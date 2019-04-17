Oakmark Fund - S&P Global

The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter published by Harris Oakmark.
S&P Global Inc. (SPGI - $210.55)
S&P Global is a collection of businesses that provides ratings and benchmarks that are essential to financial markets around the world. Bonds that are issued with an S&P rating pay meaningfully less in interest per year, which generates savings for debt issuers far in excess of the cost of the rating. Also, ETFs and mutual funds tied to S&P Global’s indexes, especially the S&P 500, are gaining market share in the fast-growing passive investing market. And S&P Global’s data and analytics services provide unique insights that help customers make critical decisions across their businesses. Each of S&P Global’s segments shares the common characteristic of providing value for customers that is much greater than the prices they charge. As a result, S&P Global is able to raise prices and generate above-average earnings growth. Indeed, over the past five years, S&P Global has grown its earnings per share by over 20% annually, while returning over 100% of free cash flow to shareholders. We believe S&P Global is an exceptional company with a long runway for growth, trading at a price that is below our estimate of intrinsic value.