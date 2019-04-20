Publicis Should Buy Itself Instead Of Epsilon

Introduction

Publicis (OTCQX:PUBGY) (OTCQX:PGPEF) (OTCPK:PBCBF) is one of the largest ad agencies in the world, and its 80,000 employees cover half of the world’s countries. The ad sector isn’t an easy sector as you have to deal with client turnover (as clients seem to be trying out different ad agencies every other few years) and the volatility of the world economy (companies will spend less on advertising during adverse economic circumstances).

Source: Yahoo Finance

Publicis is a French company, and its main and most liquid listing is on Euronext Paris, where the company is trading with PUB as its ticker symbol. Considering the average daily volume in France is substantially higher (800,000 shares) compared to the US, I would recommend trading the shares of Publicis through the facilities of Euronext Paris, which also has option chains available.

Strong cash flows create financial flexibility

In 2018, Publicis generated a total revenue of 9.95B EUR, which was indeed slightly lower than the 10.25B EUR in 2017, but thanks to further cost reductions, Publicis’ EBITDA did increase by in excess of 20% to just over 2B EUR, but this was predominantly caused by the application of the new IFRS 16 rules, which means some lease expenses now have to be ‘depreciated’ rather than expensed.

Source: Publicis, financial results 2018

That’s also the reason why the depreciation charges suddenly spiked as they came in more than three times higher than in 2017. In the end, everything straightened out, and the EBIT decreased slightly by just 1%, mainly due to a 19M EUR increase in non-current income and expenses.

Despite this, the pre-tax income increased due to a substantially lower net financial expense (11M EUR versus 51M EUR), resulting in a 2.5% increase in the pre-tax income and a 7% increase in the net income, which increased to 930M EUR or 4.01 EUR per share. A decent performance, but what really matters are the cash flows. And IFRS 16 does complicate this as well.

Publicis reported an operating cash flow of 1.94B EUR, but this includes a 43M EUR tax payment that wasn’t due over FY 2018, a 153M EUR contribution from changes in the working capital while it also excluded the 432M EUR attributable to leasing agreements and a 10M EUR payment to non-controlling interests.

Source: Publicis, financial results 2018

Once we take all this into consideration, the adjusted operating cash flow was 1.3B EUR. The total capex however was just 207M EUR, resulting in Publicis generating a free cash flow of approximately 1.1B EUR, or 4.75 EUR per share. So at a share price of around 48 EUR per share, Publicis was trading at a free cash flow yield of around 10% and that’s cheap, even for a company operating in a cyclical sector.

But I’m not sure the acquisition of Epsilon is a wise move

Last Sunday, Publicis announced it was paying $3.95B (after a taking the tax consequences into account), which according to Publicis is a multiple of 8.2 on the ‘adjusted EBITDA,’ which isn’t very expensive. To help fund the acquisition, Publicis has suspended its 400M EUR share buyback program, but the dividend should be maintained.

Source: Publicis acquisition presentation

I understand Publicis feels the need to remain relevant in the ‘big data’ space (Epsilon appears to be specialised in Customer Relationship Management), but investors weren’t too impressed with the Epsilon deal when the first rumors appeared. The valuation of the company is rumored to be north of 4B EUR, and this sent some Publicis shareholders running for the exits as they very clearly remember the unimpressive acquisition of Sapient in 2015. Just 18 months after acquiring Sapient, Publicis had to record an impairment charge of almost half of its $3.7B purchase, and even two years after the purchase, in 2017, Publicis still had to explain to its own employees what the new division was actually doing.

Source: Publicis presentation

So I understand the skepticism in the market on this new acquisition. Publicis’ track record of smaller acquisitions is fine, but the previous multi-billion acquisition it pursued didn’t work out too well. I hope the company’s management team and board of directors have done their homework, because shareholders won’t be as forgiving if Publicis strikes out a second time.

Fortunately Publicis’ balance sheet appears to be strong enough to absorb the acquisition. As of the end of 2018, Publicis had a net cash position of approximately 330M EUR (almost 1.5 EUR per share) and with an EBITDA of 2.05B EUR (approximately 1.6B EUR if you’d exclude the impact of IFRS 16 on the leasing agreements) Publicis’ balance sheet can definitely handle a large acquisition without running into problems. But whether or not the acquisition of Epsilon is a good deal will depend on whether or not the deal is as accretive as Publicis’ management expects it to be. Time will tell.

Investment thesis

Publicis had everything going for itself and its very robust incoming cash flow allowed it to pursue several growth initiatives. The company’s management immediately wanted to catch a big fish and is spending billions on Epsilon. The jury’s out on the acquisition and I hope Publicis knows what it’s doing. Otherwise it would have been a better idea to just ‘buy itself’ at a 9-10% free cash flow yield through share repurchases.

I currently have no position in Publicis but am tempted to write a put option. I think most of the disappointment, uncertainty and reluctance is in the share price by now.

