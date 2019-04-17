Cisco's Stock May Reach Prices Not Seen In 20 Years

Cisco's (CSCO) stock has been strong in 2019, rising over 31%. Now options betting suggests the equity rises even higher to nearly $61 by the middle of May, a jump of almost 8%. The technical chart also indicates the stock rises too, perhaps as high as $62, a gain of nearly 9%. Should that happen, the shares would reach a price not seen for almost 20 years.

The recent rise can be attributed to better than expected fiscal second-quarter results, with both revenue and earnings topping analysts' consensus estimates for the fiscal second quarter. Also driving the stock is the company's dominance in 5G wireless equipment and potential for future revenue growth.

Data by YCharts

Bullish Betting

The options set to expire on May 17 at the $60 strike price saw their open interest level rise by nearly 7,800 contracts on April 17 to a total of 16,600. Based on data from Trade Alert, the calls were bought for roughly $0.60. That would mean a trader would need the stock to rise to around $61 to earn a profit by the expiration date.

A Two-Decade Wait

The technical charts are also pointing on the stock rising. The shares broke above a critical resistance level at $55 and now may be heading to its next significant level of resistance around $62. The last time the stock traded at that price was in November of 2000. Additionally, the RSI is breaking out of a long-term downtrend, a sign that bullish momentum is returning to the stock.

5G

One reason for all the optimism is that one of Cisco's main competitors in 5G equipment is China-based Huawei. According to Bloomberg, the US is discouraging purchases of Huawei equipment and is asking Europe to do the same. The article also notes German Chancellor Angela Merkel has decided not to impose an outright ban. However, should there be a ban or even reduced business with Huawei, it could be a big windfall for Cisco.

Plenty of Growth

According to YCharts, analysts are projecting earnings to climb 40% by fiscal 2021 to $3.62 per share, from $2.60 in 2018, that is a compounded annual growth rate of almost 12%. Additionally, revenue is expected to grow by almost 13% over the next three years to $55.3 billion from $49.3 billion in 2018, a CAGR of 4%.

Data by YCharts

Valuation

Data by YCharts

Even with the rapid rise for the equity, it trades at less than 17 times one-year forward earnings estimates. Nearly in line with the S&P 500's one-year forward PE ratio. Certainly, not a pricey stock at current levels.

Risks

Analysts aren't bullish on the stock with an average price target of about $55.92, according to YCharts, which is below the current price. It could be viewed in two ways, either the sell-side is behind and will need to up their targets as earnings approach, or the stock is fully valued currently. If the stock is fairly valued at the current level, it would obviously suggest that my analysis of the options and the chart will be proven wrong. Should the stock fall below resistance at $55, it would be at risk of falling back to $49.

It would seem that with the race to build out 5G globally, Cisco could be a big winner. As the options and the charts suggest, it may be.

Watch the Video: How I Used Options And Technicals To Nail The Qualcomm Trade - Get The First 2 Weeks Free The focus of Reading the Markets is to find stocks that may rise or fall using fundamental, technical, and options market analysis. Additionally, we search for clues from the broader markets to discover trends and gauge direction. Michael Kramer relies on his more than 20-year of experience working in the financial industry. 10-years of experience comes as an international and domestic buy-side equity trader at multi-billion long/short investment advisor. I hope this gives a brief overview of how we are dissecting the markets daily. Sign up and get two-weeks for free! -Mike

Disclosure: I am/we are long CSCO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Mott Capital Management, LLC is a registered investment adviser. Information presented is for educational purposes only and does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Upon request, the advisor will provide a list of all recommendations made during the past twelve months. Past performance is not indicative of future results.