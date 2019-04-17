Deep Selling Led By Wheat Continues Tuesday For The Agriculture Markets

Investment Thesis

With no strong catalyst for the bulls, the message for investors is to stay clear of purchasing into the market until further notice.

Wheat takes a shellacking; leads all grains sharply lower on Tuesday

Strong crop supply (domestically and globally) coupled with trade uncertainties, combined with improving weather conditions (for farmers to get into the field), led to a routing of grain markets on Tuesday. Wheat midday led the way down over 3.5%.

The U.S. May corn futures midday was down Tuesday 1% to $3.5838. U.S. May soybean futures fell 1.18% to $8.8738, while U.S. wheat consolidated 3.57% to 4.4262. For the less volatile, unleveraged Teucrium ETF grain products, the Teucrium Corn ETF (CORN) fell 1.06% ($0.16) to $15.28, the Teucrium Soybean Fund (SOYB) was down 1.09% ($0.18) to $15.84, and the Teucrium Wheat Fund (WEAT) midday was down 3.49% ($0.19) to $5.12. Figure 1 below is a price trend chart of the front-month May futures contract for corn over the past 24 hours.

Source: Investing.com

May Chicago Soft Red Winter Wheat (SRW) futures was down 16.2 cents to $4.432, with May Kansas City Hard Red Winter Wheat (HRW) futures down 12.6 cents to $4.206, resulting in a bearish 23-cent premium of CBOT wheat to KCBT wheat. MGEX's Hard Red Spring Wheat (HRSW) May contract was down 6 cents to $5.256. Figure 2 below is a price trend chart of the front-month May futures contract for spring wheat.

Source: Barchart

Wheat's decline was largely due to the fact that there's a lot of supply here in the U.S. as well as globally. This lessens the demand on the crop and makes it difficult to export. Additionally, a good portion of the 2018/2019 winter wheat crop is in good shape (i.e., 60% of winter wheat is in good to excellent condition). The heavy selling of wheat on Tuesday weighed down on corn and soybean. Corn fell 1%. In addition to the heavy selling of wheat, corn had some technical selling going on. The planting progress of corn so far this year is slow due to unfavorable field conditions and weather. However, with all of the selling taking place with wheat plus some technical pressure, corn ultimately was dragged down. Soybeans fell over 1% on Tuesday. The selling was largely surrounded by the uncertainties in the U.S.-China trade negotiations.

Final Trading Thoughts

Given all of the bearish variables surrounding the grain markets, including strong supply, increased international export competition, and uncertainties in the U.S.-China trade talks, investors are just not comfortable yet in buying into this market. Weather, which has been an area of support for prices, is now decreasing in that area due to improving weather conditions expected over the next two weeks. Warmer and drier conditions are expected to take place over the central U.S., particularly over the western corn/soybean belt, allowing for farmers to get out into the fields. Figure 3 below is a map from the 0z GFS ensemble showing normal to warmer than normal temperatures over much of the country over the next 7 days.

Source: WeatherBell

Figure 4 below is a map showing the precipitation anomalies over the next 7 days. In green, areas of wetter than normal conditions, and in yellow, drier than normal conditions.

Source: Tropical Tidbits

We should see an uptick or ramp up of planting of corn and spring wheat in the weeks ahead. All of these variables are working against prices now. It would take a trade deal going through and something major such as a drought or flood in the U.S. and/or other areas around the world to send prices higher. For now, I would stay clear of purchasing into this market until trade talks become clear and there are signs of unfavorable weather.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.