Best-Of-Breed Golub Capital BDC May Benefit From Merger Delay

Previous GBDC Article Follow-Up:

As predicted in "I Expect A Special Dividend Announcement From GBDC Tomorrow," GBDC announced and paid a special dividend of $0.12 per share in Q4 2018.

I purchased additional shares of GBDC during the recent sector pullback that resulted in higher yields for higher quality BDCs (including GBDC). GBDC is an outlier among BDCs for many reasons, and its pricing typically commands a premium giving it a lower yield. There are many reasons for this, including the quality of assets providing consistent returns to shareholders, which is why many investors view GBDC similar to a bond rather than a stock.

Please see the end of this article for recommendations including the timing of purchases for GBDC.

Similar to PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (PFLT) discussed last week in "Safe And Sustainable 8.8% Yield From PFLT," GBDC is a lower-yielding Business Development Company ("BDC") due to having one of the safest portfolios (as discussed in this article):

GBDC Fiscal Year 2019 Second Quarter Portfolio Update

On April 10, 2019, GBDC announced that it had originated $116.1 million in new middle-market investment commitments during the three months ended March 31, 2019. Approximately 90% of the new middle-market investment commitments were one stop loans, 8% were senior secured loans and approximately 2% were equity securities. Of the new middle-market investment commitments, $111.4 million funded at close.

More importantly, the announcement also discussed an overall 1.9% increase in the total portfolio and a 2.8% decrease in its SLF due to continued debt repayments.

Total investments at fair value are estimated to have increased by approximately 1.9%, or $36.5 million, during the three months ended March 31, 2019.

Total investments at fair value held by Senior Loan Fund are estimated to have decreased by approximately 2.8 %, or $5.0 million.

GBDC Dividend Coverage Update

For the quarter ended December 31, 2018, GBDC hit my best case projections (again) covering its dividend after excluding $0.5 million reverse accrual for the capital gain incentive fee.

Excluding $0.5 million reversal in the accrual for the capital gains incentive fee, net investment income was $19.3 million or $0.32 per share, as compared to $19.5 million or $0.32 per share for the quarter ended December 31. Consistent with previous quarters, we have provided net investment income per share excluding the capital gains incentive fee accrual, as we think this adjusted NII is a more meaningful measure.

Source: Golub Capital BDC, Inc.'s (GBDC) CEO David Golub on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

GBDC usually has a predictably boring NII of $0.32 each quarter that is mostly due to its fee structure combined with strong portfolio credit quality. My financial projections use a wide range of assumptions but because of the incentive fee hurdle, the dividend is consistently covered by design. Dividend income from its Senior Loan Fund was much lower than expected offset by higher interest income. As expected, there was meaningful portfolio growth driving the company to its targeted leverage.

The annualized quarterly return from its Senior Loan Fund LLC ("SLF") continues to decline due to “mark-to-market unrealized losses” from portfolio company investments and being under its target leverage due to continued declines in total investments. On August 31, 2018, the reinvestment period on SLF’s credit facility expired. Due to a “paucity of attractive traditional senior secured opportunities,” the SLF determined not to extend the reinvestment period but instead amended the facility to reduce the interest rate on the facility from LIBOR + 2.15% to LIBOR + 2.05% and to reduce the commitment to advances outstanding. On previous calls, management has mentioned that it is currently in “shrink mode” due to having difficulties finding attractive investments for the SLF:

This was a decrease of $1 million from the prior quarter, primarily due to a decline in dividend income from SLF, which was partially offset by higher interest income from a growing portfolio. The Senior Loan Fund had a weak quarter as a result of unrealized losses, below target leverage and a shortage of attractive new investment opportunities appropriate for this fund. SLF investments at fair value at December 31 declined by 2.6% to $174.4 million. Guidance remains the same, as I have said in prior quarters, which is we are not actively looking to grow SLF right now, but we think it is a smart tool to keep in our arsenal if and when market conditions change and we find traditional middle market senior loans more attractive.

Source: Golub Capital BDC, Inc.'s CEO David Golub on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Source: Golub Capital BDC 2019 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Slides

There was a slight decrease in its overall portfolio yield from 8.8% to 8.6% mostly due to a decline in prepayment fees and recent portfolio growth from lower yielding investments:

The income yield decreased by 20 basis points to 8.6% for the quarter ended December 31. This is primarily as a result of a decline in prepayment fee income and payoffs of loans with high relative rates over the past few quarters. These same variables are also the primary cause for the decrease in the investment income yield or the dark blue line, which includes amortization of fees and discounts.

Source: Golub Capital BDC, Inc.'s CEO David Golub on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Source: Golub Capital BDC 2019 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Slides

As predicted in the previous article, GBDC paid a special dividend of $0.12/share and there is a good chance of continued special dividends as the company continues to grow undistributed income and gains on a GAAP basis. Higher quality BDCs typically support regular dividends with recurring net investment income (“NII”) and pay special/supplemental dividends with additional income and/or capital gains (usually from equity investments), similar to Main Street Capital (MAIN).

On November 27, 2018, our Board declared a quarterly distribution of $0.32 per share and a special distribution of $0.12 per share, both payable on December 28, 2018 to holders of record as of December 12, 2018. The special distribution is due to taxable income exceeding distributions over the past year. This is the third consecutive calendar year we will have paid a special distribution.

Source: Golub Capital BDC, Inc.'s CEO David Golub on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Many BDCs retain undistributed income and some incur excise taxes rather than pay out to shareholders as they see it as “cheap capital” to reinvest and grow the portfolio. GBDC has chosen to a pay special dividend to avoid excise tax and will raise capital through accretive equity offerings as needed.

On February 5, 2019, shareholders approved the reduced asset coverage requirements allowing higher leverage but management continues to target a regulatory debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00:

Source: Golub Capital BDC 2019 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Slides

On November 27, 2018, GBDC entered into a definitive agreement to merge with Golub Capital Investment Corporation (“GCIC”) and is expected to close “during the first half of the calendar year 2019.” Following the merger, GBDC is expected to be the fourth-largest externally managed, publicly traded BDC with $3.5 billion of assets. Under the terms of the proposed merger, stockholders of GCIC will receive 0.865 shares of GBDC for each share of GCIC. The combined company will remain externally managed by GC Advisors and continue to trade under the ticker GBDC. Please see the previous linked Deep Dive report for more information.

The transaction will likely be accretive to GBDC’s NAV per share by 3.6% or more.

Based on the pro forma earnings power of the combined company, GBDC’s Board intends to increase GBDC’s quarterly dividend to $0.33 per share.

The increased market cap of GBDC is anticipated to provide greater trading liquidity, broader research coverage and the potential for greater institutional.

The combined portfolio is expected to be substantially similar to GBDC’s current portfolio, as over 96% of GBDC’s investments overlap with those of GCIC.

The transaction is expected to deliver operational synergies via the elimination of redundant expenses.

Source: GBDC To Merge With Golub Capital Investment -Slideshow

Management discussed the merger on the recent call including the potential for a delay due to shutdown-related SEC backlog and I have moved to calendar Q2 2019.

Let me speak briefly to where the merger process stands. GBDC and GCIC filed their preliminary joint proxy statement with the SEC on December 21st immediately prior to the government shutdown. Under normal circumstances, the SEC will conduct a full review of the proxy and provide initial comments about 40 days after the filing of the preliminary proxy. Unfortunately, the SEC’s formal review of the proxy was deferred until the government reopened on January 25th. At this point, we can’t tell you exactly when we expect the proxy comments from the SEC to come back, and therefore, we can’t give you specific guidance about when we expect the transaction to close. It will depend in part on how long it takes the SEC to clear its backlog, and whether there’s another government shutdown before we hear back from them, but our target remains to close the transaction during the first half of 2019.

Source: Golub Capital BDC, Inc.'s CEO David Golub on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

GBDC is still waiting for approval from the SEC that would allow the merger to go to a vote. I am expecting many potential upsides to the delayed merger including being more accretive to net asset value (“NAV”) per share. Management estimated a 3.6% accretion based on 9/30/18 NAV per share of $16.10 that will likely be at least 4.0% based on 12/31/18 NAV per share of $15.97.

The transaction will be immediately accretive to GBDC’s NAV, and I mean, NAV per share. Based on GBDC’s and GCIC’s NAV per share as of September 30, this accretion of GBDC’s NAV would be approximately 3.6%. We anticipate as GCIC continues to grow that this level of accretion is actually going to increase. The second factor, because the transaction would be accretive to GBDC’s NAV per share, we think the transaction offers the potential for additional value creation assuming the GBDC continues to trade at the approximately 15% premium to NAV that GBDC has traded on average over the past three years.

Source: Golub Capital BDC, Inc.'s CEO David Golub on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Other upsides to the delayed merger include additional capital calls for GCIC driving a larger transaction and more accretive benefits for GBDC.

GBDC’s liquidity and capital resources are primarily from its debt securitizations (also known as collateralized loan obligations, or CLOs), SBA debentures, and revolving credit facilities. On September 7, 2018, GBDC received a ‘no-action letter’ from the SEC allowing the company to issue new securitizations for a lower cost alternative to its Morgan Stanley credit facility as well as longer term and more flexible. On November 16, 2018, the Company issued $408.2 million in notes through a debt securitization structured as follows:

Source: Golub Capital BDC 2019 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Slides

On February 1, 2019, GBDC closed on a new $200 million credit facility with Morgan Stanley priced at LIBOR +2.05% and was used to repay its revolving credit facility with Wells Fargo.

Source: Golub Capital BDC 2019 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Slides

Source: GBDC To Merge With Golub Capital Investment -Slideshow

GBDC Risk Profile Update

I consider GBDC to be one of the 'safest' BDC as discussed in the BDC Risk Profiles for many reasons including strong covenant protections, over 90% of the portfolio in senior secured and One Stop ‘bank quality’ loans and one of the lowest stated portfolio yields in the industry (typically indicating higher credit quality). GBDC’s continued focus on ‘quality over quantity’ has resulted in lower portfolio growth and/or a reduced portfolio yield but dividend coverage has remained stable due to the investor-friendly incentive fee structure (discussed later).

Our late cycle investing strategy is a simple one. You have heard me talk about it before and we have stuck with it, staying at the top of the capital structure, partnering with strong sponsors and resilient companies, remaining highly selective on underwriting, leaning in on our competitive advantages, and when necessary, giving up some yield for higher credit quality and portfolio stability.

Source: Golub Capital BDC, Inc.'s CEO David Golub on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Source: Golub Capital BDC 2019 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Slides

During fiscal Q1 2019, new investment commitments totaled $203 million with approximately 20% were senior secured loans, 77% were one stop loans, and 3% were in equity securities. Net asset value (“NAV”) per share declined by $0.13 or 0.8% (from $16.10 to $15.97) after taking into account the $0.12 per share special dividend but has increased 23 out of the last 26 quarters, after excluding the impact from previous special dividends (see chart below).

Primarily as a result of this special distribution, our net asset value per share declined to $15.97 as of December 31st from $16.10 as of the prior quarter.

Source: Golub Capital BDC, Inc.'s CEO David Golub on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Source: Golub Capital BDC 2019 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Slides

Portfolio credit quality remains strong with low non-accrual investments as a percentage of total investments that remains around 0.3% and 0.7% of fair value and cost, respectively. The three investments currently on non-accrual include Aris Teleradiology ($1.2 million FV, $3.0 million cost) was added to non-accrual status during the previous quarter, Uinta Brewing Company ($2.0 million FV, $4.4 million cost) and Tresys Technology Holdings ($1.4 million FV, $4.5 million cost). It is important to remember that GBDC has 212 portfolio companies, so three on non-accrual is to be expected.

Fundamental credit quality as of December 31 remains strong with nearly 90% of the investments in our portfolio have an internal performance rating of 4 or higher as of December 31 as shown on slide 10.

Source: Golub Capital BDC, Inc.'s CEO David Golub on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Source: Golub Capital BDC 2019 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Slides

GBDC Fee Agreement

GBDC has one of the most investor-friendly fee structures, with a base management fee that is calculated at an annual rate of 1.375% (compared to 1.50% to 2.00%, for many) of average adjusted gross assets, excluding cash and cash equivalents. GBDC is a ‘high water mark’ BDC which means that its incentive fee structure protects total returns to shareholders by taking into account capital losses when calculating the income portion of the fee.

Incentive fees are paid after the hurdle rate is reached, requiring a minimum return on net assets of 8% annually. Once this hurdle is reached, the advisor is entitled to 100% of the income up to 10%. This ‘catch-up’ provision catches up the incentives to 20% of pre-incentive fee net investment income and then the advisor is paid 20% after the ‘catch-up’. However, GBDC is currently between the 8% and 10% hurdles so its incentive fees are much lower and basically ensures dividend coverage.

Credit Platform & Scale: There are certain BDCs that benefit from having an external manager providing scale, relationships and an experienced credit platform. GBDC is clearly one of these BDCs with an external manager, Golub Capital, that has over $20 billion in assets under management and I believe that this is an important distinction for many reasons including access to a larger deal pipeline and the ability to invest across multiple platforms with fewer conflicts of interest. Golub Capital is clearly one of the higher credit quality platforms with excellent underwriting and will likely continue to outperform to deliver consistent returns to shareholders.

On February 27, 2017, GBDC and GC Advisors received exemptive relief from the SEC to permit greater flexibility to negotiate the terms of co-investments. This is a meaningful development that allows GBDC to take on larger investments and spread them across the platform for continued portfolio diversification. Historically, GBDC has had a steady inflow of new investments each quarter that has been partially offset by exits, sales and repayments:

Source: Golub Capital BDC 2019 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Slides

GBDC Summary And Recommendations

As mentioned earlier, I purchased additional shares of GBDC on December 26, 2018, as the RSI dipped to 30 and I believe this is one of the higher quality BDCs. GBDC is consistently priced at a premium, likely related to investors seeking safer BDCs with predictable and consistent NAV per share growth and dividend coverage. Other reasons for its premium pricing include having a fee structure with a ‘total return hurdle’, access to increased SBIC leverage and its higher quality portfolio.

I will continue to purchase additional shares for many reasons including some that were discussed in this article including:

As mentioned in many previous articles, I closely watch the yield spreads between BDCs and other investments including the ‘BofA Merrill Lynch US Corporate B Index’ (Corp B) that previously increased from 6.36% on October 1, 2018, to 8.45% on December 26, 2018. However, these yields have been declining in 2019 and are currently around 6.38%. This is meaningful for many reasons but mostly due to indicating higher (or lower) yields expected by investors for non-investment grade debt.

Source: FRED

Yield spreads are important to monitor as they can indicate when a basket of investments is overbought or oversold compared to other yield-related investments. However, general market yields can change at any time. Also, spreads change depending on the perception of risk and these are only averages that then need to be assigned a range for assessing individual investments/BDCs.

The following chart uses the information from the previous chart showing the average yield spread between GBDC and Corp B. I consider GBDC oversold when its yield is 1.0% (its historical average) or higher than Corp B. As shown in the chart below, GBDC is heading into oversold territory as the current yield spread is around 1.34% (the difference between 7.72% for GBDC and 6.38% for Corp B).

Source: FRED and www.bdcbuzz.com

Disclosure: I am/we are long GBDC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.