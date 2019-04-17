Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF: A Different Way To Play The Midstream Boom

The fund is one of the few structured as an RIC because the index is designed to keep the weighting of MLPs down under 25%.

Over the past several months, I have spent a great deal of time researching and writing about various master limited partnerships. This is due to the fact that these entities make solid investments given that these companies tend to boast very high distribution yields and are well positioned to benefit from the growth that we have been seeing in the energy sector. However, some investors may want to make a broader bet on the sector as a whole instead of picking one or two companies to invest in. Fortunately, there are some exchange-traded funds available that make this a relatively easy task. One of the more unique of these is the Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX).

About The Fund

According to the fund's web page, the Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF seeks to track the Solactive MLP & Energy Infrastructure Index. This is one of the more unique energy indices because it's designed to work around the federal regulations regarding the use of MLPs in funds. As I have mentioned in previous articles (such as this one), a registered investment company is limited to investing no more than 25% of its assets into partnerships. The Solactive index gets around this by heavily weighting itself into those midstream companies that are structured as C-corps. We can see this by looking at the top 10 holdings of the fund:

Source: Global X Funds

As a result of this, the index is not purely market capitalization-weighted like many of them are. A company like Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) actually has a much higher market capitalization than Kinder Morgan (KMI) or TransCanada (TRP), for example, even though the latter two companies have much larger weightings in the index. With that said though, the companies with higher market capitalizations do usually have a higher weighting in the index than smaller companies do, with the weightings of the partnerships reduced so that they do not account for more than 25% of the index in aggregate.

Another thing to note here is that unlike similar indices, such as the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index, the Solactive one includes Canadian companies. This adds a bit of international diversity here, which is something that I always like to see. This is because it gives us a bit of currency diversity and protects at least some of our assets from the actions of any individual government. With that said, though, we really only have the United States and Canada here so it's not really a large degree of international diversity in the fund.

The fact that the index is designed to keep the weighting of all partnerships below 25% in aggregate allows MLPX to be structured differently than most other midstream infrastructure funds. As I discussed in a recent article (linked above), the ALPS Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP), the largest fund in the space, is structured as a C-corp to get around the regulations, which exposes the fund to corporate taxes. In contrast, MLPX is structured as a registered investment company like most exchange-traded funds. Therefore, MLPX does not have to pay taxes on the fund level and is therefore able to maintain a much lower expense ratio than AMLP at only 0.45%. As higher expenses are essentially a drag on the returns that we receive, investors should prefer funds with lower expense ratios, all else being equal. In this case, though, not all else is equal since AMLP and MLPX track different indices.

Performance Comparison

The impact of the lower expense ratio and the different indices can be quite clearly seen by looking at the performance differences between the two funds. Perhaps somewhat surprisingly, MLPX consistently outperforms AMLP over essentially any period that you want to consider.

Here are the trailing annualized returns for MLPX:

Source: Global X Funds

Here are the comparable returns for AMLP:

Source: ALPS Funds

As we can clearly see, MLPX has consistently outperformed its counterpart by at least a few percentage points annually. When we consider the impact of compounding, this difference works out to a great deal of extra money over time. While past performance is no guarantee of future performance, this simple fact may make investors want to prefer an investment in MLPX to AMLP.

Why Invest In Midstream?

The primary reason to invest in midstream companies is the rising production of energy resources in North America. As we can see here, the production in every major basin in the continental United States is higher than it was last year:

Source: Energy Information Administration

The production of energy resources is expected to continue to grow over the next five or six years:

Source: Energy Products Partners

It's important to note that none of the companies that MLPX is invested in are actually producers of resources. They do, however, still benefit from this growth because they are the companies that transport and process the produced resources. While there are a few different business models that these companies use, for the most part, the companies that the fund invests in make their money by extracting a small fee for each unit of oil and gas that moves through their infrastructure. As production increases, more resources will need to be moved to the market in order to be sold, which will therefore boost the revenues of midstream companies due to the business model that they use. All else being equal, this should result in more money making its way into the distributable cash flow of these firms.

Naturally, the pipelines, processing plants, and terminals currently operated by American and Canadian midstream companies have a limit to the quantity of resources that they can handle. Thus, there would be a limit to how much they would benefit from this production growth without constructing additional infrastructure. Fortunately, this is exactly what many of these companies have been doing in order to ensure that they are able to participate in the industry growth that rising resource production will stimulate. I have generally discussed these growth projects in individual articles on the companies in isolation.

Distributions

One of the reasons that midstream, and especially master limited partnerships, are popular with investors is the high distribution yields that they typically boast. This is because the basic model used by many of these companies is to pay out a high proportion of their distributable cash flows to investors. As such, we might expect MLPX to boast a relatively high distribution yield. Indeed, this is the case as the fund has a trailing yield of 5.08%, which is one of the highest yields in the ETF space. However, it's worth noting that this is significantly lower than AMLP's 7.95% yield due largely to AMLP having a greater proportion of its assets in partnerships that boast higher yields than the corporations that dominate MLPX's portfolio.

Conclusion

In conclusion, MLPX offers an alternate way for investors to place a broad bet on the midstream sector than AMLP. This is a sector that has been benefiting greatly from the growth in North American energy production and will likely continue to do so. Unlike many similar funds, MLPX has limited exposure to partnerships so is able to be structured as a pass-through entity, allowing investors to lose less money to taxes. Nonetheless, AMLP still boasts a much higher yield (although has lower performance), so investors should decide which of the two is most important. Overall, though, MLPX is a good ETF to use to play the growth in the midstream sector.

