Is There A Big Hand Sitting Above The Dollar?

The US dollar is the reserve currency of the world. Reserve currency status comes from the stability of the dollar which derives its value from the full faith and credit of the United States, the nation with the world's leading GDP. As the reserve currency, the dollar is also the benchmark pricing mechanism for most commodities prices. A stronger dollar tends to weigh on raw material prices while a weaker dollar often supports higher prices for commodities.

Many factors point to a higher dollar these days. The US economy remains strong with low unemployment, rising GDP, and low levels of inflation. After seven years of stimulative central bank policies in the form of a Fed Funds rate at zero percent and quantitative easing that caused rates to drop further out along the yield curve, the Federal Reserve shifted from accommodation to a more hawkish approach to monetary policy in late 2015 when they first hiked short-term rates. After tapering the QE program, the Fed introduced a rote program of quantitative tightening that reduced the size of the central bank's swollen balance sheet. While Europe and other nations around the world followed the Fed into the era of stimulative policies, they have not followed them out, and short-term rates remain below 0% in Europe and Japan.

The dollar index fell to a low at 88.15 in February 2018, and since then the dollar made a comeback trading to its most recent peak at 97.705 in mid-December. Since then, the dollar index has failed at each attempt to rise to a higher high which could mean that there is a big hand above the 97-level selling the dollar as it tries to challenge the mid-December high which has become critical technical resistance for the greenback. The most direct route for a risk position in the dollar index is via the futures market. For those who do not trade or invest using futures, the Invesco DS US dollar Bullish Fund (UUP) and its bearish counterpart (UDN) provide an alternative as both products are available to a broader addressable market because they trade on the NYSE.

The dollar keeps trying to rally

The mid-December peak in the dollar has been a mountain too high to climb as of the middle of April.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart highlights, the dollar index rose to its highest level since May 2017 at 97.705 in mid-December, but in 2019 the index has traded in a range from 94.635 to 97.665.

The Fed's decision to cancel hikes in the Fed Funds rate in 2018 and only increase the short-term rate once in 2020 likely weighed on the value of the dollar. Moreover, the end of balance sheet normalization which will take upward pressure on rates further out along the yield curve in September 2019 is another reason why the dollar has run out of steam on each attempt to move to a new peak. However, fundamentals continue to favor higher levels for the dollar index which was sitting at the 96.650 level on the June futures contract on Wednesday, April 17.

Interest rate differential favor the greenback

When it comes to the value of one currency against another, especially when they are reserve currencies, the yield is a leading factor. Central banks that hold foreign exchange instruments as part of their reserves are often sensitive to yield. When it comes to the three reserve currencies; the US dollar, the euro, and the yen, the choice of which foreign exchange instrument to hold is a no-brainer in the current environment.

The euro and yen not only do not provide a short-term yield. Long positions in either currency involved a cost as rates are in negative territory. Charging storage to hold a currency makes it less than desirable. Moreover, economic growth in Europe and Japan make it a challenge to hold the euro or yen in the hope of capital appreciation against the dollar. There are no stated plans to hike interest rates into positive territory in Europe or Japan, and sluggish economic conditions mean a continuation of dovish and accommodative central bank policies as far as the eye can see.

Meanwhile, even after the Fed canceled three of the next four projected rate hikes, and the Fed Funds rate may only rise by 25 basis points by the end of 2020, the short-term yield on the greenback is at 2.25-2.50%. The spread between the dollar and euro rates at 2.65-2.90% make the dollar attractive as a reserve asset as the dollar provides both yield and the potential for capital growth.

Based on the current interest rate environment and the potential for economic growth, the dollar should be moving higher, and the mid-December peak should not be a barrier for gains.

A sign that all the reserve currencies are weak

The price of gold fell to a new low for 2019 in dollar terms on April 17, but that does not change the trend of the greenback against the world's three reserve currencies that have been in place for almost two decades.

Source: CQG

As the quarterly chart of gold in US dollar terms shows, the price has moved significantly higher since the turn of this century. At just above the $1270 per ounce level, the yellow metal is almost five times the price it traded at on the low in 2001.

Source: CQG

The quarterly chart of the price of gold in euro terms shows that the price appreciation has been dramatic since the euro began trading.

Source: CQG

Finally, the price trend of gold in Japanese yen terms is equally as impressive.

Gold has a long history as a means of exchange or currency compared to all of the foreign exchange instruments of today's world. Moreover, central banks around the world hold gold as part of their foreign exchange reserves which tells us that governments believe that gold is the ultimate form of money. Central banks have continued to be net buyers of the yellow metal over the past years with China and Russia leading the way and building their reserves of the metal. The bottom line is that the move in the price of gold in all of the world's reserve currencies could be more of a sign of the decline of fiat currencies than an increase in the value of the yellow metal.

While the dollar is the strongest reserve currency and likely has upside potential when it comes to capital growth, the prospects measured against euro and yen are one thing, but versus gold, the dollar has been in the same basket as it continues to lose value.

The US Treasury could be that big hand

The trade dispute between the US and China has caused an economic slowdown in the world's most populous nation that has the second leading GDP. To combat the economic slowdown, China has slashed domestic interest rates and devalued their currency, the yuan. Many market participants feared that a trade war could lead to a currency war given the economic power of both America and the Chinese.

As negotiations on trade between the two nations progress, both China and the US can use a weak currency as a negotiating tool. The lower the value of the yuan or the dollar, the more competitive exports become in global markets. Therefore, it is currently in the best interest of the US for the dollar to remain below the mid-December high.

Currencies become reserve currencies because of their stability. However, that stability is often the result of a program to manage its value against other currencies. Stability, in this case, could be a synonym for intervention and government manipulation in the global foreign exchange markets.

The current administration has made no secret of their desire for a lower dollar to stimulate the economy by increasing demand US exports which boosts earnings by multinational US companies. On the campaign trail in 2016, President Trump advocated for a weaker dollar as a weapon for a level playing field in international trade. At his confirmation hearings before the US Congress, Secretary of the Treasury Steve Mnuchin told Congress and the Senate that he favors a weaker dollar.

Previous administrations always favored a "strong dollar policy," but that did not mean that the Treasury did not step in at times to curb the enthusiasm of the dollar when it was moving too high too fast. With his finger on the trigger at the Treasury and his position in the ongoing trade negotiations with the Chinese, Secretary Mnuchin is likely the big hand that is selling the dollar each time it looks like it is going to rise to a new high above technical resistance at the 97.705 level.

UUP and UDN are the dollar index products that trade on the NYSE

The dollar index has been an excellent trading market as buying dips when. It falls towards the 95 level and selling rallies when it moves towards 97 has been the optimal approach to the US currency in 2019. Ongoing trade negotiations with China and Europe and the administration's desire for a weaker dollar on the one hand and interest rate differentials on the other could mean the trading pattern will remain in place.

The most direct route for long and short positions in the dollar index is via the dollar index futures contract. For those who do not venture into the futures arena, the Invesco DS US dollar Bullish Fund and its bearish counterpart UDN do an excellent job replicating the price action in the dollar index on the up and on the downside. The fund summary for UUP states:

The investment seeks to establish long positions in ICE U.S. Dollar Index futures contracts with a view to tracking the changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the Deutsche Bank Long USD Currency Portfolio Index - Excess Return over time, plus the excess, if any, of the sum of the fund's Treasury Income, Money Market Income and T-Bill ETF Income over the expenses of the fund. The fund invests in futures contracts in an attempt to track its index. The index is calculated to reflect the changes in market value over time, whether positive or negative, of long positions in DX Contracts.

The UDN product operates conversely as it moves higher when the dollar moves lower. The most recent top holdings of UUP include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

UUP has net assets of $374.76 million and trades an average of 600,477 shares each day. UDN hold the opposite position and has net assets of $33.13 million and trades 30,151 shares each day. UUP is more liquid than UDN because human nature makes a long position attract a wider audience than a short position.

Interest rate differentials favor a rally in the dollar, but the big hand at the US Treasury could be standing in the way of fundamentals by selling the dollar without abandon each time it reaches a level that would present a challenge to the technical resistance level. If stability and manipulation are synonymous at the US Treasury, this pattern could continue making UUP and UDN tools to capture the trading range.

