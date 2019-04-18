What's Up, Doc? Google Health May Become The Company's Next Home Run

New initiatives could take some time to play out but in the short term. I believe the company's search and ad business will continue to drive 20% growth.

With a number of "Other Bets" in the pipeline, one or two can be home runs for the company - and they are BIG opportunities.

Only a small fraction of Alphabet's revenue is generated outside of the search and ad business, and the company faces a few challenges here.

Last month I published an article on Google and it's parent company Alphabet (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) that focused on the many different investments the company is making while looking for the next big thing. As I mentioned in that article, Alphabet is like a baseball hitter with almost an unlimited number of strikes. After all, it has $100 billion in cash, and unless it blows it all on one big acquisition – not likely – it has many opportunities to swing for the fences.

Despite all these “Other Bets” – as they are called in Alphabet’s SEC filings, most of the company's revenues still come from the online search and ad business. The problem is that more and more consumers are "searching" for items on Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) or using personal assistants like Alexa or Siri, and while these services don't compete directly with Google's ad business, they have the ability to take business away from Google. For example, if you can ask Alexa for the nearest pizza place instead of Googling it on your desktop or phone, then Google misses an opportunity to place an ad in front of you.

So, Google's attempts at home runs in some areas also has been combined with an eye toward cementing its foothold in the online ad market. In some cases, the initiatives go hand in hand.

Google Has Always Been an Artificial Intelligence Company

If you think about how Google ads work, Google has always been involved in the "artificial intelligence" area. Maybe not to the extent that new features are exploring, but the algorithms that have existed for years that feed you ads relevant to your interests, previous searches, location, etc. have some of the components that are at the foundation of AI. And with a grasp of consumer’s attention and the aforementioned $100 billion, the company has a pretty good advantage.

Source: CB Insights

It also acquired AI startup DeepMind in 2014 for $600M, Halli Labs, an India-based AI startup focused on deep learning and machine learning systems, and AIMatter, a computer vision company using a neural network-based AI platform to process images. In fact, over the last several years, Google has outpaced the other FANG companies in AI-related patents.

Source: CB Insights

And while AI seems to be the backbone of its forays into cloud computing, logistics, transportation, and other initiatives, the area I find most interesting is in the healthcare space. If Google can marry data and AI in the field of healthcare, there are limitless opportunities.

We all know how inefficient the healthcare industry is with all of the data that's required in the medical field, which is expected to balloon from 153 exabytes of data produced in the healthcare field in 2013 to an estimated 2300 exabytes in 2020.

Source: CB Insights

While healthcare has been part of Google's strategy for some time, CB Insights reports that the mentions of 'healthcare," "Calico" and "Verily" on earnings calls has spiked considerably in recent quarters. (Calico and Verily are Alphabet subsidiaries focused on healthcare).

Source: CB Insights

The Hardware Piece

The data and analytics wouldn't be complete without the hardware piece as well. Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) already is developing technology that will enable the iPhone to detect diseases, and there's no reason why Google couldn't do the same with its Pixel or other wearables. Google also has a patent for a concussion test using a headset – and maybe Google Glass will come back with some additional healthcare related capabilities. Here's one: What if Google Glass can interpret signals from your eyes that might detect certain diseases or physical states? Or if it is built with a device that can measure your pulse from touching your temple?

I would personally had appreciated the ability to ask Google Personal Assistant what medication I could have given my daughter the other night when she was coughing up a storm. What if the information from her last examination had been available on the cloud, along with her current and prior medications and dosages, as well as a way to enter current symptoms in order to get some basic medical suggestions? I'm not saying it would replace a doctor's visit, but sometimes you just know it's not that serious – you just don't know what to do at the moment.

A New CEO, A Renewed Focus?

Google hired a new CEO to head its healthcare initiatives, which at the time were quite fragmented. Former CEO of Geisinger Health David Feinberg was hired in Q42018 to work closely with both AI Chief Jeff Dean and CEO Sundar Pichai.

Technically this is Google's third foray into healthcare. In 2008, it launched Google Health to try to consolidate patient data from different providers, but it was shut down in 2013. Then it launched Google Fit, an ecosystem for Android phones and WearOS watches. And while the latter initiative is ongoing, the hiring of Feinberg seems to be a more serious effort to get this thing going.

The Healthcare Industry

The healthcare industry is estimated to be over a $3 trillion industry and its not just data that Google is going after. For a full report on Google’s approach, check out the CB Insights report.

It’s using its AI expertise to develop new paradigms for the detection, diagnosis, and treatment of disease, the creation of hardware or devices to assist in the collection of data, and the infrastructure to make the industry more efficient.

As the CB Insight report states:

“In short, Google seems to be going after the healthcare space from every possible angle.”

It's even working on a project to release sterilized mosquitoes to control the spread of disease, as well as a diabetes management system complete with a "smart" syringe.

According to CB Insights,

“The specific disease areas where Google is studying diagnostics and management — including diabetes, Parkinson’s Disease, and heart disease, among others.”

My Take

Alphabet currently trades at a price to free cash flow of 34.3, slightly above its normal P/FCF of 31.4. It also has more than $100 billion in cash, which is 12% of the company’s total market capitalization of $849 billion. However, the company did recently approve an additional $12.5 billion in share buybacks which is the company’s alternative to paying a dividend – Don't expect an actual dividend any time soon.

If it weren’t for the expected growth in free cash flow, I would suggest the company was slightly overvalued. In 2018, the company produced free cash flow of $32.46 per share and it is expected to generate $42.19 in free cash flow per share in 2019. If the company comes through and meets those expectations, the stock is likely to soar above $1400 by the end of this year, and potentially reach $1,550 in 2020 if an additional 19% FCF growth plays out. That’s 27% in two years, which wouldn’t be such a bad return and does not include the effect of share buybacks.

While I'm somewhat concerned that margins have declined across the board, I understand that traffic acquisition costs have been driven primarily by a shift to mobile search – but I feel confident that the company will be able to adapt to this trend relatively quickly.

I don’t believe that any of the non-Google brands will provide much of a boost to results in the next year or two, but as I mention above, I’m excited about the long-term prospects in the healthcare market.

These opportunities could take some time to play out, but waiting until benefits and profitability are imminent could result in some missed upside. The price of the stock will likely move ahead of any positive news on the status of healthcare or other initiatives. For now, I’m placing my bet that the advertising business will be reinvigorated via mobile and hardware and also point to the 20% plus revenue growth that the company seemingly defies to slow from. For an almost trillion-dollar company, that rate of growth is truly remarkable, and the best part is that if any of its Other Bets become home runs – healthcare or otherwise – Google can exhibit revenue growth normally only seen in small and micro cap stocks.

My price target for the stock within the next 12 months is $1400 in 12 months and potentially $1,550 within 24 months. We rate the stock a strong buy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GOOG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is meant to identify an idea for further research and analysis and should not be taken as a recommendation to invest. It does not provide individualized advice or recommendations for any specific reader. Also note that we may not cover all relevant risks related to the ideas presented in this article. Readers should conduct their own due diligence and carefully consider their own investment objectives, risk tolerance, time horizon, tax situation, liquidity needs, and concentration levels, or contact their advisor to determine if any ideas presented here are appropriate for their unique circumstances.