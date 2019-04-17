Red River Bancshares Begins IPO Effort

The firm operates a network of bank branches serving individuals and businesses in the state of Louisiana.

Red River Bancshares has filed to raise $30 million in a U.S. IPO.

Red River Bancshares (RRBI) has filed to raise gross proceeds of $30 million from an IPO, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm operates as a multi-branch community bank in the U.S. state of Louisiana.

RRBI is a growing regional bank that has produced solid financial results in recent years.

Company

Alexandria, Louisiana-based Red River Bancshares was founded in 1998 to provide commercial banking services to residential and retail customers in the central, northwest, southwest and southeast areas of the state Louisiana.

Management is headed by Director, President and CEO R. Blake Chatelain, who has been with the firm since its inception and was previously executive vice president of Rapides Bank & Trust Company.

RRBI operates 23 banking centers and one loan production office in Covington, Louisiana, as shown on the map below:

According to the filing, as of December 31, 2018, the company was the fifth largest Louisiana-based financial institution in terms of assets with recorded total assets of $1.86 billion, loans of $1.33 billion, deposits of $1.65 billion, and stockholders’ equity of $193.7 million.

RRBI markets its services through personal outreach by its bankers, targeted marketing campaigns, and through traditional media and in social media advertising.

The company is also trying to fill the void left by banks that have closed branches, helping local communities in times when support is needed, as well as having a presence in community events, “such as with [RRBI’s] branded ice cream trucks that give out free frozen treats.”

Market & Growth Plans

Red River Bancshares’ goal is to be a leading statewide banking organization in Louisiana. Its primary market is in Central Louisiana which contains the Alexandria MSA.

Employment in the central region of the state is boosted by government presence, including nearby Fort Polk, which management says has the largest military installation in the state.

According to The Louisiana Economic Outlook Study for 2019-2020, published by the Economics and Policy Research Group at Louisiana State University, regional growth will be flat in 2019 with over 500 new jobs created in 2020.

RRBI has concluded that a long-term opportunity for a community bank is present in Lake Charles, Calcasieu Parish, in Southwestern Louisiana.

Management states that the Lake Charles region is the fastest-growing MSA in the state and one of the fastest expanding ones in the southeastern US due to rapid advancements in the liquefied natural gas sector.

In Q3 2017, RRBI opened a loan production office in Lake Charles and closed it in April 2018, after eight months of operations, to open a business-focused banking center instead.

In November 2018, the company purchased a property for further banking expansion in Covington, St. Tammany Parish, and is actively looking for a location in southeast Louisiana to establish a full-service banking center.

Financial Performance

RRBI’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Substantial growth in total interest income

Similar growth in net interest income after provisions for loan losses

Fluctuating net interest margin

Increased cash flow from operations

Fluctuating but stable and low net loan charge-offs to average loans

Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Interest Income Period Total Interest Income % Variance vs. Prior 2018 $ 66,886,000 14.5% 2017 $ 58,405,000 Net Interest Income After Provision For Loan Losses Period Net Interest Income After Provision For Loan Losses % Variance vs. Prior 2018 $ 57,247,000 13.8% 2017 $ 50,290,000 Net Interest Margin Period Net Interest Margin 2018 3.44% 2017 3.20% 2016 3.21% 2015 3.23% 2014 3.32% Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations 2018 $ 24,133,000 2017 $ 20,093,000 Net Loan Charge-Offs To Average Loans Period % Charge-Offs 2018 0.03% 2017 0.10% 2016 0.06% 2015 0.02% 2014 0.03%

As of December 31, 2018, the company had $34.1 million in cash and $21.3 million in total liabilities excluding customer deposits.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended December 31, 2018, was $18.7 million.

IPO Details

RRBI intends to raise $30.0 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock, not including customary underwriter options.

Per the firm’s latest filing, it plans to use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

We intend to use the net proceeds to us from this offering for general corporate purposes and investment in our bank subsidiary, which may include the support of our balance sheet growth, repayment of our junior subordinated debentures [...], the acquisition of other banks or financial institutions to the extent such opportunities arise, and the maintenance of our capital and liquidity ratios, and the ratios of our bank, at acceptable levels.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow isn’t available.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are FIG Partners and Stephens.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.

