EXD's New Strategy Provides A Catalyst For Discount Contraction

Today I will profile a small Eaton-Vance CEF Fund with a recent fairly radical remake (a better opportunity in my opinion!). My efforts with CEF/ETF Income Laboratory by Stanford Chemist will be focused on the RIC classification companies within the investing universe.

The Regulated Investment Companies are required to pay out 90% of earnings to shareholders or pay a significant penalty. Many idiosyncrasies exist in these funds and we will work to explain how to capitalize on these issues as we go.

The CEF arena is where I specialize as often there are inefficiencies available where an investor can produce outsize income streams. 5% yield and up is the target and right now my focus is on safety and predictability of cash flow. Many investors overlook these companies due to the lack of understanding surrounding this arena of Regulated Investment Companies. We will work together to clear away the smoke often hanging over these income-generating entities. Never hesitate to ask questions if my descriptions are not clearly articulated and I will do my best to clarify.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Buy Write Fund (EXD)

Eaton Vance's Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Buy Write Fund is a relatively small CEF at $104 million in AUM. It recently implemented a new tax-managed buy-write strategy.

The buy-write strategy will involve writing index call options to cover at least 80% of the portfolio, making this a relatively defensive option income CEF. The fund will allocate between 50% to 75% of its portfolio to S&P 500 stocks and the remainder in Nasdaq 100 stocks, with the proportion being dynamically allocated.

Prior to 2/8/19, the Fund was called the Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Bond and Option Strategies Fund, and had a different objective and employed a different investment strategy. This means that looking at historical performance numbers will not be appropriate for this CEF. Indeed, the previous strategy showed terrible performance, which was perhaps the catalyst for the strategy change.

The fund is small, the daily average value traded is around $0.4 million (~50K shares), so the liquidity can be tight. Limit orders would be suggested if you decide to feel this fund out in the coming week or months.

Portfolio

Note that Eaton Vance's website for EXD is still showing the old holdings (as of Jan 31, 2019). These are all municipal holdings which made up the "bond" portion of the previous strategy.

(Source: Eaton Vance - note that EXD does not own these bonds anymore!)

The holdings after the buy-write strategy was implemented (February 15, 2019) can be found in this link. The top 10 holdings are reproduced below, and include well-known mega-cap tech stocks such as Microsoft (MSFT), Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN), Facebook (FB) and Alphabet (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) as the five largest holdings. These names are expected since EXD draws largely from S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 stocks.

(Source: Eaton Vance)

Catalyst for discount contraction

To me, the interesting aspect to this fund are its Eaton Vance sister funds, the Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (ETB) and the Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (ETV), trade at much higher valuations.

ETB and ETV are considered to be the closest sisters for EXD among all of Eaton Vance's range of option income equity CEFs (see A Primer On Some Eaton Vance Equity Funds) because these three funds are all (1) domestic, (2) write index covered calls, (3) are tax-managed, and (4) are defensively orientated with ~90% option coverage.

EXD resembles ETV slightly more than ETB because ETV has a tech tilt (using both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100) as benchmarks, while ETB focuses solely on S&P 500 stocks. In fact, there is a lot of overlap between the top holdings of ETV and EXD, as we can see from the list of ETV's largest stocks below.

(Source: Eaton Vance)

The reason I am excited about this change in EXD's investment strategy is that EXD displays much lower valuation compared to its sister peers. EXD closed yesterday at a -7.42% discount to NAV. Meanwhile, ETB closed at a +7.49% premium to NAV, while ETV closed at a +4.57% premium to NAV. That is more or less a current 12% spread between EXD's sister funds and itself. For reference, the 1-year z-scores are +2.4 for ETB, +0.6 for ETV and +1.1 for EXD.

In my due diligence procedures, management is one of the key things I research. It is so important, I will normally not take a position if I am not familiar with the management team. The CEF realm can be a challenge even in the best of scenarios. If you jump into a holding with inexperienced management, you could be asking for trouble. It has to be something exceptional to override that requirement.

Another MAJOR plus in my eyes is that the current fund managers on the two sister funds are exactly the same managers that took over the EXD fund. Add that to the fact that Eaton Vance is one of the strongest fund houses in operation. There is likely some room to close between the older funds and the new version of EXD that is playing on the same field as the sibling funds.

Distribution

EXD has "adopted a policy to pay common shareholders a stable monthly distribution, and may pay distributions consisting of amounts characterized for federal income tax purposes as qualified and non-qualified ordinary dividends, capital gains distributions and non-dividend distributions, also known as return of capital."

March 2019 marks the start of the new monthly distribution schedule. The payout is $0.0708, with an ex-date of March 20, 2019, which is today. Don't worry if you missed buying EXD before today, remember that the distribution comes out of the NAV so you can buy it for 7 cents cheaper than you did yesterday, all other things being equal!

This level of monthly payout annualizes to about $0.85 over the full year, which works out to be a yield of 9.07% on market price and 8.40% on NAV. Note that CEFConnect is still reporting the old distribution amount and distribution schedule, which could be one reason why investors may not have latched on to the fact that EXD has new (and more favorable!) investment and distribution policies yet.

(Source: CEFConnect)

There is reason to believe this CEF should work nicely in a taxable portfolio as buy-write option strategies tend to be tax-efficient. Remember that managers in tax-managed funds try to maximize return of capital ("ROC") distributions as they are more tax-efficient (see Return of Capital Distributions Demystified).

As we can see from the charts below that both ETB and ETV have been fairly successful as characterizing most of their distributions over the last several years as tax-friendly ROC or long-term cap gain distributions.

(Source: Morningstar)

Conclusions

EXD has a catalyst for discount contraction due to the fact that it is quite similar to its two sister funds (ETB and ETV) which are both now trading at a nice premium. It is much smaller and less expensive so if one takes their time, the possibility exists to see the differentials in NAV close some over a period of time. I have added a small watch position and expect to add as progress is seen and other investors begin taking notice. I like Eaton as a fund provider but often times over the last few years, several of their funds tend towards prices at a premium to NAV. This one being below NAV triggered my bargain hunting instinct.

Owners of ETB or ETV could also consider swapping to EXD to take advantage of the ~12 point spread in valuation (tax issues not considered).

I would like to tip my hat to George Spritzer whose write-up a bit over a month ago alerted me to be on the lookout for opportunity to own this fund for a speculative position in my portfolio. I have been adding a few shares along and studying what the likelihood of me getting into this fund in any significant way might be.

With that all said, I am also being very conservative with my buys right now as I am not at all really comfortable with the overall tenor of the market. December was very good to me. I bought deep and have gathered quite a bit of profits recently. Mostly what I am adding now is study positions and I have some CEFs I will likely hold for a while due to entrance price and desirability in my view for my portfolio. Provided Stanford Chemist continues to put up with me, I will discuss some of my keepers and past stinkers.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EXD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Housekeeping notes:



CEF Analyzer and The Eaton-Vance website mentioned above were the primary sources used to provide the data seen in this report. MAJOR point: ALWAYS investigate the Fund's website when you are considering adding it to your portfolio. This point is doubly important when you are looking at a new fund or an overhaul of an old fund. The information available on the Eaton Vance website provided much of the info here not seen on some of the more frequently visited sources for information!



Ideas presented are my own and ARE NOT a recommendation to buy or sell discussed entity. My activities within my own account are on me and my own Due Diligence procedures. I will discuss my ideas and actions on this forum but do understand I have several decades of experience in the financial markets and what is good for me may or may not be appropriate for others. I will make an effort to answer all questions in a timely manner and look forward to lively discussions. I recently added this fund to my taxable portfolio and have no plans to buy or sell over the next 72 hours.



My thanks for reading my ramblings and especially to The Stanford Chemist for providing his forum for exposure to your inputs on this entity. I do look forward to many future opportunities to share ideas with you on potential investments.