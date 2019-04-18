Europe Is Playing A Waiting Game On Brexit

The grand experiment that combined the economies and political systems of Europe into a European Union has faced more than a few challenges since the turn of this century. The combination of the economies of the southern and northern European nations where approaches to managing their finances are as different as night and day. The EU and ECB have dealt with the rollercoaster ride of bailouts when it comes to Greece, Italy, Spain, Portugal, and other members of the union over the past years.

Perhaps the most significant challenge to the future of the union came in June 2016 when the United Kingdom held a referendum which was a simple yes or no vote to remain in the EU. By a narrow margin, the UK voted for Brexit which triggered almost three years of negotiations to come up with a framework for the UK's departure or divorce from the rest of Europe.

The UK never totally bought into the idea of pan-Europeanism. After all, while most member nations surrendered their currencies and adopted the euro, the UK stuck with the pound. More than the English Channel divides the UK from Europe, and the Brexit issue has dominated the news cycle over the past years. The latest move by the EU to extend the UK's membership until the end of October could be a sign that the leadership is showing their hand in a high-stakes poker game that will determine the future of the European Union. Meanwhile, the pound is sitting at just under the $1.31 level against the US dollar waiting for a final determination on Brexit.

The Invesco Currency Shares British Pound Sterling Trust (FXB) is a product for those who wish to undertake a risk position in the British pound which fell from $1.50 to $1.20 against the dollar in the aftermath of the Brexit referendum. The pound seems to rally against the dollar when optimism rises over a final deal and falls each time uncertainty returns to the outcome for Brexit. With Europe kicking the can down the road, the volatility in the pound-dollar relationship has declined. Europe could be playing a waiting game in the hope that time will allow the UK to change its mind and remain within its political and economic clutches.

Two deadlines come and go

The line in the sand for the exit from the EU by the UK was on March 29, 2019. When the nation first voted to exit in June 2016, the deadline seemed like plenty of time for both sides to prepare and negotiate a divorce that would fulfill the will of the British people.

The pound currency dropped like a stone in the aftermath of the referendum as it fell from $1.50 to $1.20 against the dollar.

As the weekly chart highlights, the spike to $1.50 came before the realization that the referendum resulted in a narrow vote to exit the EU which led to the decline in the value of the pound as it reached a low in early 2017.

As negotiations progressed, the British currency made a series of higher lows and higher highs against the US dollar reaching a peak at $1.4413 in April 2018 in a sign that the market believes the UK and EU would reach an agreement before the deadline at the end of March 2019. The lack of any deal caused uncertainty to rise and the pound to fall.

Prime Minister May reached an agreement on a proposal with the leadership of the EU, but her Parliament in London rejected the deal. With her tail between her legs, the Prime Minister went back to Brussels and traveled throughout Europe to gain concessions that could pass muster with the MPs in Parliament. When it appeared that no concessions were coming, and her colleagues were immovable, she petitioned for more time, and the EU granted a short extension to April 12. It is now April 16 as I write this piece, and both lines in the sand have come and gone. The pound was trading between $1.3066 and $1.3105 against the dollar on the June futures contract on April 17.

Prime Minister May gets more than she bargained for

With no deal and the prospects of the end to UK membership in the EU without any agreement on the terms for departure, the Prime Minister once again requested an extension until the end of June.

On many occasions over the recent months, the leaders of the European Union have said that the agreement they reached with Prime Minister May was a take it or leave it deal. The market was concerned that the EU would put maximum pressure on the Parliament by refusing another request for an extension to June. However, when they came back with a new deadline at the end of October 2019, the EU may have given the market a look at their hand in the Brexit negotiations which have become a poker game between the two sides.

Europe wants the UK to change its mind

I view the generous extension by the EU as a sign that they have plenty of time when it comes to the final form of Brexit if there is one at all. The EU has been particularly harsh with the UK because it needs to avoid setting a precedent if other members decide to leave over the coming years. With so many issues between the EU and other member nations and a trend of more nationalistic anti-globalist parties winning elections in southern European countries, the odds of another exit by a member nation is not out of the question. Therefore, any agreement with the UK will provide an environment and perhaps a script for future departures.

I believe that the EU has decided to dig in their heels on terms and wait out the UK. The generous extension could be a sign that the EU believes, as the Rolling Stones sang, time is on their side, and if they wait long enough, the UK will change its mind and stay.

The referendum passed by a narrow margin

On June 23, 2016, the official result of the referendum was that 51.9% voted to leave the EU while 48.1% favored staying. The demographics revealed that older citizens tended to vote to depart while the younger generation preferred remaining part of Europe. Meanwhile, Londoners were more likely to support staying within the European Union. Three years down the road, it is possible that the leadership of the EU is betting that another referendum would yield a different result and the UK will change its mind.

While the English Channel separates the UK from the EU, there remains a mutual interest in many economic and political issues facing Europe when it comes to the future. The song "Hotel California" could be the best representation of the current position of Europe and the dilemma of the UK as they checked out, but they may never leave.

The narrow margin of the initial Brexit vote, the changing demographics given time, and a Parliament that refuses to decide to fulfill the will of the people under the 2016 election all bode well of Europe and time is on the side of Brussels rather than those who favored rejection of globalism in Europe.

The pound sits and waits for a resolution

Currencies hate uncertainty. The price action in the British pound since June 2016 tells us that the currency will move higher when a final decision provides a certain future. At this point, I believe that either the UK will capitulate and take the deal on the table or decide to remain part of the EU perhaps with some minor concessions. The next move of the EU could be to provide some carrots for the futures if the UK goes back to the polls which could swing the vote to a future EU that includes the UK. In either case, a solution would likely cause the value of the pound to rise versus the US dollar if the trading pattern over the past three years holds.

Europe is playing a waiting game when it comes to Brexit, but time appears to be on their side. When a decision finally arrives, the pound is likely to rally towards the $1.40 level against the dollar regardless of the outcome as the market is waiting for certainty in any form.

