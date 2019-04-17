Weekly Review: High-Yield CEFs - DHF Has Solid Past Performance And Juicy Current Yield

We see DHF as one of the interesting buying opportunities at that this moment.

Most of the closed-end funds from the sector are traded at positive Z-score, so you need to be cautious when you select your long positions.

Introduction

The closed-end funds from the high-yield sector significantly increased their prices over the past four months. Currently, most of them are traded at positive Z-scores, which is an indication that they have lost most of their statistical edge. Still, they are traded at high discounts, but we are cautious when we select our positions due to the lack of statistical edge. I still see several interesting buying opportunities in the sector, which I am going to discuss with you in this article. Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund (DHF) is a very interesting combination of attractive valuation, solid past performance and quality of the portfolio.

The Benchmark

The price of the iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) rose by $0.53 to finish the week at $86.96 per share which also a new high for the year. Furthermore, we have not seen the main index at these levels since January 2018.

The past several weeks were quiet for the high-yield bonds as they continued their upward trend stimulated by the gains in equities. It seems that the market participants have again appetite for riskier assets.

Source: Barchart, iBoxx $ High Yield Corp Bond iShares

I would like to spend some time covering several advantages of high-yield bonds and closed-end funds, which invest in this asset class. As the high-yield sector generally has a low correlation to other sectors of the fixed-income market, along with less sensitivity to interest rate risk, an allocation to high-yield bonds may provide portfolio diversification benefits. In addition, high-yield bond investments have historically offered similar returns to equity markets but with lower volatility.

Statistical Comparison And Spread Review Of The Sector

High-yield bonds are typically evaluated on the difference between their yield and the yield on the US Treasury bond. High-yield spreads are used by investors and market analysts to evaluate the overall credit markets. Higher spreads indicate a higher default risk in junk bonds and can be a reflection of the overall corporate economy and/or a broader weakening of macroeconomic conditions. On a weekly basis, we notice a slight decrease of 0.11 bps.

Data by YCharts

Source: YCharts, US High Yield Master II Option-Adjusted Spread and US High Yield Master II Effective Yield

Below, you can find a statistical comparison between HYG and the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT). As discussed, we observe a low correlation between the two sectors - it is only 0.51 points for the last 200-day period:

Source: Author's software

On the other hand, we have a statistical comparison between HYG and the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY). There's definitely a stronger relationship between them.

Source: Author's software

The News

Source: Yahoo News, High Yield Closed-End Funds News

Over the past week, several funds from the sector announced their regular dividends:

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund (NHS) increased its dividend from $0.0658 per share to $0.0905 per share of common stock.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (BGH) $0.1482 per share.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (KIO) $0.1250 per common share

High Income Securities Fund (PCF) announced that the board of trustees has determined to implement a Transitional Investment Strategy.

Review Of High-Yield CEFs

Weekly % Changes In The Sector

Source: CEFConnect.com

1. Lowest Z-Score:

Source: CEFConnect.com

The above sample represents the most undervalued closed-end funds in the sector based on the Z-score as a statistical indicator. In other words, the Z-score indicator shows us how many times the discount/premium deviates from its mean for a one year period.

Compared to the last time we do not have any significant changes among the funds which take the first ten positions. Looking at the situation in the sector I am not surprised to find out that many of the high yield closed-end funds are traded at positive Z-score. Оver the past four months, the prices of the CEFs have risen significantly and the average discount/premium metric has moved away from its mean.

High Income Securities Fund (PCF) remains the only one fund which has a negative value of its Z-score. I believe it was a consequence of the tender offer which was announced from the management team. On top of that, the board of trustees has determined to implement a Transitional Investment Strategy. Prior to the fund’s recently completed self-tender offer, shareholders approved a proposal authorizing the board of trustees to take steps to cause the fund to cease to be a registered investment company (RIC).

2. Highest Z-Score:

Source: CEFConnect.com

If we see a change in the current market environment and the investors start to worry about the credit risk then we have to be prepared to hedge our positions if we want to protect our portfolios. From a statistical point of view, the best way is to use the funds with the highest Z-scores.

I am very glad to see Invesco High Income Trust II (VLT) decreasing its Z-score because it was one of the funds which I used as a hedging reaction to my long positions. It comes after a drop of 0.76% in its price on a weekly basis.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund (NHS) is the new leader of the ranking. The market participants reacted positively on the announcement of the increased dividend and the price of the high-yield CEFs moved up by 1.21%. I will try to avoid naked short positions in the fund in the next several weeks if I do not see extremely high Z-score because I expect to see a lot of optimism here and probably an additional increase of the price. The recent dividend increase will make NHS one of the funds with the highest yields in the sector. Based on the latest price the current yield will be 9.3%.

Data by YCharts

The average Z-score of the high-yield CEFs is 0.82 points. On a weekly basis, we find a slight decrease of 0.07 bps of the average value. At the end of December, we had -3.43 points average Z-score, and now, it is close to 1.00 point.

Source: CEFConnect.com

3. Biggest Discount:

Source: CEFConnect.com

The next criterion, which I consider as important, is the spread between the net asset value and the price. Currently, most of the funds are trading at a discount. There are a lot of factors which can be taken into consideration when you analyze the funds and their discount/premium metric. If you are looking for potential "Long" positions to your portfolio my recommendation is to remain focused on the funds which are traded at discount.

The above table represents the funds with the highest discounts in the sector. As we see, nine of them can be bought at more than 11.00% discount on their net asset value. Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (IVH) for example is one of the CEFs which are still traded at relatively low Z-score and have an attractive valuation. Additionally, it offers one of the most stable dividends in the sector. Its current yield is 8.77% and as per the latest earning report, its earning/coverage ratio remains 108.10% which is a sign that the management does not face any difficulties to maintain the dividend.

Source: CEFAnalyzer.com

The average discount/premium of the high-yield CEFs is -7.31%. Last week, the average spread between prices and net asset values was -7.33%.

Source: CEFConnect.com

4. Highest Premium:

Source: CEFConnect.com

Definitely, lack of candidates which can be reviewed as potential short trades based on their premiums. We have only one outlier which has reasonable spread between its net asset value and price but last time we have already discussed the liquidity risk of Barings Participation Investors (MPV). I will review it as a potential "Sell" candidate only if I see this fund traded at very high Z-score.

Here is the full picture of the funds from the sector. Below, we have depicted their discount/premium and their Z-score:

Source: CEFConnect.com

5. Highest 5-year Annualized Return On NAV:

Source: CEFConnect.com

As I mentioned earlier, there are several factors which can play a significant role in the discount or premium trading of the funds. The past performance is one of them because it is one of the determining criteria to value the quality of the management team.

As you see, Barings Participation Investors (MPV) and Barings Corporate Investors (MCI) are the outliers of the observation and this is the main reason behind their trading at a premium.

The average return for the past five years is 5.06% for the sector. As you can see, the current yields of most of the funds are much higher than the historical ones.

6. Highest Distribution Rate:

Source: CEFConnect.com

The average yield on price for the sector is 8.16%, and the average yield on net asset value is 7.55%. We have already seen that most of the funds are trading at a discount, so this difference should not surprise us.

Source: CEFConnect.com

7. Lowest Effective Leverage:

Source: CEFConnect.com

Two funds which are not leveraged and three which use leverage below 10%. The average leverage for the sector is 26.77%. Below, you can see the relationship between the effective leverage of the funds and their yield on net asset value.

The chart below reveals another reason behind the premiums of Barings Participation Investors (MPV) and Barings Corporate Investors (MCI). The use relatively low effective leverage but manage to keep their return on net asset value very competitive.

Source: CEFConnect.com

Statistical Comparison And Potential Trades

As usual, I am looking for closed-end funds that have all the characteristics to be of interest to us. Based on the current market environment, it is easier to find potential "Buy" candidates rather than reasonable "Shorts". We have already seen what is the situation in the sector and the lack of statistical edge. All combining to form a landscape that Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund (DHF) is one of the funds which deserve our attention. One of the highest returns on net asset value for the past years, relatively low Z-score, attractive valuation and juicy current yield.

Source: CEFConnect.com

Fund Basics

Source: Fund Sponsor Website

The total net assets managed by the fund are $364M and $116M of them are coming from the leverage. In other words, the effective leverage of the fund is 31.87%.

Source: CEFConnect.com

Valuation

Currently, the fund is traded at 7.76% discount. The price of DHF is strongly correlated to the price of NHS. For the last 400 days, we observe a correlation of 0.91 points. Currently, their prices are deviating from their average spread which is another statistical bullish factor for the price for DHF. If you are a regular reader of my articles you probably know that mean reversion is one of my favorite strategies.

Source: Author's software

Current Yield

We do have a yield on the price of 9.13% and a yield on the net asset value of 8.42%. The current distribution is $0.0235 and it is paid on a monthly basis.

Source: CEFAnalyzer.com

Portfolio

The main distribution is between "B" and "BB" ratings. The "Telecommunication Services" and "Materials" sectors have the biggest weights in the portfolio. The portfolio is well-diversified among 228 different investments.

Source: Fund Sponsor Website

Source: Fund Sponsor Website

When we are talking about fixed-income it is almost impossible to miss the duration as a factor. The duration of the portfolio of DHF is 3.45 years. On the chart below, I have compared it to the rest of the funds from the area.

Source: CEFdata.com

Hedging Reaction

As you know, one of our purposes is to be prepared always for unexpected events and outcomes. Therefore, we insist on having a hedging reaction to our positions. As a hedge, we can use the Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund. As we saw, they have a pretty strong correlation between their prices which is valid for their net asset values as well. Additionally, NHS has one of the highest Z-scores in the sector at that moment.

Data by YCharts

Conclusion

The high-yield sector does not provide us with significant arbitrage opportunities at present. Most of the CEFs are trading at discounts, and it is difficult to find reasonable "Short" candidates. On the other hand, there are still interesting funds which provide us with an attractive valuation to review them as potential "Buy" candidates.

Based on the data that I have reviewed, DHF can be a potential addition to your portfolio.

Note: This article was originally published on April 14, 2019, and, as such, some figures and charts might not be entirely up to date.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in DHF over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.