Like Safe Dividends? Then You'll Love These 3 Blue Chip REITs

Summary

High-quality REITs are a great way to not just generate generous, safe and steadily rising income, but if bought at the right price, have historically outperformed the market as well.

Federal Realty Trust, W.P. Carey, and STORE Capital are three of my favorite quality REITs, thanks to several competitive advantages.

That includes industry leading management teams, great access to low cost capital, and stable cash flows that can support their payouts even during a recession.

Today WPC and STOR are about 15% overvalued, which means they are watchlist stocks. FRT is about 7% historically undervalued, making it a potentially good buy for conservative income growth investors.

Just remember that no stock is "risk-free" nor a true bond alternative. WPC, STOR and FRT are only meant to be part of the equity portion of your portfolio and proper asset allocation in cash/bonds is essential to sleeping well during the next recession, whenever that finally arrives.