Why You Shouldn't Buy Bank Of America Now

Bank of America (BAC) reported results for the first fiscal quarter on Tuesday that failed to excite investors. America’s second-largest bank by assets managed to beat earnings expectations but failed to grow its top-line. Further, the bank said that net interest income growth will slow going forward, which weighs on the investment thesis. Shares sell for a slight premium to accounting book value, and have an unattractive risk/reward-ratio. The downside outweighs the potential upside.

Bank Of America - First Quarter Review

Bank of America’s first quarter results were neither good nor bad.

The bank reported total first quarter revenues of $23.0 billion compared to $23.1 billion in the year ago quarter, producing essentially no top-line growth year-over-year. Citigroup (C) is another large U.S. bank that struggled with top-line growth in the first quarter.

In terms of earnings, however, Bank of America did reasonably well: The bank reported $7.3 billion in net income for the first quarter of 2019, which was 6 percent higher than in the first quarter a year ago. On a per-share basis, Bank of America earned $0.70/share compared to $0.62/share last year. The profit-per-share figure also beat the consensus earnings estimate of $0.66/share.

Source: Bank of America Investor Presentation

Core Business

Bank of America benefited from continued deposit and loan growth in its portfolio. Bank of America’s deposits grew in all of its business segments including Consumer Banking, Global Banking And Global Wealth & Investment Management. The bank’s total average deposits reached $1,360 billion in the first quarter, reflecting an increase of 5 percent year-over-year.

Source: Bank of America

Bank of America also saw moderate growth in its loan business in the first quarter. The bank’s average loans and leases grew 4 percent year-over-year with consumer loans increasing 3 percent and commercial loans growing 4 percent.

Source: Bank of America

Net Interest Income

Bank of America has been able to grow its net interest income throughout 2018 on the back of growing short-term interest rates. As the Fed moved along the interest rate curve last year, banks including Bank of America have been able to profit and charge their customers higher interest rates for their loans.

In the first quarter of 2019, Bank of America pulled in $12.4 billion in net interest income compared to $11.8 billion in the year-ago quarter. The 5 percent year-over-year growth in NII was driven by higher short-term interest rates and a growing loan and deposit base.

Source: Bank of America

Bank of America's Chief Financial Officer Paul Donofrio has guided for 3 percent NII growth in 2019, compared to 6 percent in 2018.

Since the Fed has guided for no more interest hikes in 2019, the muted NII guidance is not that surprising.

Capital Returns

Bank of America has returned a considerable amount of cash to shareholders in the first quarter. Besides paying $1.5 billion in common stock dividends, the bank returned a whopping $6.3 billion through stock buybacks.

Valuation

Bank of America’s book value was reported at $25.57/share, up 1.8 percent from $25.13/share in the quarter ending December. Today, Bank of America’s shares are priced at a premium to accounting book value.

And here’s how Bank of America’s book value-multiple compares against the P/B-ratios of its peers in the banking industry.

Data by YCharts

Risk Factors

Bank of America’s muted NII outlook is concerning because it could point to more downside potential for the stock in case the economy slows down more than expected or a recession manifests itself. If the Fed actually guides at some point in 2019 for no interest rate hikes in 2020 on the back of slowing economic growth, bank stocks will have a hard time moving higher.

Your Takeaway

Bank of America does not make a compelling value proposition in light of a muted net interest income outlook and growing downside risks. The bank is still growing its deposit and loan business, but it depends on a robustly growing U.S. economy to drive profits. The U.S. economy is in good shape, yet Bank of America fails to produce top-line growth. A potential U.S. recession and associated drop in interest rates would most likely hurt Bank of America's valuation. The value proposition is not convincing, and I am not a buyer today or anytime soon.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.