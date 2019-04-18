Aphria: Tumultuous

Aphria is raising U$300 million in convertible senior notes, although this does not mean shareholders will be diluted.

During a tumultuous quarter, Aphria saw a prominent short-seller thesis result in a $50 million impairment, the departure of two Aphria C-suite executives, and a hostile takeover bid.

All dollar figures are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

Summary

Aphria (APHA) has had a tough winter. In December, short-sellers suggested that Aphria overpaid for some Latin American assets, which has led to the departures of two C-suite executives and has led to a $50 million impairment charge. Aphria was also the subject of a hostile takeover bid in December, although that bid has now been dropped.

Perhaps distracted by that tumultuous winter, Aphria's February quarter results were unimpressive. Revenue rose sequentially from $22 million to $74 million, but this increase was due to an acquisition in a low-growth, low-margin, non-core business rather than due to increased cannabis sales. Excluding that revenue, Aphria's revenue dropped 26% sequentially, gross margins fell from 47% to 34% (excluding the distribution segment and excluding fair value adjustments), and cannabis sales fell 23% to 2,637 kg. Not ideal.

Looking forward, Aphria's results are likely to improve. Aphria's cannabis sales fell due to low supply. That situation should be resolved this summer as Aphria One's full capacity comes online. Similarly, gross margins will improve as Aphria operates at greater scale and works through its early, costly packaging and moves on to cheaper alternatives. Aphria is also likely to benefit from its recent German license win and is making moves in the European market such as the launch of CannRelief CBD nutraceuticals.

Overall, this was a weak quarter for Aphria, and I am disappointed with their core cannabis business results. I will remain on the sidelines.

Bumpy Quarter

The February quarter was very bumpy for Aphria. The quarter began with an attention-grabbing short-seller thesis on Aphria, centered on the idea that the company overpaid for its Latin American assets. The price declines from that thesis led to a hostile takeover bid from Green Growth Brands (OTCQB:GGBXF). An investigation spawned by the short-seller thesis led to the departure of two members of Aphria's C-Suite, including former CEO Vic Neufeld.

Those difficulties may be easing somewhat, as GGB has dropped their hostile takeover bid. As part of that deal, Aphria will also receive C$89 million to settle a debt between GA Opportunities Corp and Aphria, with the money coming from Green Growth Brands. As a result of this somewhat complex deal, Aphria will both receive money and will remove a hostile takeover bid.

Source: Aphria Second Quarter Financial Statements.

As further fallout from the short-seller allegation, Aphria recognized a $50 million impairment to their goodwill from their Latin American purchase. Partly due to this charge, Aphria's operating costs rose from $28 million last quarter up to $107 million this quarter:

This impairment is non-cash charge that reflects a reduction in the goodwill carried on Aphria's balance sheet. Even after this impairment, Aphria values its LATAM assets at $225 million, which is more than the originally-announced purchase price of $193 million, which rose due to share price gains between the announcement of the deal and its closing in late September 2018, as I discussed in a previous article.

Cannabis Sales Decline

Aphria revenue rose from $21.7 million last quarter to $73.6 million this quarter, while gross margins fell to 18%.

Aphria's acquisition of CC Pharma is responsible for both the increase in revenue and for part of the drop in gross margins. CC Pharma is a German pharmaceutical distribution company which Aphria acquired in January. That business is both low-growth and low-margin compared to Aphria's core cannabis business. As a result, Aphria's revenue is best split into two categories: cannabis revenue and distribution revenue.

Putting aside Aphria's distribution revenue, Aphria generated $16 million in revenue at 34% gross margins (ex-distribution and ex-fair value) in the February quarter, down from $22 million at 47% gross margins in the prior quarter. Aphria's cannabis sales slipped 23% sequentially, down to 2,637 kg equivalents. In the Canadian recreational market, Aphria's sales slipped to 1,329 kg equivalents, good for perhaps 8% market share over the first five months of Canadian recreational cannabis - down from 9% last quarter.

These figures pale compared to those of Organigram (OTCQX:OGRMF), which announced earnings for the same quarter on the same morning as Aphria: Organigram increased their revenue by 117% and increased their cannabis sales by 141% during the same quarter.

The decrease in cannabis revenue and kilograms sold compared to Q2 was primarily related to lower inventory levels entering the quarter, supply shortages as we transitioned growing methods, and allocated more space to mother plants in order to prepare for the Aphria One and Aphria Diamond expansion, as well as temporary packaging and distribution challenges." Carl Merton, Aphria CFO, Third Quarter Earnings Call

These appear to be temporary challenges related to Aphria's ramp-up as they license and expand their two 1,000,000+ sq. ft. cultivation facilities, Aphria One and Aphria Diamond. The vast majority of Aphria's production is at Aphria One and that facility was scaled back to 20,000 kg/year production during the quarter for cloning to allow Aphria to ramp up to full crop rotation at Aphria One in May 2019. At that point, Aphria One may begin to produce at its full capacity of 110,000 kg/year.

Despite the cannabis slowdown this quarter, Aphria is targeting $1 billion of annualized revenue by the end of calendar 2020.

Raising U$300 Million

Aphria ended their February quarter with $135 million in cash and securities offset by $84 million in debt, for a net cash position of $51 million. In the February quarter, Aphria had an operating cash flow deficit of $20 million and spent another $49 million expanding their cultivation facilities up to a targeted 255,000 kg/year. Given this $69 million free cash flow deficit, $135 million would last for less than two quarters.

Perhaps due to that deficit, Aphria has announced plans to raise U$300 million with convertible notes. This deal resembles a similar offering from Aurora (ACB) in January, where the notes will be convertible at Aphria's choice. This means that shareholders will not necessarily be diluted, as Aphria is likely planning to repay these five-year notes in cash rather than through shares. Aphria expects to use the funds to "support its international expansion initiatives, for future acquisitions and for general corporate purposes, including working capital requirements, in jurisdictions where federally and nationally legal."

Thoughts

This was a rough quarter for Aphria.

During the quarter, Aphria was the subject of a successful short-seller thesis which has resulted in two C-suite changes and has resulted in a $50 million impairment to goodwill. Aphria was also the subject of a hostile takeover attempt, which may have been a distraction until it was resolved earlier this month.

While revenue rose this quarter, it did not hit analyst expectations and the increase was due to acquisitions outside Aphria's core cannabis business. Aphria's CC Pharma acquisition may have valuable synergy with their recent German license win, but Aphria's core cannabis sales declined this quarter even as competitors saw increased sales. Aphria also saw gross margin declines this quarter due to packaging difficulties and ramp-up costs as Aphria continues to expand their Aphria One facility.

Each of these problems may be temporary in nature. Aphria's cannabis sales will increase when they complete their Aphria One (and later Aphria Diamond) expansions, potentially as soon as next month. As Aphria's production expands, they will work through packaging cost and scaling issues which led to lower gross margins this quarter. Similarly, Aphria investors should also reap the benefits of Aphria's German license win and Aphria is seeking GMP certification that will allow them to ship Canadian cannabis to Europe.

Thus, while this was a rough quarter for Aphria, future quarters are likely to be better than this one. For my part, I'll continue to stay on the sidelines.

Happy investing!

Disclosure: I am/we are long OGRMF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.