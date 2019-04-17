Northern Oil & Gas: Financially Strong At Current Strip Prices

Upstream companies look generally undervalued, and Northern is slightly undervalued compared to a peer such as Whiting as well.

Northern Oil & Gas (NOG) is a bit of a different company as a non-operator franchise that has an interest in over 5,000 gross wells across over 150,000 net acres in the Williston Basin. It is in solid financial health at current strip prices, with leverage expected to be under 1.6x by the end of the year. Oil prices are well above the estimated breakeven point of mid-$40s WTI oil.

Partners

Northern Oil & Gas partners with over 40 different operators in the Williston Basin, with Slawson, Continental, Whiting and Hess accounting for close to 50% of the company's producing wells combined.

(Source: Northern Oil & Gas)

Northern is able to choose which wells to participate in, and if the company elects to participate in a well, it is responsible for its proportionate share of the costs even if there are cost overruns.

With stronger oil prices, Northern is participating in nearly all the wells. It elected to participate in 93% of well proposals in 2017 compared to 77% in 2016.

In general, Northern sees decent IRRs in the upper 30% range at around $50 WTI oil, and tended to see 50+% IRRs at $60-70 WTI oil in 2018.

(Source: Northern Oil & Gas)

2019 Outlook

Northern Oil & Gas expects production to be around 35,000 BOEPD in 2019. Around 82% of its production is oil, and if WTI oil averages $61 during 2019, the company is expected to end up with around $640 million in oil and gas revenue.

It has around 65% of its projected 2019 oil production hedged at $63.32 per barrel, so hedges would add another $16 million in value at $61 WTI oil, bringing the total up to $656 million.

Barrels/Mcf $ Per Barrel/Mcf (Realized) $ Million Oil (Barrels) 10,475,500 $55.50 $581 Natural Gas and NGLs (Mcfe) 13,797,000 $4.25 $59 Hedge Value $16 Total Revenue $656

With around $266 million in capital expenditures, the company would end up with around $494 million in cash expenditures.

$ Million Production Expenses $93 Production Taxes $58 Cash G&A $14 Cash Interest $63 Capital Expenditures $266 Total Expenses $494

Thus with $61 oil, Northern Oil & Gas may be able to deliver around $162 million in positive cash flow in 2019. The company's hedges mean that its 2019 results aren't going to change that much if oil prices shift. Each $1 change in 2019 oil prices would affect Northern's cash flow by around $2.5 million before accounting for any potential change in the pricing for NGLs.

Northern also has a significant amount of 2020 hedges, with 57% of its oil production hedged if there is no change in volumes from 2019.

(Source: Northern Oil & Gas)

Notes On Maintenance Capital Expenditures

Overall, Northern Oil & Gas expects its production to fall slightly (-3.5%) in 2019 compared to Q4 2018, based on the midpoint of its guidance. This is partly driven by timing, with net well additions more heavily weighted to the second half of the year.

The $266 million capital expenditure budget appears to be fairly close to current maintenance capital expenditure levels though. Northern also noted that its base decline rate is in the mid-30s at the moment, and that should drop below 30% over time with stable drilling activity.

Thus, its breakeven point without hedges would appear to be generally around mid-$40s WTI oil, assuming similar differentials to 2019. The company's high oil percentage and low G&A expense help give it quite a competitive cost structure.

Leverage

Northern's leverage situation should improve with the positive cash flow that it may be able to generate in 2019. The company had around $833 million in net debt at the end of 2018, and it may be able to reduce this to $671 million by the end of 2019 at $61 WTI oil. This would only be 1.4x its unhedged EBITDAX based on $61 WTI oil in 2019.

Northern does have future considerations (recorded as contingent consideration and debt exchange derivatives liabilities) that it required to pay as part of its acquisitions and debt exchange transactions. The amount of future considerations owed varies according to the company's stock price (with a higher stock price reducing the future considerations owed). At Northern's current stock price, it may owe around $65 million, which may be settled with cash or stock.

Adding that to the company's net debt would increase its leverage at the end of 2019 to 1.55x unhedged EBITDAX.

Valuation

As a comparison, Whiting Petroleum is currently trading at an enterprise value (using its current share price and projected year-end net debt) that is approximately 3.8x its projected 2019 EBITDAX at $61 WTI oil. I consider Whiting to be a good comparison for Northern Oil & Gas, since it is one of Northern's biggest partners and is mostly a Williston Basin producer.

A similar multiple would result in Northern Oil & Gas being valued at approximately $1.805 billion. Subtracting net debt and future considerations owed would leave $1.069 billion for Northern's market capitalisation. This works out to around $2.84 per share. This is around 7% higher than what the company is currently trading at.

Conclusion

Northern Oil & Gas appears to be in good shape, with the ability to generate a significant amount of positive cash flow at current strip prices. This should allow it to significantly reduce its debt during 2019. Northern's leverage appears to be reasonable, and it seems to have a WTI oil breakeven point in the mid-$40s.

Upstream multiple valuations have come down a lot, so I would say that Northern Oil & Gas is quite undervalued compared to historical multiples. A 5.0x EBITDAX multiple would increase its value to around $4.34 per share instead. Compared to peers, Northern Oil & Gas is probably slightly undervalued, trading at a relative 7% discount to Whiting Petroleum.

Free Trial Offer We are currently offering a free two-week trial to Distressed Value Investing. Join our community to receive exclusive research about various energy companies and other opportunities along with full access to my portfolio of historic research that now includes over 1,000 reports on over 100 companies.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in NOG over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.