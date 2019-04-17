Gold's Relative Strength Conundrum

Gold’s biggest test since its bull market began last October is now underway, with the yellow metal under serious pressure. Not only is an important longer-term trend line on the very edge of being decisively broken, but gold is also facing a critical test of its relative strength compared with the equity market. In today’s report, I’ll explain why gold’s relative strength versus the S&P 500 Index (SPX) is an important component of institutional demand for the metal. I’ll also make the case that a defensive posture on gold is still warranted in the near term, although gold’s intermediate-term (3-9 month) trend is still technically sound.

The last few days have been challenging ones for gold bulls. Faced with increasing headwinds from a strong U.S. dollar and positive economic news, the gold price has declined almost 3% since peaking last week at $1,314. It has also surrendered roughly half of its gains it achieved during the October-February rally.

Here you can see the loss of gold’s near-term momentum since peaking in February. The following graph shows the recent decline of the gold futures price (basis June 2019). However, the gold price is still well above its low from last summer’s major bottom at around the $1,200 level. And with investors and central bankers expressing concerns over Europe’s economic health, safe-haven demand for the metal is still likely to be strong enough to keep gold prices well above last year’s lows.

Source: BarChart

Meanwhile, gold’s immediate-term (1-4 week) trend is currently weak as the gold price falls further from its 15-day moving average. Since last month, we have been in a cash position where the gold ETFs are concerned, as discussed in recent reports. In view of gold’s weakened immediate-term technical position, gold ETF demand has also declined. For instance, holdings of the world’s largest gold ETF, the SPDR Gold Trust (GLD), dropped this week to their lowest since Nov. 9, 2018. Declining ETF demand is another obstacle undermining the gold price in the immediate term.

One of the biggest culprits behind gold’s growing immediate-term weakness is the recent strength in the U.S. dollar index. The following graph shows the Invesco DB U.S. Dollar Index Bullish Fund (UUP) in relation to its 50-day and 120-day moving averages. This reflects the dollar’s increasingly bullish forward momentum. It’s also acting as a major headwind to a gold rally getting underway right now. As I’ve emphasized in recent reports, we’ll likely need to see some significant weakness in the dollar before gold is ready to commence a renewed upward trend.

This would entail UUP closing below its 50-day MA on a weekly basis, which would indicate at least some loss of the dollar’s intermediate-term forward momentum. For now, though, the dollar’s relentless strength is keeping me from recommending new gold or gold ETF purchases.

Source: BigCharts

Turning our attention to my favorite gold tracking vehicle, the iShares Gold Trust (IAU), the gold ETF slipped under the benchmark $12.25 level on Apr. 16. Many traders regard $12.25 as having both technical and psychological significance as a chart support due to this level turning back three previous attempts by the sellers at pushing IAU below $12.25 (in January and March).

Source: BigCharts

I don’t consider the latest close below $12.25 to be decisive enough to constitute a breach of IAU’s intermediate-term rising trend. However, if IAU closes more even further below the $12.25 level from here, it will increase the odds that the sellers have gained control over the intermediate trend. More importantly, IAU is still beneath the psychologically significant 50-day MA, which can be seen at the $12.50 level in the chart below. Until the bulls can muster the strength to push the gold ETF above this benchmark level, the near-term advantage will remain with the sellers. For now, I recommend that we remain in a cash position as we await the next confirmed immediate-term buy signal for IAU per the rules of my trading discipline.

Meanwhile, gold’s relative strength versus the S&P 500 Index (SPX) is being challenged after the gold futures price closed under its important 120-day moving average. In recent reports, I’ve emphasized the significance of this longer-term trend line in terms of reflecting the extent of gold’s forward momentum. The fact that the 120-day MA is still rising suggests there is enough rising momentum to keep the gold price from falling too precipitously right now. However, the further the gold prices close under the 120-day MA, the harder it will be to justify a continued intermediate-term bullish outlook for the metal. This is especially true if gold finishes below the 120-day MA on a weekly closing basis – something that hasn’t happened since its bull market began last autumn.

The following graph shows the June 2019 gold futures price in relation to its 120-day trend line as well as to the S&P 500 Index (SPX). This is the benchmark index for U.S. large-cap stocks. As you can see here, gold’s latest decline is threatening to undermine the clear-cut relative strength advantage that gold has enjoyed over equities in the last few months. Gold’s relative strength versus the SPX was one of its key selling points to institutional investors, who typically show interest in gold only when it’s outperforming the equity market. Therefore, the more gold’s relative strength versus the stock market declines, the less incentive institutional investors have to include gold among their holdings. It’s too early to write off gold in relative strength terms just yet, but this situation bears close scrutiny in the coming days.

Source: BigCharts

In summary, gold continues to face serious challenges to its intermediate-term trend as well as its relative strength versus the equity market. Gold will also likely continue to be pressured by the strong dollar this month. However, in view of the above-mentioned uncertainties over the state of the eurozone and the global economy, gold’s safe-haven demand could well remain intact once the latest dollar-related selling pressure subsides. For now, however, we don’t yet have a renewed immediate-term buy signal for gold based on the rules of my trading discipline.

On a strategic note, investors are justified in maintaining intermediate-term long positions in gold based on the prevailing fundamental and psychological factors discussed in this report. However, the gold price holding close to its intermediate-term trend line by a thread and may reverse this trend if currency-related strength continues. For that reason, investors should be prepared to exit long positions should the dollar ETF (UUP, shown above) break out to a new high and continues to rally. Short-term gold ETF traders, meanwhile, are still on the sidelines and should wait for the gold price to confirm its latest breakout before initiating new long positions.

