OCI: The Free Cash Flow Is Now Really Kicking In

OCI should be able to repay all debt due over the next 4 years with its own free cash flow, paving the way for a more advantageous refinancing in 2023.

Introduction

Despite the general lack of interest in fertilizer companies and more specifically European fertilizer companies, there was some good money to be made with OCI (OTC:OCINF) (OTCQX:OCINY). The market finally caught up with OCI’s improving production profile and in the Nest Egg Portfolio we were able to take a nice profit. But right before I could pull the trigger on re-initiating a long position, rumors emerged about OCI being in discussions to sell its methanol division (no official offer has been made yet, though).

OCI is incorporated in the Netherlands and trades on the Euronext Amsterdam Stock Exchange. As the US listing can be quite illiquid, I think it makes more sense to consider Amsterdam to trade in the company’s securities. The ticker symbol in the Netherlands is OCI, and the average daily volume is a healthier 375,000 shares. The current market capitalization is approximately 5.5B EUR, which is the equivalent of $6.2B. As OCI reports its financial results in US Dollar, I will use the USD as base currency throughout this article unless indicated otherwise.

Cash flow, cash flow, cash flow

Just like CF Industries, OCI had to convince its shareholders it was gearing up for the next cycle in the fertilizer sector after investing billions in expanding its production capacity. The new Natgasoline plant in the USA is now fully up and running, and despite this 50% owned plant being accounted for as an ‘equity accounted investment,’ it does create additional value to OCI as well.

In FY 2018, OCI’s total revenue increased by 44% to $3.25B on the back of higher volumes and higher prices. The revenue expansion actually happened simultaneously with a margin expansion as OCI’s gross profit increased by roughly 94% during the year. The margin expansion was even more noticeable in the final quarter of last year when the revenue increased by 47%, but the gross profit increased by a stunning 146%.

The operating profit in 2018 more than tripled from $148M to $504M and despite the high finance cost (which increased by $115M on the back of a lower FX gain but higher interest expenses after acquiring OCI LP), the impact on the net income was relatively low. The bottom line shows a net income of $99.5M, but the income attributable to OCI’s shareholders actually is a net loss of $49M or 23 cents per share.

So why was I considering going long again? Because the key element to understand OCI is the cash flow statements. The company reported a total depreciation charge of $425M, but spent less than $300M on capex, and that’s where the value is.

OCI’s reported operating cash flow was $672M, but this included a working capital benefit of $83M, and a $21M payment to a non-controlling interest. This means that on an adjusted basis, the operating cash flow came in at roughly $568M. After deducting the $293M in capex, you would expect the free cash flow result to be around $275M. A respectable result, but there’s more.

When looking at the company’s presentation that was released in conjunction with the financial reports, OCI provided a breakdown between growth capex and sustaining capex. Of the $293M in total capex, just $136M (less than half) was qualified as sustaining capex. This actually means that the sustaining free cash flow was roughly $430M. And that’s what made and still makes OCI so appealing. Also keep in mind these cash flow results don’t even take the 50% owned Natgasoline plant into consideration which is accounted for as an investment, and where OCI will depend on the incoming dividends that will be paid from the operating subsidiary while a second production line at the Dutch BioMCN plant should start contributing from this year on as well. Taking all these things into consideration, I can easily see a $475-500M free cash flow result in 2020, which would translate into US$2.25-2.30 per share, or around 2 EUR.

The net debt is now decreasing fast

One of the main reasons why OCI’s share price remained weak in the past few years was its net debt position. As of the end of 2017, this resulted in a debt ratio of 7 times its EBITDA, but the acute danger is now over as OCI has proven it is able to reduce the net debt while increasing the EBITDA result.

As of the end of 2018, OCI had $461M in cash on the balance sheet as well as a gross debt of $4.58B resulting n a net debt of $4.1B. Considering the EBITDA increased from almost $480M to $929M, the debt ratio remains high at 4.4, but OCI should be quite fine as it can now deploy its incoming cash flow to repay the debt that comes due. Between 2019 and 2022, approximately $1B of debt becomes due (at an average rate of $230M per year), and I think it would be in OCI’s best interest if it would gradually repay this debt.

Not only will this decrease the interest expenses in the subsequent years resulting in an even higher free cash flow, but it could also create a lot of goodwill with its lenders in anticipation of a refinancing move in 2023 to restructure the $1.8B in debt that becomes due that year. OCI paid almost $280M in interest expenses on the $4.58B in gross debt, indicating an average cost of debt of around 6%. Should OCI indeed repay the debt that becomes due between 2019 and 2022, it would save approximately $50-55M in interest expenses, further boosting the free cash flow result by around $40M or $0.20 per share.

Investment thesis

I wasn’t quite sure why OCI’s share price went south after touching the 27 EUR range, but I was glad that it did. Unfortunately I didn’t act fast enough to re-establish a position as other fertilizer companies also started to realize OCI’s business is printing cash these days.

No agreement has been reached yet, and I secretly hope any potential sale deal will fall through, resulting in a decline of the share price when the money that was betting on a sale sells their positions. Should that be the case, I would very seriously consider going long on OCI again.

