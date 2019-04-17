Investors Shouldn't Go Bananas

Thought For The Day: Investors should cultivate portfolios whose sweet fruit will stand the test of time, through their life-cycle and beyond.

Equal-Weighting

“I examined 90 years of data from 1926-2016 and showed that equal-weighting the U.S. stock universe bested capitalization-weighting by an enormous 281bp per year. The source of outperformance for equal weighting is a combination of the size premium from the average… smaller market cap, and from contrarian rebalancing...” (Ploutos)

Peak Margins

“Margin compression is coming, as earnings growth could matter more to stock prices. The recent market rally has left valuations for many stocks on the high end of historical averages. With multiples higher, companies will likely need to demonstrate earnings growth to drive further share price appreciation.” (Janus Henderson Investors)

Thought For The Day

Were it not for the bounteous font of information I access through my daily feeds, I would have been remiss in acknowledging World Banana Day, today, April 17. Given the global nature of this holiday, my silence might have caused offense, or worse, an international incident with India, China, the Philippines, Ecuador, or Indonesia, the top five producers of the yellow fruit.

(This list surprised me, until I saw that Ecuador was the largest banana exporter – apparently domestic demand in those other countries lowers its international banana profile. Another surprising fact I learned is that Belgium is the second largest banana exporter. But for those scratching their heads, the damp lowland country imports the bananas from the Caribbean and then exports them to other European countries.)

Now I admit that I’m not a fan of these national, or in this case global, food days (even though I love bananas). To me, seeing a President, of either party, take out his quill or Cross pen to sign a proclamation honoring the banana, or any other fruit, vegetable or herb, detracts from the dignity of the High Office he holds. To me, such acts smack of crude politics; for example, solemn intonations about how many grams of protein the peanut provides per ounce on National Peanut Day are all about winning Southern votes, with the vote seekers reliably on the hustings demanding that the purchase of peanuts and Cracker Jacks is as American as baseball, and of course accusing their opponents of deficiency in this patriotic act.

However, and here I admit to a weakness, I cannot overlook World Banana Day without at least some fleeting thought about what we as investors are meant to learn from this odd fact. And on the basis of some quick botanical research, my conclusion is that we shouldn’t go bananas in our investing.

Here’s what I mean. Scholarly research has shown repeatedly that investors have short attention spans. They drive themselves bananas, with news stories about Jumia Technologies (JMIA) rising 35% yesterday, wondering if they should hop on the banana-wagon. The focus is seldom on the long-term.

And it turns out that that really is bananas. For you see, bananas are not forever. Though their “trees” are stately in appearance, they are not actually arboreal but rather herbaceous “pseudostems” that live a short while, yield bananas and die in a process that ends with the removal of the plants. I quote from the San Francisco Chronicle Home Guides:

[The pseudostems] yield bananas for about five to six years, after which growers dig up the rhizome. The production of bananas from the rapidly growing banana plants begins to fall off after the fourth year.”

In contrast, fruit trees can last for many decades, even in non-ideal conditions. I recently lost a very dear uncle and planted not a banana tree, but a vineyard in his memory. A vineyard can last more than a century, but even still, the seeds can regenerate, bearing new fruit generation after generation. That, I think, is how we should ideally approach investing, as a process we set in motion with very long-term goals, something we can replenish through savings, prune to increase long-term returns, and finally something that if properly cultivated can benefit our heirs as well.

Bananas are a fun, in-the-moment kind of fruit, but their short lives bring no glory to their producers. Investors should cultivate portfolios whose sweet fruit will stand the test of time, through their life-cycle and beyond.

--

Please share your thoughts in our comments section. Meanwhile, Seeking Alpha has added podcasts to its repertoire – from me and others; for a weekly “best of” digest, follow SA Multimedia; you can also follow my feed on iTunes.