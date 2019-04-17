Spirit Airlines: All That Glitters Is Not Gold

Despite growth in revenues and load factor, we still see a drop in operating margins for a third consecutive year.

Spirit Airlines (SAVE) is considered to be the lowest-cost U.S airline. The company had a tremendous year-over-year growth, revenue grew by 25.7%, and share price followed along with a 58% increase since April last year. But Spirit also experienced some hurdles along the way, with costs outpacing revenue growth by 7% mainly due to lowered fuel efficiency levels and increased salary expenses largely driven by higher pilot rates.

Considering all this information in the long term, I see the company struggling more with increasing fuel prices, increase in wages, and additional pressures from peers.

Company Background and Overview

Spirit Airlines is an American ultra-low-cost carrier and is in the top 10 of the largest commercial airlines in the U.S. The company operates scheduled flights throughout the United States and in the Caribbean, Mexico, Latin America, and South America. It also operates bases at Atlantic City, Chicago O'Hare, Dallas/Fort Worth, Detroit, Fort Lauderdale, Orlando, and Las Vegas. The airline has approximately $3,323 million in annual revenue and employs approximately 7,708 people. Spirit was one of the first airliners in the industry to create a bundled fare product, which was a major revenue driver improvement in 1Q2018.

As of today, Spirit has continued its decline in operating margins for a third year. Although the company has continued to grow its revenue (mainly driven by growth in non-ticket revenue) in the last 5 years, increased salaries across pilots, and increased fuel costs have negatively impacted Spirit's finances.

Investment Thesis

*Source: Company filings and author’s own estimates

In the next 4 years, I expect an increased revenue growth driven primarily from non-fare revenue and offset from the increasing salary growth and increasing oil prices. Although Spirit has put in orders for new fuel-saving Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) A320neo jets and expects 21 of them arriving in 2019, according to their last conference call, they are not expecting any significant drops in fuel costs for 2019. Additionally, with the World Bank anticipating a continued increase in fuel prices even after 2020, I do not expect any compelling enough drops in costs to justify the share price today.

In the graph below, you can see how the company’s operating metrics have performed through the last years:

*Source: Company filings and author’s own estimates

The US Airline Industry

Macro Factors

Macro factors regarding increasing oil prices, air passenger volume and weakening corporate travel have been covered previously in my article on United Continental (UAL), so I will cover some of them only briefly.

Capacity vs. Demand

The International Air Transport Association reported industry-wide revenue passenger kilometers (RPKs) started 2019 on a positive note, increasing by 6.5% year on year. The seasonally adjusted upward trend in RPKs also ticked up slightly this month. Despite all this, capacity has been outpacing demand. Capacity has now risen at an annualized rate of around 5.5% since mid-2018 - around 1 percentage point faster than overall demand over the same period.

Pilot Wages

According to a research in 2018, the U.S. has a shortage of pilots, and it’s actually expected to get worse. The U.S. has a shortage of pilots right now, particularly at the regional airline levels. According to the Federal Aviation Administration, there were about 827,000 pilots in the U.S. in 1987. Over the last three decades, that number has decreased by 30%.

Today, according to a recent research, things appear to be getting worse. There is a discussion going about a looming pilot crisis for new pilots is expected to rise dramatically over the next two decades as a result of new aircraft entering the global fleet. According to a research from Boeing (NYSE:BA) North America will require 206,000 new pilots. According to a research by Airbus during the next 17 years, the industry will need to train as many as 560,000 new pilots. With such a tightening labor market in the airline industry, we could expect a dramatic increase in wages and bonuses for the next years.

Recent Results

SAVE recorded Q4 18 revenue of $862 million, representing a yearly growth of 29.5% for the quarter. Operating income was $61 million, representing a yearly decline of 32% and quarterly decline of 57%.

The decrease in operating revenue numbers in the Q4 report was mainly due to the 2% increase in salaries as a % of revenue and 1% increase in aircraft fuel as a % of revenue compared to the Q4 2017 numbers. As you can see from the chart below, there is a decrease in operating margin mainly due to the 4% increase in pilot raise.

Source: Company filings and author’s own estimates

Network Expansion

*Source: Globenewswire

As of December 31st, 2018, Spirit’s route network includes 279 markets served by 72 airports throughout United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

Spirit’s international markets represent 15% of the company’s total capacity. Spirit’s new push into international markets from Orlando is part of a build-up in the market by the airline during the past couple of years. According to a report in February, Spirit will operate nonstop flights between Orlando and Sangster International Airport (MBJ) in Montego Bay, Jamaica. Starting March 1st spirit also began nonstop service between Orlando and Norman Manley International Airport (KIN) in Kingston, Jamaica. The company has also begun new nonstop service from Orlando and Denver International Airport (DEN), Orlando to Indianapolis, IN (IND) on March 14, and will begin Raleigh-Durham, NC (RDU) on May 2, and Charlotte, NC on June 20.

According to a report from CAPA, Spirit has signaled that it would add some more international routes to its network, and in 2018, it has introduced numerous international markets from Orlando – Aguadilla, Guatemala City, Panama City, Santo Domingo, San Pedro Sula, Santo Domingo, San Jose, San Salvador, Bogotá, St Thomas, Medellín and Cartagena. Orlando has been key for Spirit’s operation on mid to long haul leisure routes during the past couple of years, and now, the airline has turned to international expansion for the airport, which is now Spirit’s second largest base measured by departing frequencies. Spirit has an 11% seat-share in Orlando:

*Source: Centerforaviation

Spirit also increased its Atlanta footprint. Spirit now transports two million passengers a year from Atlanta, offering 13% the number of departures on routes versus Delta. Spirit Airlines is the fourth largest airline at Atlanta, after Delta Air Lines, Southwest Airlines and American Airlines, with the ULCC accounting for 2.3% of seat capacity market share at the world’s busiest airport in 2018. The company grew its market share Spirit Airlines is the fourth largest airline at Atlanta, after Delta Air Lines, Southwest Airlines and American Airlines, with the ULCC accounting for 2.3% of seat capacity market share at the world’s busiest airport in 2018. Spirit was also the fastest growing carrier. According to the report, the company posted an 18% growth in capacity last year, while Delta grew by just 1.9%, Southwest by 0.4%, with American reducing capacity by 1.0% and United Airlines reducing capacity by 5.3%.

In February and March, Spirit also announced several new changes to several of its routes:

On 13th of February, Spirit announced a new service launch at Charlotte using the Airbus A320 aircraft. The airline plans to operate 4 routes from Charlotte from late-June 2019 (Charlotte – Baltimore/Washington, Charlotte – Ft. Lauderdale, Charlotte – Newark, Charlotte – Orlando). All flights are daily. On 15th of March, the company announced new routes launch from Las Vegas, where it plans to offer nonstop service to Burbank and Sacrament (Las Vegas – Burbank, Las Vegas – Sacramento). On the 21st of March, the company announced that it is discontinuing Ft. Lauderdale – Cap-Haitien route, currently served 3 times a week. Last flight for this Airbus A319-operating service is scheduled on 18th of June 2019.

Fleet

Source: Company’s 10K

Spirit Airlines operates the youngest fleet consisting of 128 all Airbus aircraft. Spirit’s most recent add-on is the A320neo, which is established as one of the most modern and best-selling single aisle fleet in the world, reaching new heights in efficiency and achieving great distances of up to 4,000 nm with the A321LR. The A320neo has a passenger seating ranging from 140 to 240 and has signature Airspace cabins. Airbus also promises an overall 30% reduction in operating costs.

According to a research made by Flight Global, the A320neo appears to excel in fuel efficiency, but is also related to engine-related performance issues or late aircraft deliveries. Lufthansa calculates that on a per-seat basis, its 180-seat Neos deliver a fuel saving of 21% versus its oldest A320s, which can accommodate 168 passengers. However, the introduction of Airbus's updated "bread and butter" aircraft has been marred by multiple engine issues – largely centred on, but not limited to, the GTF – and delivery delays, resulting from production and supply chain hold-ups.

As of December 31, 2018, Spirit’s future fleet plans can be seen illustrated in the table below. With the new A320neo, I would expect the company’s fuel efficiency to increase in the years ahead, offset by the expected climb in fuel prices:

Source: Company’s 10K

Competition

In the analysis below, I will include the companies with the biggest network overlap to Spirit Airlines. Please take into consideration American Airlines does have a much bigger sample size unit than Spirit but has been included due to network overlap.

Southwest Airlines

Source: Company filings and author’s own estimates

Southwest Airlines (LUV) has a 59% network overlap with Spirit and an average passenger fare revenue for 2018 of $151.64, which is 33.8% higher than Spirit Airlines.

Southwest Airlines is one of the first low-cost airlines in the U.S. During peak travel seasons, Southwest operates more than 4,000-weekday departures among a network of 100 destinations in the U.S. and 10 countries. It was the launch customer of the Boeing 737MAX in North America, which represented a problem for the company this year. Operating the largest fleet of Boeing 737 MAX aircraft of any airline in the world, Southwest has arguably experienced the most challenges because of the grounded aircraft. Southwest recently updated the airline’s schedule to reflect the absence of the 737 MAX from the fleet through August 5. The grounding of these 31 aircraft is actually good news for Spirit Airlines and could help them take market share from Southwest, but with such a good operating margin, I still consider LUV to be in a better shape than Spirit. Although Spirit cut its forecast for the Q1 in 2019, because of expected flight cuts and a dispute with its mechanics, the company has achieved a record adjusted profit and record free cash flow in 2018. The stock trades around 10 times its 2018 free cash flow, with a strong balance sheet and a high profit margin. Relative to the big players in the market, Southwest does trade at a discount, and although the operating margin has dropped recently due to increasing fuel prices and salaries, I do expect stable growth from the company in the future.

Source: Company filings and author’s own estimates

JetBlue

Source: Company filings and author’s own estimates

JetBlue (JBLU) is a low-fare, low-cost passenger airline that provides high-quality customer service primarily on point-to-point routes. JBLU focuses on serving underserved markets and large metropolitan areas that have high average fares. JetBlue’s average passenger fare revenue in 2018 was $175.11, which is 54.5% higher than Spirit’s fare revenue.

As you can see from the chart above, in 2018, JetBlue has experienced a significant drop in operating margins, mainly due to a 39% increase in fuel costs.

Several days ago, JetBlue announced its launching an international service from the East Coast to London. Industry analysts believe JetBlue may be able to succeed where WOW and Norwegian haven’t. By offering a premium cabin and pricing it right, JetBlue may be able to expand its margins on the most established international route of all, with 2.4 million passengers completing round-trip journeys from London to New York in 2018.

Source: Company filings and author’s own estimates

American Airlines

Source: Company filings and author’s own estimates

American Airlines (AAL) has a 48% network overlap with Spirit Airlines.

American Airlines is a major American airline, and it’s the world’s largest by its fleet size, revenue, profit, passengers carried, and revenue passenger miles. American Airlines has recently also decreased its operating margins due to a 31% increase in aircraft fuel expense. American was also hit by the effects of grounding the Boeing 737 Max, and this is expected to have a big effects on revenue due to a 115 flight cut until mid-August due to ongoing problems. American Airlines has also started expanding at its two largest hubs, Dallas-Fort Worth and Charlotte. These new routes are considered to be particularly significant because they mark one of the first steps in a major expansion by American Airlines at its two largest hubs: DFW and Charlotte. With AAL’s biggest competitive advantage being the ability to fly to small cities and offer connecting service to destinations around the world, by serving so many flights at one place, the company will be able to maximize the number of potential connecting itineraries, driving high unit revenue.

Source: Company filings and author’s own estimates

Income Statement Breakdown

Revenue, ASM, and RPM

As we can see from the income statement below, revenue has grown steadily in the last three years with a CAGR of around 15-17%. In 2018, we see a definitive increase in revenue growth by 26% mainly driven by an RPM growth of 25%. For the years ahead, I presume an average growth of around 20% per year in revenues. The revenue growth is accompanied by a modest growth in both ASM and RPM which numbers are correlated to the revenue growth. I also presume in the years ahead that the company’s RPM numbers will approach their ASM numbers as they reach around an 85% load factor.

Source: Company filings and author’s own estimates

Salaries and Fuel Prices

As we can see for the last three years, salaries a % of Rev. has increased last year by almost 2% mainly due to higher pilot rates. I have presumed only an increase in salaries as a % of revenue. As mentioned above, pilot shortage is expected, and I do factor in an increase in salaries.

Aircraft fuel as a% of revenue has started increasing in the last three years mainly because of a recent recovery in fuel prices. I presume oil prices to stay around the same level, as oil prices increase, but are offset by the new Boeing 320neo aircraft.

Operating Profit Margin

We can see that operating profit margins have declined in recent years mainly driven by possible increase in fuel prices and increases in pilot salaries.

For the three years ahead, I predict operating margins to decrease around 9%.

Catalysts

Most of the macro catalysts regarding a possible increase in oil prices and a possible tightening labor markets have been covered in my previous article on UAL, so I will just try to shortly summarize them.

Catalysts in the next 12-24 months for the price to decrease include:

Slower Deliveries of A320neo

With several supply chain issues arising last year in September and October, involving Pratt & Whitney, CFM International, and the company’s own Hamburg plant, Airbus could again slow down delivery of its aircraft. Such a slowdown could mean delays in new route plans for Spirit Airlines and, ultimately, a growth slowdown for the company.

Labor Market

Total employment by airlines is expected to reach 2.9 million in 2019, up 2.2% on 2018. Wages are also rising reflecting a labor market tightening, labor costs are expected to increase by 2.1% in 2019. We could expect wages continuing to rise in the years ahead and with such a low operating margin from Spirit, we could see the company struggling to keep up with the trend.

Fuel Costs

Despite lower crude oil prices than last year, Brent prices in March were $9/b higher than in December 2018, marking the largest December-to-March price increase since December 2011 to March 2012. There is much volatility surrounding the oil market right now and rising trends are to be expected. Brent and WTI crude futures have risen by approximately 30% and 40%, respectively, since the start of the year. With many uncertainties surrounding the market, Tamas Varga, senior analyst at PVM Oil Associates said, "It's virtually impossible to predict developments for the rest of the week let alone for months or a year ahead,"

Customer Satisfaction

Source: Thepointsguy

According to a customer satisfaction report for 2018, Spirit has moved up from being the worst airline in the U.S. to number 7 on the list. The report includes mishandled bags, passengers who are involuntarily denied boarding, on-time arrivals and others. The report calls Spirit’s move up in the top 10 “nothing to be excited about”, but still notes that Spirit had a massive advance in the area of checked baggage, leading the entire industry in minimizing lost bags. On the flip side, the carrier came in dead last in fees charged for those checked bags. Although Spirit offers ultra-low ticket fares, the airlines is known for many customer complaints; 2.83 complaints per 100,000 passengers carried last year, still considerably worse than the 2018 industry average of 1.04 official complaints per 100,000 passengers.

While customers are still dissatisfied with Spirit, Southwest gets better and better every year. The carrier saw gains in two key areas — lower airfare and an increase in the size of its already substantial route network - while continuing to rate at the very top of customer satisfaction and baggage and change fees. Considering this, I would see customers switching from Spirit to Southwest in the future if the trend continues.

Valuation

DCF

Since Spirit Airlines reinvests all its cash profits as well as borrows more money, to maintain and grow the company, this leads to a negative FCF, as well as negative FCF yield, in which a DCF analysis may not be the best measure.

Comparable Companies

Within comparable public companies I have included companies with the biggest network overlap: American Airlines (AAL), Southwest (LUV), JetBlue (JBLU), I have also included Hawaiian Holdings (HA) since it’s a low-cost carrier and to show how it compares to Spirit in terms of valuation metrics. Within all the comparable companies, Hawaiian Holdings and Southwest are trading at the lowest EV/EBIT valuation.

Source: Company filings and author’s own estimates

Spirit’s operating margin is also one of the lowest from its peer group. Southwest right now has the highest operating margins in the industry. Although the load factor for Southwest was down 0.5 half year-over-year, their passenger yields increased 3.7% for the quarter and saw stable trends across the booking curve including close in, corporate business strength as well as strength in solid holiday performance.

Source: Company filings and author’s own estimates

Risks

Extended Boeing Grounding

The extended period of the Boeing 737 Max grounding could actually help Spirit to outperform its peers. The grounding of the aircraft forced several of the top U.S. airlines, including Southwest Airlines to lower their expectations for the next few months. This could help Spirit capture additional traffic driving the company’s profits higher.

Performance Growth

With revenue passenger miles (RPM) growing by an average of 20% per year for the last three years and adjusted EPS nearly doubling, we could see Spirit growing even more into the next years. According to Spirit’s guidance recently, the company indicated that RASM rose about 4% last quarter: 1 percentage point less than its prior forecast. The carrier attributed this reduced unit revenue outlook to lower-than-expected fares in March and capacity growth coming in slightly above expectations. Not much changed on the cost side. The net result is that Spirit Airlines will likely fall short of the current analyst EPS consensus for Q1 by a few pennies. Yet this still implies that EPS nearly doubled year over year.

Key Takeaways

In considering all catalysts and risks, I do not see the value in this company considering today’s share price. With a possible increase in oil, a tightening in the labor market and customer satisfaction in Spirit Airlines still down, we could see the airline struggling to bring greater value to its investors.

