Yielding Preferred Stock

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY) is a high-yield, high-risk mortgage real estate investment trust whose common stock is only suitable for investors with a high risk tolerance. Investors that want to dial down investment risk and that are also willing to accept a lower, yet still attractive, dividend may want to take a look at the mortgage REIT's preferred stock layer. An investment in the Series F yields 6.8 percent.

Annaly Capital Management - Value Proposition

Annaly Capital Management is a large, increasingly diversified capital manager that has issued preferred stocks in order to raise money for investment purposes and to diversify its funding sources. I have discussed Annaly Capital Management's value proposition at length in my February article, "Annaly Capital Management: This 11.7%-Yielding Mortgage REIT Still Offers Decent Value," in which I recommended the mortgage REIT's common stock as a "Buy" to high yield investors with above-average risk tolerance.

Investors that think the margin of dividend safety for Annaly Capital Management's common shares is too low and the risk is too high, however, may want to consider one of the mortgage REIT's preferred stocks.

In this article, I am going to discuss Annaly Capital Management's 6.95% Series F Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (NLY.PF), which began trading in the summer of 2017.

The Series F has a unique feature in that it provides income investors with both fixed- and floating-rate dividend payments, which I am going to discuss below.

The Series F preferred stock has a limited trading history compared to the mortgage REIT's common shares. However, since the Series F began trading, it has held up nicely against Annaly Capital Management's common shares. The flip side of a higher degree of principal safety here is limited upside for the Series F preferred stock.

Source: TickerTech

Payment Features

The Series F preferred stock has a unique payment feature in that it combines both fixed and variable payments to shareholders over the life of the security.

If you invest in Annaly Capital Management's Series F preferred stock, you will receive a fixed dividend equal to 6.95 percent per annum of the $25.00 liquidation preference value, which translates into a quarterly dividend of $0.434375/share ($1.73750/share annually). Fixed dividends will be paid until September 30, 2022 (but not including this date). After this date, investors will get a floating rate equal to three-month LIBOR plus a spread of 4.993% per annum.

The dividends are paid in March, June, September and December. The call date for the Series F preferred stock is 9/30/2022.

At the time of writing this article, Annaly Capital Management's Series F preferred stocks sells for $25.70, reflecting a 2.8 percent premium to the liquidation preference value. Therefore, if you buy the Series F today, you can pocket an attractive 6.76 percent dividend yield, which is slightly lower than the stated coupon rate of 6.95 percent. Annaly Capital Management's common stock, on the other hand, offers income investors an 11.98 percent dividend yield, but the common stock is also much more volatile and the margin of dividend safety is thin.

Annaly Capital Management's Series F preferred stock, in particular, is an attractive income vehicle for investors, as it provides them with dividend visibility over the fixed-rate period and steady, quarterly dividend income, though it is not as high as the dividend income that the common stock produces. Investors that value principal protection more than absolute dividend income may want to have a closer look at the fixed-to-floating income security discussed in this article.

Your Takeaway

Annaly Capital Management's fixed-to-floating Series F preferred stock makes a compelling value proposition for investors that prioritize principal safety but that nonetheless want to capture a decent dividend. The Series F has proven to be less volatile than Annaly Capital Management's common stock, and it could be a good income vehicle for investors that want to dial down investment risk. Buy for income.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NLY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.