Financials And Real Estate Dashboard - Update

This article series provides a monthly dashboard of industries in each sector of the GICS classification. It compares valuation and quality factors relative to their historical averages.

Executive summary

Combining 3 valuation ratios, consumer finance and mortgage REITs look slightly undervalued relative to historical averages. Capital markets look close to fair price. Commercial banks look good in price/earnings, but moderately overpriced taking into account other valuation ratios. Metrics are mixed for real estate management and thrifts/mortgage: some ratios are very good and other ones very bad. All industries in these 2 sectors are above their historical averages in profitability measured in return on equity, except insurance. Insurance is also the most overpriced industry in this group.

Since last month:

P/E has improved in insurance and REITs, and deteriorated in real estate management.

P/S has improved in banks and thrifts/mortgage, and deteriorated in capital markets, consumer finance, real estate management and REITs.

P/FCF has improved in banks, thrifts/mortgage, capital markets and insurance, and deteriorated in consumer finance, real estate management and REITs.

ROE is stable overall and deteriorated a bit in real estate management.

The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLRE) and the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF) have underperformed the SPDR S&P 500 ETF by 2.7 and 0.4 percentage points.

The 5 top momentum stocks on this period in the S&P 500 financial and real estate sectors are: Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP), Moody's Corp. (MCO), MSCI Inc. (MSCI), Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF), and S&P Global Inc. (SPGI), all in the financial markets industry.

Some cheap stocks in their industries

The stocks listed below are in the S&P 1500 index, cheaper than their respective industry factor for price/earnings, price/sales and price/free cash flow. The 10 companies with the highest return on equity are kept in the final selection. Quantitative Risk & Value Members have an early access to the stock lists before they are published in free-access articles. This is not investment advice. Do your own research before buying.

AMP Ameriprise Financial Inc. CAPMARKET EVR Evercore Inc. CAPMARKET GHL Greenhill & Co. Inc. CAPMARKET WDR Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. CAPMARKET ENVA Enova International Inc. CONSUMERFIN SYF Synchrony Financial CONSUMERFIN BFS Saul Centers Inc. REIT CBRE CBRE Group Inc. REMGMT HF HFF Inc. REMGMT MMI Marcus & Millichap Inc. REMGMT

Detail of valuation and quality indicators in financials and real estate on 4/16/2019

I take 4 aggregate industry factors: price/earnings (P/E), price to sales (P/S), price to free cash flow (P/FCF), and return on equity (ROE). My choice has been justified here and here. Their calculation aims at limiting the influence of outliers and large caps. They are reference values for stock picking, not for capital-weighted indices.

For each factor, I calculate the difference with its own historical average: to the average for valuation ratios, from the average for ROE, so that the higher is always the better. The difference is measured in percentage for valuation ratios, not for ROE (already in percentage).

The next table reports the 4 industry factors. There are 3 columns for each factor: the current value, the average (“Avg”) between January 1999 and October 2015 taken as an arbitrary reference of fair valuation, and the difference explained above (“D-xxx”).

P/E Avg D- P/E P/S Avg D- P/S P/FCF Avg D- P/FCF ROE Avg D-ROE Commercial Banks 13.37 15.24 12.25% 3.04 2.06 -47.62% 14.65 13.44 -9.01% 10.45 8.89 1.56 Thrifts/Mortgage* 15.60 20.66 24.52% 3.10 2.03 -52.75% 17.16 14.75 -16.31% 8.34 5.02 3.32 Consumer Finance* 12.81 13.15 2.59% 1.41 1.47 4.15% 8.17 8.22 0.62% 11.76 11.83 -0.07 Capital Markets* 15.15 18.07 16.15% 3.79 3.06 -23.97% 16.74 19.62 14.67% 10.47 7.89 2.58 Insurance 20.56 13.7 -50.11% 1.32 1.07 -23.74% 12.36 8.99 -37.52% 6.33 8.71 -2.38 Mortgage REITs** 13.73 17.01 19.30% 4.10 4.13 0.68% 48.32 48.8 0.98% 5.13 4.72 0.41 Equity REITs** 33.44 35.51 5.83% 6.14 4.56 -34.61% 48.97 38.64 -26.72% 6.25 4.04 2.21 Real Estate Management** 20.45 31.19 34.44% 4.84 3.06 -58.29% 28.09 25.55 -9.93% 5.86 -1.33 7.19

* Averages since 2003 - ** Averages since 2006 -

The following charts give an idea of the current status of 3 valuation factors (P/E, P/S, P/FCF) and a quality factor (ROE) relative to their historical average in each industry. For all factors, the difference to average is calculated in the direction where positive is good. For valuation ratios, lower is better; for ROE, higher is better. On the charts below, higher is always better.

Price/earnings relative to historical average:

Price/sales relative to historical average:

Price/free cash flow relative to historical average:

ROE relative to historical average:

Momentum

The next chart compares the price action of XLF and XLRE with the benchmark in 1 month.

Chart by TradingView.

Most of my stock holdings are based on quantitative value models. However, value is a bad timing indicator. Quantitative Risk & Value (QRV) provides you with a more realistic quantitative approach, for a world of probabilities instead of just risk on/risk off . It includes a systemic risk indicator and strategies based on it. Get started with a two-week free trial and see how QRV can improve your investing decisions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.